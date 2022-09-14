Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other moving violations can appear on your driving record. Because these incidents can lead to an accident or a claim, insurance companies see drivers with these incidents on their records as high-risk drivers.

High-risk drivers tend to pay more expensive car insurance premiums to offset the risk they pose to auto insurers.

Here’s how your driving record affects your rates in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Shop for Car Insurance in Brockton Get personalized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding makes it harder for drivers to react and stop or slow down in time, which can lead to car accidents.[5] That’s why insurance companies view drivers who exceed the speed limit and get speeding tickets as high-risk, even if they didn’t cause an accident.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Brockton for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Midvale Home & Auto 74 110 Safeco 90 135 Liberty Mutual 104 156 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident on a Brockton driver’s record can increase their car insurance rates. While drivers with accident forgiveness won’t experience a rate increase after a single accident, other drivers may notice a price increase at renewal.

How much your premiums increase depends on the insurer and the severity of the accident, so it’s important to shop around at renewal.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Brockton for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Midvale Home & Auto 74 99 Safeco 90 122 Liberty Mutual 104 141 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most dangerous and expensive moving violations a driver can receive. In Massachusetts, a DUI can result in a fine of $500 to $5,000 and an SR-22 form on file with the state for three years.[6]

Here’s how much companies charge on average for car insurance with a DUI on your record in Brockton.