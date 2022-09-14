Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.
Located in Plymouth County, Brockton is a relatively small town and home to New England’s largest high school. It’s also home to some of the most expensive car insurance rates in Massachusetts.
On average, car insurance in Brockton costs $144 per month. Its higher rates of car thefts in a relatively small population may contribute to its expensive car insurance premiums.[1][2]
Here’s what you need to know about getting cheap car insurance in Brockton.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Brockton is $135 per month for liability insurance and $153 per month for full coverage.
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means everyone files claims for bodily injury through their own insurance companies after an accident.
Massachusetts uses a points system to reward safe drivers with cheaper car insurance rates.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Brockton
It’s important to compare car insurance companies in your area to find the one that offers you the coverage you need for the best price possible. Remember, what’s cheap or best for your neighbor may not be the best car insurance company in Brockton for you.
Here are three of the top cheapest companies to start your search.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Safeco
3.6
$157
$81
Safe drivers
Liberty Mutual
3.7
$160
$94
Discounts
Midvale Home & Auto
3.2
$109
$66
Low rates
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$97/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$188/mo
Safeco’s coverages can help Brockton drivers save money on their deductible and get cash back on their policy. With the Claims-Free Cash Back program, drivers get 2.5% of their policy premium back for every six months they go without filing a claim, up to 5% per year. And through Safeco’s diminishing deductible, policyholders’ deductibles decrease by $50 for every six months they go without an accident. These coverages are standard with every Safeco policy, making it a solid choice for safe drivers.
Pros
Guaranteed Repair Network connects drivers with trusted repair shops
Offers new vehicle replacement coverage
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power insurance shopping satisfaction rating
Limited advertised discounts
They are really patient over the phone, and anytime I can change something on my policy online.
Mildred - August 30, 2023
Verified
Concern-free claims processing.
Billy - August 26, 2023
Verified
My rates have risen twice since being with them with no notice. They also screwed up my account by using the wrong Vin number.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$112/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$191/mo
Liberty Mutual offers a host of discounts that Brockton drivers can take advantage of, such as multi-car, paperless policy, military, homeowner, and student-away-at-school discounts. This selection of savings makes it easy for anyone in Brockton to find at least one or two ways to reduce car insurance costs.
Pros
Accident forgiveness available
Plenty of discounts available to save money
Cons
Below-average JD. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England
More-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
I don’t like talking to a computer. I’m a one-on-one kind of person.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo
Midvale Home & Auto may be a lesser-known auto insurer, but it offers a long list of discounts and coverage options to round out its car insurance. While it doesn’t have a mobile app or a usage-based insurance program, it has some of the lowest rates in Brockton for liability insurance coverage.
Pros
Low average rates in Brockton
Gap insurance available
Cons
No mobile app
Can’t get a quote online
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Brockton
The price of your car insurance depends on several factors, including where you store your car when it’s not in use, your driving record, and your general insurance needs.
Just because you think your car insurance rates are high doesn’t mean you’re stuck with them. Here are some steps you can take to get lower rates in Brockton, MA:
Shop around. Auto insurers offer different rates to drivers, so it’s important to compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies to find the one that offers you the lowest rate possible.
Bundle policies. Buying your homeowners, motorcycle, business, or another insurance policy from the same company as your auto insurance can get you lower rates on both products.
Increase your deductible. If you increase your deductible, you’ll generally pay lower premiums. Just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you ever need to file a claim.
Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer long lists of discounts that drivers can qualify for. Research auto insurers and choose one that advertises as many discounts as you can find.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Brockton
Liability car insurance, also known as compulsory or mandatory coverage in Massachusetts, is the minimum amount of coverage drivers must carry to drive legally. This type of insurance covers the other parties’ injuries and property damages, as well as your injuries after an at-fault accident.
On average, Brockton drivers pay $135 per month for liability coverage, but the table below shows the cheapest insurers in the city for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Brockton
Full-coverage insurance includes state-minimum liability insurance but adds comprehensive and collision coverages, which pay for vehicle damages and repairs, regardless of fault. In Brockton, drivers pay an average of $153 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
The table below includes the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Brockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means each party involved in an accident files injury claims with their insurance policy, regardless of fault.
