Car Insurance in Cambridge, MA

Like most states in the U.S., Massachusetts requires drivers to have car insurance coverage. With over 100,000 people, Cambridge packs a lot — and namely, a lot of drivers — into a small area. With busy streets and lots of traffic, it’s important for every Cambridge driver to get the best auto insurance policy in order to stay safe and legal on the road.

On average, Massachusetts car insurance rates are lower than the national average, costing drivers $168 per month. But bay staters can find cheaper auto insurance rates if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes, get free quotes from 10+ providers in under five minutes and find your lowest rate today!

The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates across Massachsuetts so you can see how Cambridge, MA compares.