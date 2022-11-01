4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
On average, Massachusetts drivers pay $154 monthly ($1,848 yearly) for car insurance.
Married couples pay $48 less per month than single individuals in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest rates based on age.
Massachusetts residents benefit from living in one of the least expensive states for purchasing auto insurance. On average, drivers in Massachusetts pay $154 per month and $1,848 per year in car insurance premiums, which is lower than the national average auto insurance rates. Personal rates vary by factors like driving history, age, marital status, and location in state.
Comparing the wide variety of options available from auto insurance companies before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy is a reliable way to discover the best car insurance for your individual insurance needs. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare dozens of affordable car insurance quotes from the convenience of your home.
How much does car insurance cost in Massachusetts?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts?
The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $154 monthly and $1,848 yearly for policyholders. Individual rates differ depending on driver history, personal information, location, and more.
Policyholders in Massachusetts typically pay $154 per month and $1,848 per year on average in auto insurance premiums. Beyond the state average car insurance rates, insurance prices differ depending on insurance provider methodology in calculating rates. Insurance companies in the state typically factor in driving history, age, coverage, marital status, location, and more.
Best Massachusetts Auto Insurance Rates
No one-size-fits-all insurance provider exists. Drivers carry different insurance needs and histories that influence which auto insurance company works best for them. Insurify identified the average premiums from top Massachusetts auto insurance providers to help you jump-start your process of comparing the cheapest rates available.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Travelers
|$69
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$136
|MAPFRE
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|$201
How are insurance rates calculated in Massachusetts?
Insurance rates in the state of Massachusetts fluctuate based on the typical factors associated with car insurance throughout the country. Auto insurers tend to consider recorded driving history, age, marital status, chosen coverage type, deductible, vehicle type, and location within the state. Unlike other states, Massachusetts forbids insurers from considering credit history.
Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates by City
The annual cost of auto insurance in Massachusetts varies from city to city. Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, weather, and climate, influence premiums. Average rates in Dorchester and Brockton, for instance, are more than rates in Boston and Cambridge. Find the average monthly premiums for the most populated cities in Massachusetts below.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Boston
|$190
|Brockton
|$264
|Brookline
|$158
|Cambridge
|$154
|Dorchester
|$276
|Fall River
|$182
|Framingham
|$173
|Haverhill
|$150
|Lawrence
|$207
|Lowell
|$160
|Lynn
|$235
|Malden
|$238
|New Bedford
|$180
|Newton
|$148
|Quincy
|$196
|Somerville
|$153
|Springfield
|$186
|Waltham
|$155
|Weymouth
|$136
|Worcester
|$191
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts by credit tier?
Unlike most states, Massachusetts law bans car insurance companies from utilizing credit score history when calculating annual premiums for their auto insurance policyholders. We still identified the average premiums by credit tier in Massachusetts. Based on the data, those with excellent credit pay the most on insurance, perhaps due to ownership of costlier vehicles.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$154
|Average Credit
|$167
|Good Credit
|$151
|Excellent Credit
|$178
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts by driver age?
Auto insurance providers give teen drivers and drivers under the age of 25 the highest rates based on age. Young drivers have less driving experience and are more likely to have a car accident or other incident, so insurance companies view them as high-risk drivers. Prices decrease for drivers through their 60s before slightly increasing after they turn 70.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Massachusetts by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$285
|20s
|$226
|30s
|$132
|40s
|$124
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$102
|70s
|$104
|80s and older
|$112
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts by driver gender?
Considering gender as a factor in calculating insurance rates is illegal in Massachusetts, but the data still indicates a slight difference in costs by gender. On average, men in Massachusetts pay $7 more per month than women on auto insurance. Though the cost difference is fairly small, it likely stems from men statistically driving larger and costlier vehicles than women.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Massachusetts
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Massachusetts
|$166
|$173
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts by marital status?
Good news for married folks: chances are that you will pay less for car insurance on average than single individuals because auto insurance companies typically view married couples as lower-risk drivers. In Massachusetts, married couples pay $48 less on average than single individuals. An extra $48 a month? Sounds like a potential date night is on the horizon.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Massachusetts
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Massachusetts
|$183
|$135
What is the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts for high-risk drivers?
There is no getting around it. High-risk drivers in the Bay State with any recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket will find increased prices. Those with a clean driving record, on the other hand, consistently earn the best rates available. Insurance companies gauge risk levels largely based on driving history, which you will likely learn while speaking to an insurance agent.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Massachusetts
|Clean Record
|$146
|DUI
|$133
|At-Fault Accident
|$185
|Speeding Ticket
|$171
Massachusetts Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Coverage options range in price. State minimum liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage coverage is the cheapest and prevents you from being an uninsured motorist. Comprehensive coverage is a bit more expensive than liability insurance, while collision coverage and full-coverage car insurance cost around $40 more on average in Massachusetts.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Massachusetts
|Liability Only
|$144
|Comprehensive
|$148
|Collision
|$181
|Full Coverage
|$186
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, insurance rates vary depending on your county or city of residence within the state of Massachusetts. Factors that vary from city to city and influence insurance prices include population, crime rates, weather, and climate. Some of the more expensive cities for car insurance in Massachusetts include Brockton, Dorchester, Lynn, and Malden.
On average, drivers in Massachusetts pay $154 monthly and $1,848 yearly for car insurance. Rates vary depending on chosen coverage levels. Those with state minimum coverage for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage will find the lowest rates. Premiums also depend on driving history, location, and more.
Though Massachusetts is a more affordable state for purchasing auto insurance, the price tag may still feel overwhelming. People with incidents in their driving histories, those living in costlier areas, and drivers paying for full-coverage policies likely see some of the highest rates. Comparing numerous insurance companies prior to purchasing is a reliable way to find savings.
A foolproof way to find cheap car insurance in Massachusetts is to compare car insurance providers prior to purchasing or renewing your insurance policy. With the quote-comparison tool from Insurify, you can find cheap insurance quotes from dozens of top national and regional insurance providers that meet your insurance needs. The best part? You can do it from home.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
