Cheap Car Insurance in Nebraska (2022)

Nebraska Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

While there are a number of factors that impact auto insurance rates and how much each person pays for their policy, one of the most significant is their unique driving record. Claims, collisions, and car accidents all impact your driving history and can cause rates to skyrocket. To insurance providers, these can all indicate that you may be more expensive for them to insure.

For example, teen drivers are typically very expensive to insure because insurance companies see them as much more likely to get into accidents. Even without any car accidents in their driving history, their limited experience on the road puts them at higher risk. Talk to an insurance agent to see what your options are if you have a driving history full of claims and collisions.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Nebraska

Nebraska drivers with clean driving records usually get cheaper rates. A “good driver” typically is someone without many driving violations. This can look like being free of speeding tickets, not being responsible for at-fault accidents, never getting a DUI, and more. Most insurers reward drivers with discounts if they have gone claims-free for a certain number of years.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $98 Progressive $105 Clearcover $117 Midvale Home & Auto $119 Stillwater $130

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Nebraska

Getting caught driving under the influence, or with a DUI, can really hurt your driving record. On top of court fines and reinstatement fees, how much you pay for your insurance policy also suffers. One way to fix this and get discounts is by taking driving courses to reduce the charges. Be sure to ask an agent about insurance information and how you can reduce spikes in costs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $118 Progressive $122 Clearcover $139 Liberty Mutual $145 Midvale Home & Auto $152

SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska

If you get a DUI, you may end up needing an SR-22. This form is usually required if your license has been suspended or revoked, and it helps prove that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage required by the state or by a court order. Even though it is not a type of insurance, it is a legal requirement that ultimately helps you prove financial responsibility.

The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Nebraska:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Nebraska

No matter how cautious you are, accidents happen. For this reason, be sure you’re not an uninsured motorist in the case of something unexpected. If you’re at fault for causing damage or a collision, this will likely cause your deductible or auto insurance rates to go up. If someone else is at fault, check that they have a policy or that you have uninsured motorist coverage.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $120 Progressive $127 Stillwater $150 Clearcover $188 Nationwide $204

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Nebraska

Don’t let a need for speed turn into a need for a new insurance provider. Racking up speeding tickets can do some major damage to your driving record, especially if it happens repeatedly. The higher the number of miles per hour you go over the limit, the more points you add to your license. More points means more money, so keep an eye on the speed limit and stick to it.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $133 Progressive $149 Clearcover $173 Stillwater $174 Midvale Home & Auto $181

