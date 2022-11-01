Cheap Car Insurance in Nebraska (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Nebraska
If you want to check out universities in Nebraska’s capital, Lincoln, or maybe explore the Durham Museum in Omaha, make sure you have the insurance coverage you need to get around this massive state safely. Right in the heart of the U.S., this expanse of land captures the prairies of the Great Plains, stunning rock formations, dunes of Sand Hills, and more.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $199 per month, or $2,388 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Nebraska, with average premiums of $107 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Nebraska
How much is car insurance in Nebraska?
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $199 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Looking for affordable car insurance? The state average of $199 per month is slightly higher than the national average, but there are lots of ways to save. The easiest way to get the best rates on Nebraska auto insurance is to shop around first and compare policies. With Insurify, you can get deals on the cheapest auto insurance in just a few minutes and all for free.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$107
|Progressive
|$116
|Clearcover
|$132
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$142
|Stillwater
|$146
|Safeco
|$161
|Nationwide
|$171
|Safeco
|$185
|Liberty Mutual
|$206
|Bristol West
|$245
|Dairyland
|$286
|The General
|$298
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Nebraska
Your auto insurance policy can be customized to fit your specific needs. If you’re prone to car accidents, you might want to consider purchasing more liability car insurance than is required. This specific type of policy helps when you’re responsible for bodily injury liability or property damage liability; it keeps you from paying out of pocket for medical bills or other expenses.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$70
|Progressive
|$80
|Safeco
|$90
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$91
|Clearcover
|$96
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Nebraska
If you need more than liability coverage, consider full-coverage car insurance. Going beyond minimum coverage limits, this type of policy offers a wider scope of protection. Nebraska drivers with full coverage can drive with more peace of mind knowing they have collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and more add-ons that go beyond the state minimum requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$120
|Stillwater
|$149
|Progressive
|$150
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$160
|Clearcover
|$162
Best Car Insurance in Nebraska
If your insurance options aren’t ruled by expenses, you might consider some highly ranked car insurance companies that cost a bit more than the lowest rates. Keep in mind that these are just average rates, and you might end up paying more or less than what’s stated here for your insurance policy. Either way, you can rest easy knowing you’re getting great quality coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$132
|Nationwide
|89
|$171
|Safeco
|86
|$161
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$174
|Travelers
|80
|$107
Nebraska Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
While there are a number of factors that impact auto insurance rates and how much each person pays for their policy, one of the most significant is their unique driving record. Claims, collisions, and car accidents all impact your driving history and can cause rates to skyrocket. To insurance providers, these can all indicate that you may be more expensive for them to insure.
For example, teen drivers are typically very expensive to insure because insurance companies see them as much more likely to get into accidents. Even without any car accidents in their driving history, their limited experience on the road puts them at higher risk. Talk to an insurance agent to see what your options are if you have a driving history full of claims and collisions.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Nebraska
Nebraska drivers with clean driving records usually get cheaper rates. A “good driver” typically is someone without many driving violations. This can look like being free of speeding tickets, not being responsible for at-fault accidents, never getting a DUI, and more. Most insurers reward drivers with discounts if they have gone claims-free for a certain number of years.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$98
|Progressive
|$105
|Clearcover
|$117
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$119
|Stillwater
|$130
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Nebraska
Getting caught driving under the influence, or with a DUI, can really hurt your driving record. On top of court fines and reinstatement fees, how much you pay for your insurance policy also suffers. One way to fix this and get discounts is by taking driving courses to reduce the charges. Be sure to ask an agent about insurance information and how you can reduce spikes in costs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$118
|Progressive
|$122
|Clearcover
|$139
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$152
SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska
If you get a DUI, you may end up needing an SR-22. This form is usually required if your license has been suspended or revoked, and it helps prove that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it is a legal requirement that ultimately helps you prove financial responsibility.
