Updated November 1, 2022
Boston isn’t just home to historic landmarks and diehard sports fans. It’s also one of the primary economic hubs in New England, with a burgeoning tech scene and some of the most prestigious universities in the world.
But before you “pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd,” you’ll want to make sure that car you’re driving is supported by a strong car insurance policy. Don’t worry: Boston is home to several top car insurance companies—and Insurify can help you quickly connect with them so that you can hit the roads of Beantown safely.
Car Insurance in Boston, MA
The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Boston, MA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Boston is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.
Car insurance in Boston is $17 more than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Boston on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Boston, MA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Boston
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$88 /mo
|GEICO
|$100 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$157 /mo
|Travelers
|$203 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Boston, MA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Boston. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$217 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Massachusetts Cities
|Worcester
|$158/mo
|Springfield
|$161/mo
|Lowell
|$134/mo
|Cambridge
|$122/mo
|Boston
|$137/mo
|Massachusetts
|$142/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$8,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Boston Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Boston, there is a large drop-off in average premium rates as you gain more experience operating a vehicle. This is demonstrated by the fact that most teenage drivers can expect to pay $480, while those in their 30s pay only a third of that. The best averages come when you are a driver in your 50s or 60s as the numbers drop below $100. People who fall into those categories can expect to pay anywhere between $77 and $100 for auto insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$480
|20s
|$230
|30s
|$169
|40s
|$120
|50s
|$78
|60s
|$99
|70s
|N/A
|80s
|N/A
Boston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Maintaining a clean driving record and staying accident-free have many benefits, including lower out-of-pocket costs for repairs, fewer tickets, and potentially lower average premium rates. In Boston, motorists who keep their driving record clean often find that their average premium is around $150. For those who have violations on their record, the good news is that depending on the severity, it might not affect you as much. For example, people with a small speeding violation still enjoy low average premium rates of $108.55.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$151
|Speeding Ticket
|$109
|At-Fault Accident
|$97
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Boston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Similar to other cities, Boston has several insurance companies that will look at your credit score to determine how much of a risk you are to insure. By maintaining an excellent rating, you have access to the best rates and should see an average premium around $155.19. As your credit score decreases, the price of your premium tends to increase. Drivers with an average credit rating can see average prices around $207.60.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$156
|Good
|$174
|Average
|$208
|Poor
|N/A
Find local Boston agents
Inland Underwriters Insurance AgencyOne 13th St,
Boston, MA 02129
Knapp Schenck & Company Insurance Agency, Inc.One India Street,
Boston, MA 02109
Simply Business, Inc.1 Beacon St 15th Floor,
Boston, MA 02108
J J Bodner Ins. Agency Of Boston Inc.8 Clarendon St,
Boston, MA 02116
Chan Insurance Agency Inc.220 Harrison Avenue,
Boston, MA 02111
Richard Soo Hoo Insurance Agency123 Beach St,
Boston, MA 02111
Elements Insurance LLC131 Dartmouth St 3rd Floor,
Boston, MA 02116
Beecher Carlson Insurance75 State Street,
Ste. 1710, Boston, MA 02109
A A Dority Company262 Washington Street,
Boston, MA 02108
A-Affordable Insurance Agency55 Union Street,
Boston, MA 02108
Boston, MA DMV Information
Boston’s main RMV is located in Haymarket Square at 136 Blackstone St., Boston, MA 02109. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Boston RMV has a strict no walk-ins policy, meaning you’ll need to schedule your appointment ahead of time.
Public Transportation in Boston, MA
One-third of Bostonians use public transportation to get to work, which is one of the highest public transit usages in the country. With Boston’s extensive transit system, it’s no wonder why. Additionally, the Amtrak rail that passes through Boston connects residents to other cities in the region. In short, many Bostonians get around town easily without owning a car.
For more detailed Massachusetts city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Boston, MA
Boston has been named the third most walkable city in the United States, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s getting around on foot. For those who are getting behind the wheel in Boston, they’ll want a good car insurance policy to get through the city’s narrow, historic streets. Get started finding great car insurance today with Insurify, your one-stop shop for car insurance quote comparison.
FAQs - Boston, MA Car Insurance
From industry giants like State Farm to homegrown favorites like Plymouth Rock Insurance, Bostonians have a great deal of options when it comes to car insurance.
Massachusetts is one of three states that will not raise your insurance premiums based on your credit score—which is surely a relief for plenty of drivers in Boston who don’t want less-than-perfect credit to lead to high premiums.
To find the cheapest car insurance in Boston, you’ll want to use Insurify. Insurify makes it easy to compare quotes from a wide range of insurers side by side so that you can quickly find the best deal for you.
Insurify Insights
How Boston Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Boston, Massachusetts below:
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Boston
#45
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts
#61
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts
#21
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts
#19
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Boston drivers rank 62 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Boston with an accident: 6.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Boston drivers rank 21 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Boston with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 44 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Boston with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 49 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Boston with a reckless driving violation: 0.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 45 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Boston with a speeding ticket: 6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Boston drivers rank 6 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Boston with clean record: 83.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Boston drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Boston with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 4%
Sources
- Massachusetts Division of Insurnace. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022