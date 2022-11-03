4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Cambridge, MA
Like most states in the U.S., Massachusetts requires drivers to have car insurance coverage. With over 100,000 people, Cambridge packs a lot — and namely, a lot of drivers — into a small area. With busy streets and lots of traffic, it’s important for every Cambridge driver to get the best auto insurance policy in order to stay safe and legal on the road.
On average, Massachusetts car insurance rates are lower than the national average, costing drivers $168 per month. But bay staters can find cheaper auto insurance rates if they know where to look. Use Insurify to compare customized car insurance quotes, get free quotes from 10+ providers in under five minutes and find your lowest rate today!
The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates across Massachsuetts so you can see how Cambridge, MA compares.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cambridge is $121 per month, or $1452 annually.
Car insurance in Cambridge is $5 less than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cambridge on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cambridge, MA
To find the cheapest MA car insurance policy, you need to shop around and compare multiple quotes from different insurance agencies. Quotes will vary between insurance providers because they weigh factors such as your driving record and your credit score a little differently. The cost of insurance will also be different for comprehensive coverage or liability coverage.
Although the following are the cheapest insurance providers in Cambridge on average, you should always compare car insurance quotes to find the best policy for your unique insurance needs.
|Insurance Provider in Cambridge
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$60 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$184 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Cambridge, MA
Price isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurance provider. You’ll also want to consider the types of coverage, discounts offered, financial strength of the company, and customer reviews. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to determine the best car insurance companies in Cambridge. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$126 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$224 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Cambridge
|$122/mo
|Massachusetts
|$142/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Cambridge Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates usually decrease with age because young drivers have less experience and are more likely to get into a car accident. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, on the other hand, may see some of the lowest car insurance premiums. Here’s what you can expect on average for Cambridge auto insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$357
|20s
|$205
|30s
|$121
|40s
|$100
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$81
|70s
|$90
|80s
|$102
Cambridge Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
On average, your insurance rates will increase if you have any driving infractions on your record. That’s because insurance providers view drivers with infractions such as a speeding ticket, a DUI, or a car accident as riskier to insure than drivers with a clean record. You can compare average car insurance costs for drivers with different driving histories below.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$141
|Speeding Ticket
|$161
|At-Fault Accident
|$180
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$271
See More:
Cambridge Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Under Massachusetts law, auto insurance companies are prohibited from using applicants’ credit-based insurance scores to determine their car insurance rates. If you have bad credit, that shouldn’t impact the cost of your insurance policy in Cambridge. Home insurance rates are also not affected by credit scores in Massachusetts.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$161
|Good
|$172
|Average
|$200
|Poor
|$249
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Massachusetts
Find local Cambridge agents
Ralph J Galante Insurance Agency Inc1939 Massachusetts Ave.,
Cambridge, MA 02140
Kaplansky Insurance Agency1361 Cambridge St,
Cambridge, MA 02139
T Edmund Garrity & Co Inc545 Concord Ave Ste 16,
Cambridge, MA 02138
Ribeiro DeSousa Insurance1092 Cambridge St,
Cambridge, MA 02139
Affordable Insurance Agency Inc D/b/a Thomas F Coughlin Insurance1303 Cambridge St,
Cambridge, MA 02139
Eagle Trust Insurance125 Cambridgepark Drive Suite 301,
Cambridge, MA 02140
Cabot Risk Strategies dba Foti Insurance Agency402 Cambridge St,
Cambridge, MA 02141
AssuredPartners / WTPhelan Insurance Agency1812 Massachusetts Ave,
Cambridge, MA 02140-2741
Surround Insurance1 Broadway 14th Floor,
Cambridge, MA 02142
Fucillo-Sasso Associates599 Cambridge St. Ste C2,
Cambridge, MA 02141
Cambridge, MA DMV Information
Although DMV offices here often receive rave reviews, it’s not smooth sailing for every driver. Cambridge itself doesn’t offer any DMV services, but there’s a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in nearby Watertown and one in Boston. Both are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., making it difficult for those working full-time jobs to access these offices.
Public Transportation in Cambridge, MA
Cambridge is a dream come true for those who rely on public transportation. The six-square-mile city features a wealth of subway stations (known locally as “the T”) and bus stops. Traveling to and from Boston is easy using the Red Line Subway, while the Green Line Trolley gives you access to just about every part of Cambridge.
If you don’t want to drive your car but also do not want to use the public transportation systems, you still have options. Many people choose to ride bikes or walk here as well as utilize rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cambridge, MA
TWhether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage with the ability to bundle your auto insurance policy with your renters or homeowners insurance, you can find a cheap car insurance policy by comparing quotes with Insurify . Our system provides you with real quotes from national providers such as Allstate and from local insurance companies in your area.
The days of spending hours on the phone with an insurance agent or wasting time going to individual provider websites are over. With Insurify , simply enter some information about your vehicle and driving history to get started. It’s free to use, and the average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching to a provider they found on the platform.
For more detailed Massachusetts city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Cambridge, MA Car Insurance
The easiest way to find cheap car insurance in Cambridge is to compare customized quotes with Insurify . You’ll be able to compare premiums side-by-side, whether you’re looking for a full coverage policy or a liability policy to meet Massachusetts’ minimum requirements.
The average cost of car insurance in Cambridge is $119 per month, or $1,428 per year. However, it is important to remember that personal factors such as your age, your driving history, and even your marital status can affect your rates. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers before choosing your policy.
Young drivers will pay more for car insurance in Cambridge, as will drivers with accidents, tickets, and other driving infractions on their records. People who want a full-coverage policy with a low deductible will also pay significantly more for car insurance than those who opt for state minimum coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Cambridge Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cambridge, Massachusetts below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cambridge drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Massachusetts in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Cambridge
#27
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#57
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#50
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#55
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cambridge drivers rank 61 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with an accident: 7.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cambridge drivers rank 50 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Cambridge drivers rank 10 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Cambridge drivers rank 9 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Cambridge drivers rank 27 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with a speeding ticket: 7.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cambridge drivers rank 4 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with clean record: 84.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cambridge drivers rank 6 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Cambridge with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.21%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Massachusetts Division of Insurnace. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022