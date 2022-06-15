Best Rideshare Insurance in Massachusetts: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Massachusetts Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

It’s an exciting idea to think about becoming a rideshare driver to earn extra income, but the state of Massachusetts, along with Uber and Lyft, won’t let just anyone offer rides to passengers. Massachusetts law sets in place strict eligibility requirements for rideshare drivers, and both Uber and Lyft have their own set of stipulations to consider.

Vehicle Requirements

In Massachusetts, rideshare vehicle requirements vary from city to city, but both Uber and Lyft have created a checklist to consider. Uber states that vehicles must have four doors, be no more than 15 years old, be in good condition with no cosmetic damage, and not have any commercial branding.

Lyft, on the other hand, has more specific vehicle requirements. Personal vehicles must have both four doors and five to eight seats and cannot be titled as salvage, rebuilt, or non-repairable. The vehicle cannot be older than 2001, and your ridesharing vehicle cannot be on Lyft’s list of ineligible subcompact cars.

Driver Requirements

As well as having a vehicle that meets Uber or Lyft criteria, each motorist must fulfill certain requirements before they get behind the wheel. Per Massachusetts law, drivers must be older than 21 years of age and drivers under 23 years old must have had a driver’s license for at least three years prior. All drivers must have at least one year of licensed driving experience.

It’s important to note that while Massachusetts stipulates that all rideshare drivers must be at least 21 years old, Lyft requires individuals to be at least 25 years of age. In accordance with Massachusetts law, all drivers for both Uber and Lyft must have a background check clearance certificate (BCCC) from the TNC Division to drive for a rideshare company in Massachusetts.

Finally, Massachusetts rideshare drivers must complete a vehicle inspection called the TNC Inspection. Rideshare drivers must carry the inspection results with them at all times while driving their rideshare vehicles.

Document Requirements

As with any new job, there’s a fair amount of paperwork that needs to be submitted before you can begin ridesharing. Both Uber and Lyft ask for similar documentation that also falls in line with Massachusetts legislation, making the process pretty straightforward. Here’s what you’ll need to provide:

Your current Massachusetts vehicle registration

Proof of residency in Massachusetts

A copy of your personal auto insurance policy

A driver profile photo, which must be a forward-facing, centered photo from the shoulders up that shows the driver’s full face

Your completed Massachusetts TNC vehicle inspection

Some cities in Massachusetts also require additional documentation, including business licenses and permits. It’s recommended that you check with your local county clerk to find out if you’ll need to apply for any permits before you begin driving.

Insurance Requirements

While Massachusetts rideshare drivers are required to have a personal auto insurance policy, neither Lyft, Uber, nor the state itself has designated what your personal auto insurance coverage must look like. Some motorists enroll in rideshare insurance as an add-on to their current coverage, although it’s not legally required.

It’s advised that your personal auto insurance include limits for property damage and bodily injury protection, also referred to as liability insurance. You may want to enroll in additional upgrades to help pay for medical expenses or roadside assistance and could find that a commercial insurance policy is the right option for you.

Only you know which combination of coverage options and deductibles makes the most sense for your driving needs, so it’s best to explore all of your choices before you enroll in a policy. Adding on a rideshare endorsement might be the best choice for you, or you could decide to simply increase your limits on your personal auto insurance.