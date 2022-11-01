Guide to Windshield Replacement in Massachusetts (2022)

What is the average cost of a windshield replacement in Massachusetts?

On average, a windshield costs around $200. However, some windshields can cost more than $1,000 to replace. It all depends on the cost of the part and the cost of the labor. Both costs go up dramatically for car windshields with rain sensors and other technological features. And costs can be more expensive in Boston versus Worcester or Springfield.

Remember that you may have the option to repair your windshield instead of completely replacing it. The cost for auto glass repair ranges from $80 to $150. Costs are lower because there are no parts to order and it takes less labor to repair a crack.

To avoid replacing your windshield, you should bring your car to an auto glass specialist right away—a minor chip can worsen in a matter of hours.

Average Costs by Type of Auto Glass

Windshields are the most common piece of auto glass that suffer damage on the road. But there are other types of auto glass that can be chipped or cracked. Here’s the rundown of the average cost to replace the most common types of auto glass.

Windshield: $150 to $400, as much as $1,075

Rear window: $140 to $385, as much as $1,050

Passenger glass: $135 to $250, as much as $835

As we touched on earlier, windshield replacement costs vary depending on the vehicle. Some cars and trucks are so popular that finding parts is easy and inexpensive. But ordering or transporting auto glass for other vehicles is difficult, which drives up costs.

How long does it take to get a windshield replaced in Massachusetts?

In most cases, it takes just 30 to 60 minutes to complete the labor of replacing a windshield. You also need to let your windshield rest for an hour before you drive it so that the adhesive has enough time to cure. Without time to cure, the windshield poses a safety risk—it can become dislodged during a collision. And driving it too soon can also affect the fit in the long run.

To be safe, you should plan to not use your vehicle for about three hours while your windshield is replaced. Consider using a mobile windshield glass company to perform the service at your home.

What’s the process to repair a windshield?

Chips and minor cracks in a windshield can be repaired with an epoxy resin. You can buy an auto glass repair kit from an auto supply store and do the repair yourself, or you can work with a professional repair service. We recommend using a professional, as an improperly repaired windshield will continue to crack and need to be replaced.

A professional repair takes about 30 minutes to complete. But just like with a replacement, you’ll need to wait at least 60 minutes before driving your vehicle. This allows adequate time for the epoxy resin to set. Often, you can have a glass repair specialist visit you and do the repair in your driveway or even your parking lot at work.

