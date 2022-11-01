Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts (2022)

Massachusetts Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Massachusetts is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Massachusetts will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Massachusetts.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:

$20,000 per person for bodily injury

$40,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

$5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$8,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.

Massachusetts DMV Information

Massachusetts’s Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, offers helpful services for experienced and new drivers. Here, drivers can renew or cancel their registration, renew their license, pay a citation or parking ticket, change their address, or check their registration status. The DMV is also where new or potential drivers can go to schedule a road test in order to get their license.

There are several locations for the Massachusetts DMV (also known as a Registry of Motor Vehicles or RMV). Drivers can either choose to walk in or schedule an appointment if they want to go in person. The online portal also allows drivers to perform over 40 transactions. If you’re new to the state, you can register your vehicle here using proof of insurance and ownership.

Public Transportation in Massachusetts

If you don’t have access to a car or a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle, you’re in luck because Massachusetts has access to public transport. Despite being a smaller state, Boston is a major metropolitan area in the United States and offers transit options for those who don’t or choose not to drive. It’s run by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, or MBTA.

Using the MBTA means being able to get around Massachusetts without a license. One feature is the commuter rail, which connects various cities throughout Massachusetts to one another, including getting to the Greater Boston Area. It also includes an extensive subway, overground, and bus system with stations spread throughout Boston, Cambridge, and surrounding areas.