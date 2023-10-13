Just Insure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Just Insure vs. other insurance companies

Just Insure is wading into the car insurance market, which is highly competitive. With so many options for drivers to choose from, it’s useful to find out how Just Insure stacks up in this competitive field.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. Just Insure N/A N/A N/A Root $62 $88 3.7 Mile Auto $49 $81 3.4 Metromile $76 $108 3.0 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Just Insure vs. Root

Root puts a spotlight on driver habits to offer affordable policy options. Before you work with Root, you need to complete a “test-drive” by downloading the mobile app for monitoring.

After the test-drive, Root will calculate your premiums based on your driving habits. In general, safe drivers can expect to pay less and Root may deny coverage to drivers who show high-risk behaviors. Root offers a wider selection of insurance products than Just Insure.

If you’re a safe driver who doesn’t mind having the Root app track your driving behavior, you might tap into savings through Root. On average, drivers pay $62 per month for a liability-only policy with Root. But comparing quotes is the only way to find the most affordable coverage for your unique situation.

Just Insure vs. Mile Auto

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance available for drivers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Each month, Mile Auto requires drivers to take a picture of their odometer, which is a significant factor in determining premiums.

If you’re a driver looking for per-mile coverage, Mile Auto’s increased availability is helpful. On average, drivers pay $49 per month for a liability-only policy with Mile Auto.

Just Insure vs. Metromile

Metromile is one of the first companies to offer a pay-per-mile car insurance option. The company tracks your mileage and driving behavior through a Pulse telematics device you can install in your vehicle. If you go on a long road trip, you can have the miles capped for a single day. In most states, Metromile won’t charge you for extra miles after 250 miles.

The company currently offers coverage in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. On average, drivers pay $76 per month for a liability policy with Metromile.

How to file an auto insurance claim with Just Insure

An insurance policy is intended to help you cover costs after an incident. If you need to file a claim, Just Insure makes it simple.

Here’s a closer look at the process:

Call the claims phone number at 1 (855)-905-5878. Provide details of the damage and the incident. Communicate with a claims department representative for the next steps.

Incidents and car accidents can be a frustrating process, but the quality of the customer service team can make a big difference. As you navigate the claim process, document everything about your incident. The more information you have, the better off your filing experience may be.