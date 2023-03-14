Mile Auto Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile auto insurance. Drivers who don’t drive very frequently and are looking to save may find the insurer ideal for their needs.
Quick Facts
Mile Auto uses a pay-per-mile structure when determining auto insurance premiums.
Mile Auto doesn’t offer any insurance products other than auto insurance.
Mile Auto doesn’t offer any discounts.
What is Mile Auto auto insurance?
Mile Auto is an auto insurance company that provides mileage-based car insurance without requiring in-vehicle software or hardware. As of 2023, Mile Auto is available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.[1]
How does Mile Auto insurance work?
Mile Auto’s goal as an insurance company is to provide drivers with premiums that reflect their number of miles driven. Each month, drivers simply need to take a photograph of their odometer and submit it to Mile Auto.
The number of miles driven is a significant factor in determining premiums, but it’s not the only thing Mile Auto considers. It also bases premiums on driving history, gender, age, type of car, and how many drivers are on the policy.
Mile Auto insurance coverage
Mile Auto offers both liability-only auto insurance and full-coverage auto insurance. Both include the minimum liability coverage required by state law, with full coverage including comprehensive and collision coverage.[1] Here’s what the different coverage types include:
Bodily injury
This coverage will pay for costs from injury or death of the other driver and their passengers if you or someone else causes an accident in your vehicle.
Property damage
This coverage reimburses the cost of damages to another vehicle or property if you or someone else causes an accident in your vehicle.
Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist
This covers expenses you face if you’re involved in an accident caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver.
Comprehensive
This provides coverage for damage not caused by a collision, such as from weather, falling trees, vandalism, and fires.
Collision
This provides coverage for damage caused to your vehicle after colliding with a vehicle, tree, guardrail, or another object.
Personal injury protection/wage loss/medical payments
These cover medical expenses, lost wages, and other related expenses for you and your passengers.
Rental reimbursement
This coverage reimburses you for rental expenses incurred while your vehicle is being repaired or replaced.[2]
How to get a car insurance quote from Mile Auto
Getting a car insurance quote from Mile Auto is straightforward. You’ll need an internet connection, your driver’s license number, and, if applicable, your current insurance information.
Visit Mile Auto’s website and select “Quote” from the menu at the top of the page. You’ll first be asked for your name, address, date of birth, phone number, and credit score. Next, you’ll need to provide some information about your vehicle and how many miles you expect to drive it in the next year.
You’ll then need to give some more personal and driving information, such as your email, gender, marital status, driving infractions, and current policy details. Finally, you’ll be asked to choose your coverage options and limits. This includes mandatory coverages, like bodily injury and property damage, and optional coverages, like collision and comprehensive deductibles and rental reimbursement limits.
Mile Auto uses the information provided to generate a quote for you to review. The quote will show your estimated monthly cost, your total policy premium, and your down payment if you choose to purchase today. You can then secure coverage by purchasing the quote there or you can continue shopping around.[1]
You should always compare quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a policy. Consider how you use your car, how frequently you drive it, and how much you’d be able to pay out of pocket if you were to get into an accident. Talk to your insurance agent if you’re unsure how to proceed.
Mile Auto car insurance cost by state
Each state requires that drivers maintain a minimum level of car insurance coverage. These minimum requirements, combined with unique geographical factors like driver density in an area, can influence the price of car insurance. It’s not uncommon to see insurance requirements vary from state to state and even from city to city.
The following table shows the average monthly rate for car insurance through Mile Auto in the states where it’s available for both full-coverage and liability-only policies.
|State
|Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|Arizona
|$101
|$88
|California
|$141
|$79
|Georgia
|$161
|$156
|Illinois
|$85
|$82
|Ohio
|$76
|$63
|Oregon
|$87
|$90
|Pennsylvania
|$93
|$67
|Tennessee
|$80
|$57
|Texas
|$136
|$113
Mile Auto auto insurance rates by driving history
Mile Auto, like most insurers, considers your driving history when determining monthly rates. Drivers with clean records typically pay lower monthly premiums than drivers with infractions or accidents. Some infractions lead to higher costs than others — drivers with DUIs typically pay much more than drivers with speeding tickets.[3]
The table below shows the average monthly car insurance rates for Mile Auto drivers with varying driving histories for both full-coverage and liability-only policies.
|Driving History
|Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|Clean record
|$126
|$107
|Speeding tickets
|$169
|$143
|At-fault accidents
|$181
|$153
|DUIs
|$252
|$213
Mile Auto car insurance cost by age
Driver age is another factor Mile Auto considers when setting car insurance rates. Older drivers tend to pay less each month than younger drivers, as they typically have more experience and often drive fewer miles per day.[3]
The table below illustrates how average monthly rates with Mile Auto vary depending on age. You’ll see that drivers below the age of 30 tend to pay the highest rates.
|Driver Age
|Average Monthly Quote
|18
|$281
|25
|$132
|30
|$121
|40
|$110
|50
|$105
|60
|$82
|70
|$90
Mile Auto car insurance discounts
One way to lower your car insurance premiums is to identify any discounts you’re eligible for. Many insurers provide discounts for policyholders who maintain a clean record, pay their premiums in full, and take defensive driving courses.