Here are the minimum coverages all drivers must purchase and maintain in Massachusetts:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$8,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
These minimum requirements are just that — minimums. Drivers may want to increase their liability limits or purchase additional coverages to round out their policies. Consider add-on coverages, such as:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages and repairs when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from events other than collisions, including falling objects, theft, vandalism, severe weather, and more.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap coverage pays the difference between your auto loan and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Rental car reimbursement coverage
Rental car reimbursement coverage pays for a rental car while a body shop or mechanic repairs your vehicle.
Massachusetts Auto Insurance Plan
MAIP
The Massachusetts Auto Insurance Plan (MAIP) is a program that assigns drivers to insurance companies through the involuntary market after their voluntary market insurance company denies them coverage.
An insurance agent can help you apply for the MAIP, and the program assigns an insurance company to provide you with coverage. You may have to contact the company assigned to you to choose add-on coverages and inquire about discounts you qualify for.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
High-risk drivers tend to pay more expensive car insurance premiums to offset the risk they pose to auto insurers.
Here’s how your driving record affects your rates in Brockton, Massachusetts.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding makes it harder for drivers to react and stop or slow down in time, which can lead to car accidents.[5] That’s why insurance companies view drivers who exceed the speed limit and get speeding tickets as high-risk, even if they didn’t cause an accident.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Brockton for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident on a Brockton driver’s record can increase their car insurance rates. While drivers with accident forgiveness won’t experience a rate increase after a single accident, other drivers may notice a price increase at renewal.
How much your premiums increase depends on the insurer and the severity of the accident, so it’s important to shop around at renewal.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Brockton for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is one of the most dangerous and expensive moving violations a driver can receive. In Massachusetts, a DUI can result in a fine of $500 to $5,000 and an SR-22 form on file with the state for three years.[6]
Here’s how much companies charge on average for car insurance with a DUI on your record in Brockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
While drivers can expect the most affordable rates between ages 35 and 70, rates for drivers older than 70 can start to rise again. Drivers 70 and older can have slower reflexes and age-related eyesight and hearing problems that make driving dangerous.[7] Insurance companies tend to charge senior drivers more for coverage because they have a higher accident mortality rate.
The table below shows the cheapest insurance companies for senior drivers in Brockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Not only are teen drivers inexperienced, but they can also be reckless, impulsive, and more likely to participate in risky driving behavior. Because of this higher risk on the road, insurance companies typically charge teens and young drivers the most expensive rates of any other age group.
But teens can still find affordable rates by staying on a parent’s policy or looking for discounts. Use the table below to start your search for cheap car insurance for Brockton teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Brockton?
Yes, car insurance is more expensive in Brockton than in nearby Massachusetts cities. In 2022, Brockton reported 500 motor vehicle thefts, which is more than areas like Cambridge and Fall River reported. It’s around half the amount that Boston reported, but Boston has six times as many residents.[1][2] The more claims a company has to pay out in a particular area, the more expensive that area is for policyholders.
More cities in Massachusetts
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Brockton compares to rates in other Massachusetts cities.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Brockton car insurance FAQs
Use Insurify’s guide to usage-based insurance to determine if it’s right for you, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Brockton below.
How much is car insurance in Brockton?
The average cost of car insurance in Brockton is $135 per month for liability insurance and $153 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Brockton?
Midvale Home & Auto is one of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability insurance in Brockton, with a rate of $62 a month. But the best way to find the cheapest rates for you is to compare car insurance quotes at the same coverage levels. You’ll be able to see which company can offer you the best deal for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Brockton?
The best car insurance companies that Insurify identified in Brockton are Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Midvale Home & Auto. These insurers have strong AM Best ratings and plenty of coverage options and discounts to help drivers find the right policy for the best price.
Can your credit score affect your car insurance rates in Massachusetts?
No. Massachusetts law doesn’t allow car insurance companies to use credit history or credit score information when setting car insurance rates.[8]
Do you legally have to carry auto insurance on your car in Massachusetts?
Yes. Massachusetts requires drivers to carry 20/40/5 liability limits. This translates to $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 for property damage liability coverage. The state also requires $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage and $8,000 in personal injury protection.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
