Just Insure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Just Insure offers pay-per-mile car insurance policies in Arizona. Drivers have some control over what they pay for car insurance based on the number of miles they drive. Just Insure monitors driving habits through your phone, which will affect your rates for renewal.
Drivers can tap into immediate coverage options after adding a deposit. However, this company only works with drivers in Arizona.
Quick Facts
Just Insure gives drivers the ability to pay for their insurance coverage by the mile.
Arizona drivers can sign up for coverage in minutes.
Just Insure accepts PayPal and Venmo in addition to other payment options.
What is Just Insure auto insurance?
Just Insure offers car insurance coverage for drivers in Arizona. The company sold its first policy in March 2020. According to the company, it plans to expand coverage to all states by the end of 2025.[1]
The goal of the insurance company is to offer fair rates based on individual driving behaviors. It accomplishes this goal by monitoring your driving behavior and adjusting your premiums based on your habits.
How does Just Insure auto insurance work?
Just Insure provides car insurance with premiums based on individual driving habits and the number of miles driven. When you sign up, you’ll start by making a small deposit for instant coverage.
Just Insure will pull from your deposit on a per-mile basis. You can add to your deposit to cover the miles you drive. At the end of a policy term, any funds remaining in your account will roll into the next term. You can top off your deposit amount through PayPal, Venmo, credit cards, and debit cards.
Throughout the policy period, you’ll send pictures of your odometer to track your miles. And Just Insure will use driving data your phone collects to create a ScoreSafe. The ScoreSafe is based on braking and accelerating, speed, cornering, road conditions, intersections, and distractions.
At the end of each month, Just Insure will deliver your score and give you tips on how to improve. Safer driving habits and fewer miles driven will lead to cheaper premiums when it’s time to renew your policy.
Just Insure pros and cons
Pros
Coverage options: Drivers can find a range of required and optional policies.
Safe drivers pay less: Drivers who commit to safe habits could have cheaper premiums.
Mileage-based coverage: If you drive fewer miles, you may pay less for insurance.
Cons
Only available in Arizona: Just Insure plans to expand but is currently available in just one state.
No available discounts: You won’t find extra discounts to save more money.
No other policy types: You won’t find life insurance, home insurance, or renters insurance through Just Insure.
Average cost of Just Insure auto insurance
Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. Just Insure’s average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether Just Insure is the right insurer for you.
Just Insure car insurance coverage
Just Insure offers the minimum car insurance requirements for Arizona drivers. But it also offers full-coverage policies, which include collision, comprehensive, full glass, and liability coverage.
Here’s a closer look at the types of additional coverage options available:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you’re involved in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough insurance, this insurance kicks in to help pay for repairs and medical expenses.
Comprehensive coverage
This coverage helps pay for repairs after your vehicle sustains damage from something other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.
Collision coverage
This coverage helps pay for repairs after your vehicle hits a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Full glass coverage
This coverage is an option for drivers with comprehensive coverage. It’ll pay to repair or replace broken glass on your vehicle.
You’ll notice there aren’t many add-on policy options. If you have specific needs, this limited selection could be a dealbreaker.
How to get a Just Insure car insurance quote from Insurify
Getting a quote from Just Insure is a straightforward process. Here’s a breakdown of the steps:
Enter your ZIP code. Head to Insurify’smain page, enter your ZIP code, and hit “View My Quotes” to start the process.
Provide some details. Be prepared to provide some information about your car and yourself. Some details include the model year, make, model, daily mileage estimate, your name, educational background, employment status, and more.
Compare quotes. After you submit your information, you can compare your quote options.
Move forward. You can use the quote-comparison information to guide your decision. You’ll finalize the insurance policy with the company of your choice.
Just Insure insurance reviews and ratings
It’s important to research an insurance company’s reviews and ratings before providing it with your personal information and purchasing a policy. Here’s an overview of Just Insurance insurance reviews and ratings.
Just Insure customer reviews
Like many car insurance companies, Just Insure has mixed customer feedback. Just Insure has 3.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.