While Mile Auto doesn’t offer discounts to policyholders, it inherently offers what many other companies would consider a low-mileage discount with its pay-per-mile rates.
Mile Auto Insurance bundling options
Many insurers offer discounts to policyholders who bundle multiple policies. Mile Auto, however, doesn’t offer a bundling discount because it only provides car insurance. However, that doesn’t mean Mile Auto should be ignored when shopping for the best car insurance rates.
“Those companies that can’t provide bundling discounts can impact their rate, but they likely specialize in the line of insurance they offer,” says Dominic Frey, an insurance professional with the Hitchings Insurance Agency. “Therefore, sometimes they can offer competitive rates without bundling, as they have that market secured. From what I see, bundling makes sense in 95% of cases but there are those 5% of times that it’s a better package rate to have separate companies.”
Mile Auto Insurance reviews and ratings
Mile Auto has 3.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and has mixed reviews, like most car insurance companies.[4] Negative reports often involve a policyholder having trouble getting ahold of customer service and experiencing inaccuracies between the mileage the driver claimed to travel and the mileage they were charged for.
Mile Auto customer reviews
Mile Auto vs. other insurance providers
Mile Auto offers a somewhat niche product, but many other insurers offer competitive rates. The right company for you depends on what your priorities are when it comes to insurance. Some may offer cheaper rates than others, and some may have better customer service. You should always compare a few quotes before buying.
Here’s how some of the top insurers in the country stack up against Mile Auto.
Mile Auto vs. Farmers
Farmers is one of the largest insurers in the country and offers various insurance products, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance. Its highly rated mobile app may prove useful to policyholders who prefer navigating an app to calling a customer service line, which Mile Auto requires.
Farmers offers more coverage options than Mile Auto, including customized equipment, collectible car, and spare parts coverages. Farmers also offers Signal, a telematics app that monitors your driving behavior and rewards safe drivers with lower rates.[5]
Farmers offers an average monthly rate of $317 for full-coverage car insurance, while Mile Auto offers an average monthly rate of $126. Mile Auto also offers cheaper liability-only coverage, at $107 per month on average, while Farmers charges an average of $218 per month.
Mile Auto vs. Nationwide
Nationwide is a popular insurance company that offers coverage across the country, as its name suggests. It has competitive rates and also offers additional insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance. Nationwide, like Mile Auto, offers pay-per-mile insurance through its SmartMiles program.[6]
Nationwide costs more monthly than Mile Auto for both full-coverage and liability-only insurance. Its average monthly rate for full coverage is $182 compared to Mile Auto’s $126, and its average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $167 compared to Mile Auto’s $107.
Mile Auto vs. State Farm
State Farm is the largest provider of home and auto insurance in the country.[7] It offers a wide range of insurance products, including home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance. It also offers pay-per-mile insurance through its Drive Safe & Save program. State Farm has various additional offerings, such as emergency roadside assistance, rideshare driver coverage, and travel expense coverage.[8]
The average cost of a full-coverage policy at State Farm is $175 per month, while Mile Auto’s average monthly rate for full-coverage insurance is $126. Mile Auto offers a cheaper average rate for liability-only coverage, at $107 per month, while State Farm’s average monthly rate for liability-only coverage is $125.
More about Mile Auto Insurance
Mile Auto was founded in 2017 by Fred Blumer, Jim Cook, Joe Fuller, and Scott Nelson.[9] Spinnaker, which underwrites its policies, has an A- rating from A.M. Best.[1] Mile Auto has also worked with a number of vehicle manufacturers, including Ford and Porsche, to provide lower car insurance premiums to policyholders.[10]
Mile Auto pros and cons
Pros
Low rates for drivers with low mileage
Legal minimum coverage provided with optional additions
No use of tracking devices on your vehicle
Cons
Doesn’t offer discounts or bundles
Only sells one type of car insurance product
Only available in nine states
Filing an auto insurance claim with Mile Auto
One of the first things to do if you’re involved in an accident is file a claim with your insurance company. You’ll need to contact Mile Auto’s claims team at 1 (888) 645-3001 to file a claim. The claims team is available 24/7 to assist policyholders.[1]
Mile Auto Insurance FAQs
It’s important to research multiple companies before purchasing a policy. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about Mile Auto insurance.
Yes, Mile Auto is a legitimate auto insurance company. While it’s a relatively new company, it has plenty of customer reviews (both negative and positive) and is underwritten by an insurer with an A.M. Best rating of Excellent.
Whether Mile Auto car insurance is worth it for you depends on various factors, including your insurance needs, your driving habits, and your budget. Consider these things before purchasing a policy. Mile Auto may be a good choice if you drive infrequently.
Mile Auto’s monthly insurance costs can range from $57 to $281 per month depending on factors like driving history, age, type of coverage, your location, and more. The average monthly rate for a Mile Auto car insurance policy is $126 for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify’s national rate data.
Mile Auto’s policies are underwritten by Spinnaker, which has an A.M. Best rating of Excellent, which may give policyholders confidence that Mile Auto has the means necessary to pay claims.[1] However, some customers have left complaints on Trustpilot about having difficulty filing claims.[4]
Mile Auto has relatively average customer satisfaction, with 3.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. While many customers rave about the low costs via pay-per-mile coverage, others don’t feel like their mileage reported is reflected accurately on their bill.