The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Nebraska:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Nebraska
No matter how cautious you are, accidents happen. For this reason, be sure you’re not an uninsured motorist in the case of something unexpected. If you’re at fault for causing damage or a collision, this will likely cause your deductible or auto insurance rates to go up. If someone else is at fault, check that they have a policy or that you have uninsured motorist coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$120
|Progressive
|$127
|Stillwater
|$150
|Clearcover
|$188
|Nationwide
|$204
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Nebraska
Don’t let a need for speed turn into a need for a new insurance provider. Racking up speeding tickets can do some major damage to your driving record, especially if it happens repeatedly. The higher the number of miles per hour you go over the limit, the more points you add to your license. More points means more money, so keep an eye on the speed limit and stick to it.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$133
|Progressive
|$149
|Clearcover
|$173
|Stillwater
|$174
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$181
Nebraska Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies take a number of factors into account when calculating auto insurance rates, and financial health is one of them. Some insurers use your credit score as an indicator to figure out the type of driver you are. For example, good credit can signal responsibility and respect for authority. Unfortunately for some, poor credit might mean the opposite, spiking rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$162
|Good
|$173
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$250
Nebraska Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While we can control speeding tickets and driving under the influence, age is one factor that’s completely out of our control that still, unfortunately, impacts how much you pay for your policy. Young drivers usually have very little experience behind the wheel, meaning they’re more prone to accidents and much more expensive to insure. Luckily, this dips once drivers reach their 20s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Quote
|Teenagers
|$347
|Under 25
|$282
|20s
|$220
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$165
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$130
|70s
|$126
|80+
|$126
Car Insurance Rates in Nebraska Cities
Just as your financial history and unique driving record are important when determining how much you pay for your insurance policy, your ZIP code is also important. Car insurance costs in Nebraska can vary from city to city, depending on how risky your area is. For example, highly populated areas (like capital cities) might lead to more drivers and a higher chance of accidents.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Omaha
|$200
|Lincoln
|$169
|Bellevue
|$190
|Grand Island
|$156
|Kearney
|$151
|North Platte
|$155
|Hastings
|$144
|Norfolk
|$145
|Fremont
|$155
|Papillon
|$176
|Scottsbluff
|$149
|Nebraska City
|$143
|Gretna
|$182
|Blair
|$168
|Alliance
|$148
|Seward
|$142
|Bennington
|$196
|Falls City
|$113
|Auburn
|$121
|Schuyler
|$190
Nebraska Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Nebraska is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Nebraska will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Nebraska.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Nebraska DMV Information
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows state residents to access a variety of services, like renewing or replacing their driver’s license and/or identification card, paying traffic tickets, registering their vehicles, and more. A number of their services are completely free, like requesting a handicap parking permit and even taking a practice driver exam for standard cars.
Filling out applications is made easier through their online portal and lets you skip a trip to the DMV. Residents who are new to Nebraska must switch to a Nebraska license within 60 days of moving in order to access online services. This also includes registering their vehicles, paying the accompanying fees, getting a vehicle inspection, and providing proof of liability insurance.
Public Transportation in Nebraska
Lincoln, the state’s most populous city, offers public transportation to residents and visitors through the City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). StarTran is Lincoln’s bus system that connects areas of the city, from Monday to Saturday. Users can download the VANLNK microtransit phone app to book transportation in advance and plan their routes with StarTran.
Having access to public transportation can be incredibly helpful for those who do not have access to a car, do not have a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle. If you discover that your area doesn’t offer options for public transportation, you can also look into walking routes, getting a bike, rideshare opportunities, or transit options that can be reimbursed by employers.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Nebraska
Nebraska only requires liability car insurance for all drivers. This only covers the other car and/or that party’s drivers and passengers if you’re found responsible for an at-fault accident. In addition to liability coverage, the state also makes it mandatory for insurance companies to include uninsured motorist coverage in insurance policies. Be sure to check state minimums!
On average, car insurance in the state costs around $199 per month. A bit higher than the national monthly average of $140, note that this is just an average, and how much each person pays depends on their individual age, location, driving history, credit score, and more. There are plenty of ways to save, like shopping and comparing rates, looking for discounts, and more.
The best way to keep your car insurance costs low is by maintaining a clean driving record. We know that accidents happen—and encourage all drivers to have car insurance for this reason—but claims and accidents on your driving history can all contribute to high rates. If cost is a factor for you, consider taking driving classes or moving to a less-populated area.
No, PIP isn’t required in Nebraska, nor is it even an option. Instead of PIP, insurance companies in the state offer medical payments insurance, which can help cover hospital bills resulting from a car accident. Sometimes called “MedPay,” it is similar to PIP in that they both help take care of medical expenses, even if you cause the accident, but MedPay covers less than PIP.
Insurify Insights
How Nebraska Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Nebraska below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Nebraska drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Nebraska
#17
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#4
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#2
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#9
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Nebraska is the #3 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #3
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with an accident: 11.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Nebraska is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with a DUI: 2.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Nebraska is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Nebraska is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #6
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with a rude driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Nebraska is the #17 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #17
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with a speeding ticket: 9.8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Nebraska is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Nebraska with a failure to yield violation: 0.4%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
