Mile Auto Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Mile Auto insurance coverage

Mile Auto offers both liability-only auto insurance and full-coverage auto insurance. Both include the minimum liability coverage required by state law, with full coverage including comprehensive and collision coverage.[1] Here’s what the different coverage types include:

Bodily injury This coverage will pay for costs from injury or death of the other driver and their passengers if you or someone else causes an accident in your vehicle.

Property damage This coverage reimburses the cost of damages to another vehicle or property if you or someone else causes an accident in your vehicle.

Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist This covers expenses you face if you’re involved in an accident caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver.

Comprehensive This provides coverage for damage not caused by a collision, such as from weather, falling trees, vandalism, and fires.

Collision This provides coverage for damage caused to your vehicle after colliding with a vehicle, tree, guardrail, or another object.

Personal injury protection/wage loss/medical payments These cover medical expenses, lost wages, and other related expenses for you and your passengers.

Rental reimbursement This coverage reimburses you for rental expenses incurred while your vehicle is being repaired or replaced.[2]

How to get a car insurance quote from Mile Auto

Getting a car insurance quote from Mile Auto is straightforward. You’ll need an internet connection, your driver’s license number, and, if applicable, your current insurance information.

Visit Mile Auto’s website and select “Quote” from the menu at the top of the page. You’ll first be asked for your name, address, date of birth, phone number, and credit score. Next, you’ll need to provide some information about your vehicle and how many miles you expect to drive it in the next year.

You’ll then need to give some more personal and driving information, such as your email, gender, marital status, driving infractions, and current policy details. Finally, you’ll be asked to choose your coverage options and limits. This includes mandatory coverages, like bodily injury and property damage, and optional coverages, like collision and comprehensive deductibles and rental reimbursement limits.

Mile Auto uses the information provided to generate a quote for you to review. The quote will show your estimated monthly cost, your total policy premium, and your down payment if you choose to purchase today. You can then secure coverage by purchasing the quote there or you can continue shopping around.[1]

You should always compare quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a policy. Consider how you use your car, how frequently you drive it, and how much you’d be able to pay out of pocket if you were to get into an accident. Talk to your insurance agent if you’re unsure how to proceed.

Mile Auto car insurance cost by state

Each state requires that drivers maintain a minimum level of car insurance coverage. These minimum requirements, combined with unique geographical factors like driver density in an area, can influence the price of car insurance. It’s not uncommon to see insurance requirements vary from state to state and even from city to city.

The following table shows the average monthly rate for car insurance through Mile Auto in the states where it’s available for both full-coverage and liability-only policies.

State Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Arizona $101 $88 California $141 $79 Georgia $161 $156 Illinois $85 $82 Ohio $76 $63 Oregon $87 $90 Pennsylvania $93 $67 Tennessee $80 $57 Texas $136 $113 View more Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mile Auto auto insurance rates by driving history

Mile Auto, like most insurers, considers your driving history when determining monthly rates. Drivers with clean records typically pay lower monthly premiums than drivers with infractions or accidents. Some infractions lead to higher costs than others — drivers with DUIs typically pay much more than drivers with speeding tickets.[3]

The table below shows the average monthly car insurance rates for Mile Auto drivers with varying driving histories for both full-coverage and liability-only policies.

Driving History Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Clean record $126 $107 Speeding tickets $169 $143 At-fault accidents $181 $153 DUIs $252 $213 Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mile Auto car insurance cost by age

Driver age is another factor Mile Auto considers when setting car insurance rates. Older drivers tend to pay less each month than younger drivers, as they typically have more experience and often drive fewer miles per day.[3]

The table below illustrates how average monthly rates with Mile Auto vary depending on age. You’ll see that drivers below the age of 30 tend to pay the highest rates.

Driver Age Average Monthly Quote 18 $281 25 $132 30 $121 40 $110 50 $105 60 $82 70 $90 Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Mile Auto car insurance discounts

One way to lower your car insurance premiums is to identify any discounts you’re eligible for. Many insurers provide discounts for policyholders who maintain a clean record, pay their premiums in full, and take defensive driving courses.

While Mile Auto doesn’t offer discounts to policyholders, it inherently offers what many other companies would consider a low-mileage discount with its pay-per-mile rates.

Mile Auto Insurance bundling options

Many insurers offer discounts to policyholders who bundle multiple policies. Mile Auto, however, doesn’t offer a bundling discount because it only provides car insurance. However, that doesn’t mean Mile Auto should be ignored when shopping for the best car insurance rates.

“Those companies that can’t provide bundling discounts can impact their rate, but they likely specialize in the line of insurance they offer,” says Dominic Frey, an insurance professional with the Hitchings Insurance Agency. “Therefore, sometimes they can offer competitive rates without bundling, as they have that market secured. From what I see, bundling makes sense in 95% of cases but there are those 5% of times that it’s a better package rate to have separate companies.”