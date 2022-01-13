How to Buy Car Insurance: The Official Insurify Guide

Chances are, you’ve bought car insurance before.

But have you ever really examined all that goes into purchasing the best car insurance at the lowest price? There are several considerations to make along the way, from types of coverage, the extent of coverage, and driver discounts.

Back in the day, you’d have to call the insurance companies out of the phonebook and try to get a rate over the phone. It could take hours just to get car insurance quotes from a small handful of companies. And it’s hard to know if, at the end of all this research, you actually found the best price.

But, there are many ways that technology has made things easier. From web reviews to online comparison shopping tools like ours here at Insurify, finding the best car insurance rate is no longer a mystery—or an all-day project.

Below is everything you need to know about purchasing car insurance for the best rate.

