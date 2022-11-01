4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Driving in Worcester, and in all of Massachusetts for that matter, has a pretty ugly reputation. Located in the central portion of the state, Worcester is home to about 185,000 people, yet at times it can feel like many more are present. Certain intersections, like Kelley Square, pose danger at nearly all times of the day, so it’s wise to have a robust car insurance policy if you’ll be traveling much in this city.
Car Insurance in Worcester, MA
The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Worcester, MA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Worcester is $147 per month, or $1764 annually.
Car insurance in Worcester is $21 more than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Worcester on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Worcester, MA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Worcester
|Insurance Provider in Worcester
|Allstate
|$93 /mo
|GEICO
|$131 /mo
|Travelers
|$192 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$214 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Worcester, MA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Worcester. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$153 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$198 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$57 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Cambridge
|$122/mo
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Massachusetts
|$142/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Worcester Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As demonstrated by the rates below, younger drivers cost more to insure in Worcester than those their parents’ or grandparents’ age. In fact, those in their 20s and younger pay nearly triple the price for insurance of someone in their 50s. Why? Car insurance companies use age as a predictor of driving ability. The older you are (in most cases), the better you drive, and the less risk you pose on the road. The average policy price for young drivers in Worcester is $266, while the average for drivers in their 30s and above is $109.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$276
|20s
|$259
|30s
|$135
|40s
|$128
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$98
|80s
|$83
Worcester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Want to know the quickest way to make your insurance rates rise? Make a driving mistake. Driving violations like at-fault accidents, speeding, or blowing through a stop sign can haunt your driving record for years. Though insurance companies will ignore these offenses over time (after 3–5 years), these missteps signal additional risk to your insurer, and they’ll raise your rates to recoup any real or perceived losses due to claims. Have a failure to stop on your record? In Worcester, you’ll pay an average of $464 in insurance monthly; that’s more than triple the amount that someone with a clean record pays.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$138
|Speeding Ticket
|$187
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$464
Worcester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies calculate a customer’s risk before assigning them a rate. Your risk helps them determine the likelihood of any future claims. While age and where you live both factor into risk, your credit tier does, too. Why? Statistically speaking, people who are good at managing their money are a lower claims risk than those who aren’t. In Worcester, drivers with an average credit score pay $172 for insurance monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$160
|Good
|$99
|Average
|$173
|Poor
|$185
Find local Worcester agents
Thomas J. Woods Insurance Agency20 Park Ave.,
Worcester, MA 01605
Zawada Insurance Agency, Inc.131 Millbury Street,
Worcester, MA 01610
Knight-Dik Insurance Agency446 Main Street,
Worcester, MA 01608
The Herlihy Insurance Group51 Pullman Street,
Worcester, MA 01606
Braley Wellington Insurance44 Park Ave,
Worcester, MA 01609
Insurance Marketing Agencies306 Main Street,
Worcester, MA 01608
Universal Insurance Agency Inc.374 Belmont Street,
Worcester, MA 01604
Workers Insurance Agency44 Park Avenue,
Worcester, MA 01615-0127
A & P Insurance Agency, Inc273 Southwest Cutoff,
Worcester, MA 01604
Strategic Risk Transfers, Inc.1 Exchange Street,
Worcester, MA 01608
Worcester, MA DMV Information
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles operates one location in Worcester, located in the central part of the city. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and wait times can be excessive. If you’d rather spend a bit more time in the car instead of standing in line, a drive to another city might not be a bad idea.
Public Transportation in Worcester, MA
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority is the second-largest in Massachusetts and serves the metropolitan area and beyond with both electric and hybrid buses. The city, however, has been examining ways to improve this system, as it is no longer serving residents in the most efficient way possible. Rideshare options like Uber and Lyft are growing in popularity in Worcester, causing the WRTA to question its operation.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Worcester, MA
If you can avoid driving in Worcester, you just might find that your life is a lot less stressful. Residents who can’t afford to not have a vehicle should carefully consider their auto insurance coverage, as accidents can happen quickly here due to traffic and inclement weather.
Whether you want to see if you can afford to increase your level of protection or you’re looking for a brand-new policy altogether, Insurify is here to help. With just a few clicks, you can uncover quotes from multiple carriers, explore discounts, and enroll quickly and easily online.
FAQs - Worcester, MA Car Insurance
A number of factors contribute to residents in Worcester paying more than the national average for car insurance including the high number of accidents in the state and the minimum insurance requirements that every driver must adhere to.
Massachusetts is considered a modified no-fault state, meaning that whoever is more than 50% responsible for an accident will have their auto insurance paying first toward damages. It’s smart to enroll in robust car insurance in case you are involved in an accident.
Only a handful of states require drivers to enroll in personal injury protection coverage and Massachusetts is one of them. Drivers must purchase at least $8,000 in PIP coverage in order to be compliant.
Insurify Insights
How Worcester Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Worcester, Massachusetts below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Worcester
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#30
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#38
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Worcester drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with an accident: 13.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Worcester drivers rank 30 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Worcester drivers rank 14 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Worcester drivers rank 16 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Worcester drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with a speeding ticket: 8.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Worcester drivers rank 50 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with clean record: 74.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Worcester drivers rank 38 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Worcester with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