Most customers seem to enjoy the low rates. But the requirement of sending in a picture of the odometer reading seems to cause some issues for customers.
Just Insure ratings
Solid insurance companies tend to earn top-tier ratings from a variety of sources. Below is a look at some of the customer satisfaction ratings and third-party scores.
Better Business Bureau (BBB): A+ and 4.13 out of 5 stars with 15 reviews
Trustpilot: 3.9 out of 5 stars with 291 reviews
Google Play Store: 3.8 out of 5 stars with more than 1,300 reviews
Apple App Store: 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 700 reviews
NAIC Complaint Index: 13.72
Just Insure vs. other insurance companies
Just Insure is wading into the car insurance market, which is highly competitive. With so many options for drivers to choose from, it’s useful to find out how Just Insure stacks up in this competitive field.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Just Insure
N/A
N/A
N/A
Root
$62
$88
3.7
Mile Auto
$49
$81
3.4
Metromile
$76
$108
3.0
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Just Insure vs. Root
Root puts a spotlight on driver habits to offer affordable policy options. Before you work with Root, you need to complete a “test-drive” by downloading the mobile app for monitoring.
After the test-drive, Root will calculate your premiums based on your driving habits. In general, safe drivers can expect to pay less and Root may deny coverage to drivers who show high-risk behaviors. Root offers a wider selection of insurance products than Just Insure.
If you’re a safe driver who doesn’t mind having the Root app track your driving behavior, you might tap into savings through Root. On average, drivers pay $62 per month for a liability-only policy with Root. But comparing quotes is the only way to find the most affordable coverage for your unique situation.
Just Insure vs. Mile Auto
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance available for drivers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Each month, Mile Auto requires drivers to take a picture of their odometer, which is a significant factor in determining premiums.
If you’re a driver looking for per-mile coverage, Mile Auto’s increased availability is helpful. On average, drivers pay $49 per month for a liability-only policy with Mile Auto.
Just Insure vs. Metromile
Metromile is one of the first companies to offer a pay-per-mile car insurance option. The company tracks your mileage and driving behavior through a Pulse telematics device you can install in your vehicle. If you go on a long road trip, you can have the miles capped for a single day. In most states, Metromile won’t charge you for extra miles after 250 miles.
The company currently offers coverage in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. On average, drivers pay $76 per month for a liability policy with Metromile.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Just Insure
An insurance policy is intended to help you cover costs after an incident. If you need to file a claim, Just Insure makes it simple.
Here’s a closer look at the process:
Call the claims phone number at 1 (855)-905-5878.
Provide details of the damage and the incident.
Communicate with a claims department representative for the next steps.
Incidents and car accidents can be a frustrating process, but the quality of the customer service team can make a big difference. As you navigate the claim process, document everything about your incident. The more information you have, the better off your filing experience may be.
Just Insure insurance FAQs
Learn how to decrease your car insurance costs in Insurify’s discount guide, and check out the answers to common questions about Just Insure below.
Is Just Insure legitimate?
Yes. Just Insure is a legitimate insurance company that offers per-mile insurance coverage. The company doesn’t have any ties to fraudulent business practices. It currently has an A+ rating with the BBB, which means it’s the real deal. Additionally, relatively high customer ratings paint this company in a good light.
Is Just Insure car insurance worth it?
Car insurance is an unavoidable purchase for drivers. Just Insure offers a worthwhile opportunity to tap into potentially affordable coverage. It’s an especially good option for infrequent drivers. But don’t forget to compare quotes to find the best option for your situation.
Who owns Just Insure insurance?
Just Insure is a subsidiary of SF Insuretech, Inc. The company is led by Robert Smithson, founder and CEO.
Who should get Just Insure insurance?
Just Insure is most suitable for drivers who want to pay for coverage on a per-mile basis. Drivers have more control over their car insurance costs because they can adjust the number of miles they drive. Infrequent drivers have the most to gain from Just Insure policies. But you must be willing to submit an odometer picture regularly. If you drive a lot, it’s probably not the right option.
