Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Massachusetts
Whether you’re on your way to a Red Sox game in Boston, spending a nice weekend away on Martha’s Vineyard, or driving down the Cape, you want to make sure you’re driving safely and not as an uninsured motorist. Massachusetts drivers can stay safe on the road by making sure they’re fully covered with a car insurance policy they trust—and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $168 per month, or $2,016 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Massachusetts, with average premiums of $66 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Massachusetts
How much is car insurance in Massachusetts?
The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $168 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Getting quality coverage shouldn’t mean having to break the bank. The cheapest average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $66 per month. Insurify put together a list of cheap quotes from a number of different auto insurance companies. This way, you’re able to compare average rates from a variety of insurance providers to make sure you get the best cheap car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$66
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$141
|Liberty Mutual
|$212
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Massachusetts
There are policies that help provide coverage for specific reasons. Liability coverage exists to cover any costs resulting from property damage, as well as bodily injury coverage, in the case you’re found at fault for a car accident or any other damage. If your driver profile has more claims and collisions, you may want to consider adding liability car insurance to your policy.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$48
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$88
|Liberty Mutual
|$169
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Massachusetts
If you need a coverage policy with more options and types of safety insurance, you might want to consider full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage encompasses comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$69
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$154
|Liberty Mutual
|$232
Best Car Insurance in Massachusetts
Some drivers might not be as worried about high car insurance premiums as they are about getting a quality policy. The top car insurance company in Massachusetts in Insurify’s rankings is Liberty Mutual. While the average monthly quote of $212 is a bit higher than the national average of around $140, you can drive peacefully knowing you have the coverage you need.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$212
|Travelers
|80
|$66
Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If your driving history is full of accidents, claims, and collisions, you might get hit with a high annual premium. Having a clean driving record can result in cheaper rates and lower deductibles on your auto insurance policy. Young drivers are prone to higher rates because they have only had their driver’s licenses for a short amount of time and are seen as higher-risk.
But even for policyholders who aren’t new drivers, your driving history matters. Violations, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs all get taken into account when calculating an average monthly quote. If you are seen as a high-risk driver, like a 16-year-old or someone with many collisions, you are likely to pay for and need more coverage options.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Massachusetts
Alternatively, good drivers are typically rewarded with cheaper auto insurance rates and don’t need to consider buying as many coverage options to keep themselves (and others) protected. Car insurance companies appreciate if drivers have gone free of violations, collisions, claims, and accidents. Different age groups and genders are also recognized with higher or lower rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$62
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$123
|Liberty Mutual
|$205
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Massachusetts
Unfortunately, getting charged with a DUI can do some real damage to how much you pay for your car insurance. Once on your driving record, they can negatively impact car insurance rates. But this shouldn’t be a reason to worry. It’s still possible to save money with discounts, bundling multiple policies, and talking to an insurance agent to find out ways to save.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$75
|Liberty Mutual
|$139
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$179
SR-22 Insurance in Massachusetts
An SR-22 is a form that you or your car insurance company can file with your state to prove that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by state law. Some drivers require this by their state or court order, usually if their license has been suspended or revoked. While it’s not actually a type of insurance, it acts as proof of financial responsibility. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Massachusetts:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Massachusetts
If you were behind the wheel and responsible for an accident occurring, then it counts as an at-fault accident. This negatively impacts car insurance rates and raises premiums. However, Massachusetts is a no-fault state. This means that your own insurance company will pay for damages, like injuries and property, that result from an accident—regardless of who caused it.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$70
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$203
|Liberty Mutual
|$243
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Massachusetts
Like any other violation filed on your policy, speeding tickets negatively affect car insurance rates and raise prices. Speeding tickets can affect people differently, like if it was your first violation versus if it’s a string of many speeding tickets on your record. The more your speed, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$85
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$171
|Liberty Mutual
|$227
Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Unfortunately, if your financial history shows bad credit, car insurance companies see you as more expensive. However, Massachusetts is one of eight states that bans insurers from using your credit score, as well as gender and education level, to determine your car insurance rates. This makes it easier and more equitable for Massachusetts residents to get a cheaper policy.
Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Another factor that impacts how much you pay in car insurance is your age. In this case, the older you are, the better. This is because car insurance companies see older age as more years of experience behind the wheel. The newer you are to the rules of the road and having your driver’s license—like teens—means a higher risk of getting into accidents or filing claims.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$345
|Under 25
|$285
|20s
|$227
|30s
|$132
|40s
|$124
|50s
|$118
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$102
|80+
|$109
Car Insurance Rates in Massachusetts Cities
Car insurance in Massachusetts varies on a city-to-city basis. A number of factors are used to determine how much you pay for your policy, and ZIP code is one of them. This is because some auto insurance providers see some areas as riskier than others. For example, metropolitan areas, like Boston or Cambridge, have more drivers and may be more prone to accidents.
|Massachusetts City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Springfield
|$171
|Worcester
|$173
|Brockton
|$227
|Boston
|$166
|Cambridge
|$138
|New Bedford
|$164
|Fall River
|$163
|Lowell
|$146
|Lynn
|$206
|Somerville
|$137
Massachusetts Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Massachusetts is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Massachusetts will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Massachusetts.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Massachusetts DMV Information
Massachusetts’s Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, offers helpful services for experienced and new drivers. Here, drivers can renew or cancel their registration, renew their license, pay a citation or parking ticket, change their address, or check their registration status. The DMV is also where new or potential drivers can go to schedule a road test in order to get their license.
There are several locations for the Massachusetts DMV (also known as a Registry of Motor Vehicles or RMV). Drivers can either choose to walk in or schedule an appointment if they want to go in person. The online portal also allows drivers to perform over 40 transactions. If you’re new to the state, you can register your vehicle here using proof of insurance and ownership.
Public Transportation in Massachusetts
If you don’t have access to a car or a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle, you’re in luck because Massachusetts has access to public transport. Despite being a smaller state, Boston is a major metropolitan area in the United States and offers transit options for those who don’t or choose not to drive. It’s run by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, or MBTA.
Using the MBTA means being able to get around Massachusetts without a license. One feature is the commuter rail, which connects various cities throughout Massachusetts to one another, including getting to the Greater Boston Area. It also includes an extensive subway, overground, and bus system with stations spread throughout Boston, Cambridge, and surrounding areas.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Massachusetts
Even though Massachusetts is a smaller state, it’s still important to have car insurance coverage that gets you down the Mass Pike safely. You can still get a great policy that’s affordable, even if it doesn’t come from a big brand name like GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, USAA, or Progressive. But with hundreds of companies in the market and different state laws, how do you get started?
Insurify is the best way to look up the lowest rates to make sure you have the protection you need behind the wheel. Our tools make it easy for new and existing policyholders to shop around and compare rates in just a matter of minutes. In just a few clicks and at no cost to you, we pull up auto insurance rates to make it easier to find and buy auto insurance you can afford.
Frequently Asked Questions - Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts
Not only do motorists need a valid driver’s license, but they also need to provide proof of insurance. If you’re worried about getting hit by someone out of state who doesn’t have auto insurance, ask them about uninsured motorist coverage. However, Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning your own insurance company will pay for damages, like injuries and property, that result from an accident—regardless of who caused it.
Use Insurify for the easiest way to get the best and cheapest auto insurance policy. Our tools pull together average car insurance quotes from hundreds of companies in a matter of minutes—and all for free. Getting quality coverage from the best car insurance companies in the market shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.
On average, car insurance in Massachusetts costs $168 per month. While it is a bit higher than the national average of $140 per month, it is one of three states in the country that doesn’t take gender, credit score, or education level into account when calculating rates. This makes it easier and more inclusive for drivers to get a policy they can afford, despite identity and demographics.
Car insurance rates are determined by a number of factors that can either help or hurt you. In Massachusetts, like in most other states, a driving history full of claims, violations, and collisions can negatively impact your premium. Your location and age also play a role in figuring out how much you’ll pay. Luckily, Massachusetts doesn’t consider other traditional factors, like gender.
Just like with car insurance, Massachusetts requires all drivers to have PIP. This means that all state policyholders are covered if they find themselves in a situation where they need to pay for medical expenses or even need help covering lost earnings after an accident. Because Massachusetts is a no-fault state, it means you’re always covered, no matter who was at fault.
Massachusetts has its own rules regarding glass damage. Comprehensive insurance policies will cover the cost of a windshield replacement after a $100 deductible. Massachusetts windshield replacement is relatively inexpensive with proper insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Massachusetts Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Massachusetts below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Massachusetts drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Massachusetts
#36
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#24
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#42
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#47
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Massachusetts is the #4 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #4
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with an accident: 11.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Massachusetts is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #42
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Massachusetts is the #30 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #30
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Massachusetts is the #29 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #29
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with a rude driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Massachusetts is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with a speeding ticket: 7.2%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Massachusetts is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #37
- Percent of drivers in Massachusetts with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
