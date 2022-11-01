4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Boston, MA (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

Boston isn’t just home to historic landmarks and diehard sports fans. It’s also one of the primary economic hubs in New England, with a burgeoning tech scene and some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

But before you “pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd,” you’ll want to make sure that car you’re driving is supported by a strong car insurance policy. Don’t worry: Boston is home to several top car insurance companies—and Insurify can help you quickly connect with them so that you can hit the roads of Beantown safely.

Car Insurance in Boston, MA

The average cost of Massachusetts car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Boston, MA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Boston is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.

  • Car insurance in Boston is $17 more than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Boston on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Allstate
$88
GEICO
$100
Liberty Mutual
$157
Travelers
$203

Cheapest Car Insurance in Boston, MA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Boston
Allstate$88 /mo
GEICO$100 /mo
Liberty Mutual$157 /mo
Travelers$203 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Boston, MA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Boston.

Best Companies
Liberty Mutual82$217 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Massachusetts Cities
Worcester$158/mo
Springfield$161/mo
Lowell$134/mo
Cambridge$122/mo
Boston$137/mo
Massachusetts$142/mo
Cambridge
$122
Lowell
$134
Boston
$137
Average for MA
$142
Worcester
$158
Springfield
$161

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Massachusetts

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Massachusetts roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Massachusetts[1] are:

  • $20,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $40,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $8,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $20,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $40,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.

Boston Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

In Boston, there is a large drop-off in average premium rates as you gain more experience operating a vehicle. This is demonstrated by the fact that most teenage drivers can expect to pay $480, while those in their 30s pay only a third of that. The best averages come when you are a driver in your 50s or 60s as the numbers drop below $100. People who fall into those categories can expect to pay anywhere between $77 and $100 for auto insurance.

Driver's Age
teens$480
20s$230
30s$169
40s$120
50s$78
60s$99
70sN/A
80sN/A

Boston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Maintaining a clean driving record and staying accident-free have many benefits, including lower out-of-pocket costs for repairs, fewer tickets, and potentially lower average premium rates. In Boston, motorists who keep their driving record clean often find that their average premium is around $150. For those who have violations on their record, the good news is that depending on the severity, it might not affect you as much. For example, people with a small speeding violation still enjoy low average premium rates of $108.55.

Driving History
No Violation$151
Speeding Ticket$109
At-Fault Accident$97
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop SignN/A

Boston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Similar to other cities, Boston has several insurance companies that will look at your credit score to determine how much of a risk you are to insure. By maintaining an excellent rating, you have access to the best rates and should see an average premium around $155.19. As your credit score decreases, the price of your premium tends to increase. Drivers with an average credit rating can see average prices around $207.60.

Credit Tier
Excellent$156
Good$174
Average$208
PoorN/A

Find local Boston agents

  • Inland Underwriters Insurance Agency

    One 13th St,
    Boston, MA 02129

  • Knapp Schenck & Company Insurance Agency, Inc.

    One India Street,
    Boston, MA 02109

  • Simply Business, Inc.

    1 Beacon St 15th Floor,
    Boston, MA 02108

  • J J Bodner Ins. Agency Of Boston Inc.

    8 Clarendon St,
    Boston, MA 02116

  • Chan Insurance Agency Inc.

    220 Harrison Avenue,
    Boston, MA 02111

  • Richard Soo Hoo Insurance Agency

    123 Beach St,
    Boston, MA 02111

  • Elements Insurance LLC

    131 Dartmouth St 3rd Floor,
    Boston, MA 02116

  • Beecher Carlson Insurance

    75 State Street,
    Ste. 1710, Boston, MA 02109

  • A A Dority Company

    262 Washington Street,
    Boston, MA 02108

  • A-Affordable Insurance Agency

    55 Union Street,
    Boston, MA 02108
Boston, MA DMV Information

Boston’s main RMV is located in Haymarket Square at 136 Blackstone St., Boston, MA 02109. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Boston RMV has a strict no walk-ins policy, meaning you’ll need to schedule your appointment ahead of time.

Public Transportation in Boston, MA

One-third of Bostonians use public transportation to get to work, which is one of the highest public transit usages in the country. With Boston’s extensive transit system, it’s no wonder why. Additionally, the Amtrak rail that passes through Boston connects residents to other cities in the region. In short, many Bostonians get around town easily without owning a car.

For more detailed Massachusetts city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Boston, MA

Boston has been named the third most walkable city in the United States, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s getting around on foot. For those who are getting behind the wheel in Boston, they’ll want a good car insurance policy to get through the city’s narrow, historic streets. Get started finding great car insurance today with Insurify, your one-stop shop for car insurance quote comparison.

FAQs - Boston, MA Car Insurance

  • From industry giants like State Farm to homegrown favorites like Plymouth Rock Insurance, Bostonians have a great deal of options when it comes to car insurance.

  • Massachusetts is one of three states that will not raise your insurance premiums based on your credit score—which is surely a relief for plenty of drivers in Boston who don’t want less-than-perfect credit to lead to high premiums.

  • To find the cheapest car insurance in Boston, you’ll want to use Insurify. Insurify makes it easy to compare quotes from a wide range of insurers side by side so that you can quickly find the best deal for you.

Insurify Insights

How Boston Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Boston, Massachusetts below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Boston drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Massachusetts in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Boston

#45

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Massachusetts

#61

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Massachusetts

#21

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Massachusetts

#19

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Massachusetts

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Boston drivers rank 62 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.

    • Rank within state: #62
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with an accident: 6.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Boston drivers rank 21 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Massachusetts.

    • Rank within state: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with a DUI: 1.3%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 44 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 49 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #49
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with a reckless driving violation: 0.7%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Massachusetts, Boston drivers rank 45 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #45
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with a speeding ticket: 6%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Boston drivers rank 6 in clean driving records across all cities in Massachusetts.

    • Rank within state: #6
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with clean record: 83.3%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Boston drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Massachusetts.

    • Rank within state: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Boston with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 4%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Massachusetts Division of Insurnace. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
