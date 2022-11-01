Massachusetts residents benefit from living in one of the least expensive states for purchasing auto insurance. On average, drivers in Massachusetts pay $154 per month and $1,848 per year in car insurance premiums, which is lower than the national average auto insurance rates. Personal rates vary by factors like driving history, age, marital status, and location in state.

