Updated November 1, 2022
Long considered to be a great place to live, Springfield is attractive to professionals, students, and families looking to settle down. While the city is easy to navigate as a whole, traffic can be plentiful, especially during rush hour. It’s advised that you learn alternate routes to any frequent destinations and make sure to enroll in a robust car insurance policy in the event of a fender bender.
Car Insurance in Springfield, MA
The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Springfield, MA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Springfield is $220 per month, or $2640 annually.
Car insurance in Springfield is $94 more than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Springfield on average is Liberty Mutual, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Springfield, MA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Springfield
Insurance Provider in Springfield
|Allstate
|$109 /mo
|GEICO
|$147 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$185 /mo
|Travelers
|$204 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Springfield, MA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Springfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
Best Companies | Score
|American Family
|89
|$134 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$183 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$57 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Cambridge
|$122/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Massachusetts
|$142/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Working teenagers should be able to afford car insurance at $352 per month, perhaps with some help from mom and dad. Bay Staters find that prices go down as the number of years behind the wheel goes up. That’s why young adults in their 20s get a $130 cut over what teens pay. From that point, those 30 and above spend less than the state average of $168 per month. Those in their 60s snag the sweetest deal, with a price that’s over $200 cheaper than what the youngest drivers shell out monthly.
|Driver's Age
Driver's Age
|teens
|$352
|20s
|$222
|30s
|$118
|40s
|$98
|50s
|$92
|60s
|$92
|70s
|$99
|80s
|N/A
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Bay State, safe driving protects lives and livelihoods. People enjoy the peace of mind that defensive driving grants, and insurance companies give the responsible residents “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But the deals can disappear as quickly as a fender bender because an at-fault accident kicks the rate up over $80 per month, or $960 per year. Even worse, a failure-to-stop violation pushes the premium up to $229. The good news is after three years of careful driving, accidents and tickets stop affecting monthly costs.
|Driving History
Driving History
|No Violation
|$124
|Speeding Ticket
|$179
|At-Fault Accident
|$213
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$229
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
What does credit have to do with driving? Massachusetts law says “absolutely nothing” and prohibits insurance companies from factoring it in when setting rates. That means drivers would expect the costs to be pretty close, which is the case for poor, average, and excellent credit. Perhaps those with good credit buy less coverage or qualify for different discounts than the other three groups, explaining the $40 difference. Either way, moving from poor or average credit to good credit could amount to a $480 per year savings.
|Credit Tier
Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$143
|Good
|$99
|Average
|$144
|Poor
|$144
Find local Springfield agents
Leahy & Brown Insurance + Realty, Inc.535 Allen Street,
Springfield , MA 01118
Alban Insurance85 Wilbraham Rd,
Springfield, MA 01109
Ambrose Insurance1381 Plumtree Rd,
Springfield, MA 01119
Bombard Insurance Agency, Inc.1225 Sumner Ave,
Springfield, MA 01118
AAA Pioneer Valley1891 Wilbraham Road,
Springfield, MA 01129
Jack Keough Insurance Agency612 Page Blvd.,
Springfield, MA 01104
Chase Clarke Stewart & Fontana101 State Street,
Springfield, MA 01102
'People''s United Insurance Agency'1391 Main St Fl 3,
Springfield, MA 01103-1661
Sullivan - Keating Moran Insurance Agency of Springfield, Inc.840 Liberty St,
Springfield, MA 01101
The Axia Group933 East Columbus Avenue,
Springfield, MA 01105
Springfield, MA DMV Information
With over 150,000 residents, Springfield isn’t the easiest city to accomplish your DMV tasks in. There’s only one office in the area, and it’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who needs to visit this Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location should arrive early and plan on waiting to be helped.
Public Transportation in Springfield, MA
Thankfully, anyone living in Springfield who doesn’t own a vehicle isn’t at a huge disadvantage. As part of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, Springfield has buses that run over a dozen routes to take you just about anywhere you need to go. If you need to travel during a holiday or when the bus isn’t in service, a rideshare option like Uber or Lyft is your best bet.
For more detailed Massachusetts city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Springfield, MA
Some drivers who travel during off-hours may claim that navigating Springfield is a breeze, while others who spend a lot of time on the road may feel stressed out by conditions here. Keep in mind that winter weather can create additional hazards, so it’s smart to purchase a robust car insurance policy in the event of an accident.
Springfield drivers don’t have to worry about paying too much for auto insurance when they use Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you can compare rates from a variety of insurance carriers and select the plan that fits your budget and lifestyle.
FAQs - Springfield, MA Car Insurance
Drivers here pay more than the national average due to a number of factors, including the high cost of vehicle repairs and the fact that Massachusetts is a no-fault state. Your rates will also be affected by your driving history and even your credit score.
While motorists in this city are required to enroll in a range of coverage types, collision isn’t one of them. Many drivers do opt for this protection, however, if they tend to spend a lot of time on the road and want greater peace of mind.
If you’re looking for the perfect combination of affordable and comprehensive auto coverage, Insurify can help. You’ll be able to compare real-time quotes in just a few minutes and can enroll in a new policy online.
Insurify Insights
How Springfield Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Springfield, Massachusetts below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Springfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Massachusetts in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Springfield
#21
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#43
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#49
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Springfield drivers rank 50 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with an accident: 10.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Springfield drivers rank 49 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Springfield drivers rank 41 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Springfield drivers rank 39 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Springfield drivers rank 21 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Springfield drivers rank 23 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Springfield drivers rank 37 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.86%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
