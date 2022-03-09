Nebraska SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Nebraska, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Nebraska. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Nebraska.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$117
|Safeco
|$155
|Dairyland
|$194
|Bristol West
|$212
|The General
|$219
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Nebraska?
In Nebraska, a driver is likely to pay 12 percent more for insurance if they are required to obtain an SR-22 form. Drivers without a violation only pay $181 a month, while those who have an SR-22 pay $202 for auto insurance coverage. The $21 difference results in a $252 yearly increase in payments.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Nebraska?
Generally, an SR-22 is only required for Nebraska drivers if there has been a major driving violation. Often, the biggest violations that require one of these forms are DUI/DWIs, multiple driving occurrences, and at-fault accidents where you didn't have insurance.
Having an SR-22 in Nebraska is a way to prove you are carrying at least the minimum amount of auto insurance coverage. For most states, the minimum amount of time that a driver must keep the SR-22 active is three years. Once a driver in Nebraska shows that they can maintain auto insurance for an extended period of time, they can often drop the form.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Nebraska?
Like with many other insurance products, your credit score can have a significant impact on the cost of your auto insurance if you have an SR-22. For most drivers in Nebraska, the better the credit score, the lower the rate will be. Drivers in the excellent credit tier pay $165 without a violation and $204 with an SR-22. For those with poor credit, the rates are $201 and $249, respectively.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$165
|$204
|$39
|Good
|$184
|$228
|$44
|Average
|$186
|$230
|$44
|Poor
|$201
|$249
|$48
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Nebraska
Obtaining an SR-22 form in Nebraska is a matter of perseverance and patience. While several insurance providers do offer it, there are many that don't. One way to quickly identify which insurers have the SR-22 is to go through a company like Insurify. Within minutes, you can browse more than 20 reputable carriers to see which has the best coverage for you.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska
Not everyone required to have an SR-22 will own a vehicle. In Nebraska, if a driver doesn't have a car but is required by the state to provide proof of insurance, they will need a non-owner SR-22 form. These policies are a great option but are typically only eligible for drivers who live in a household where nobody owns a vehicle.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Nebraska
Currently, there are no direct alternatives to obtaining an SR-22 in Nebraska. However, there are many ways in which you can lower the amount you pay for one. Depending on the reason why you need to obtain an SR-22, some insurance providers are more lenient than others. Often, shopping around will reveal the most affordable rates.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Nebraska
If you are required to obtain an SR-22 form, the best approach is to use a service like Insurify to compare rates. Often, the first quote you find on your own won't be the most affordable. Without shopping around, you could pay anywhere from 10 to 50 percent more after an SR-22. The Insurify platform is a good tool to use, as it will allow you to compare multiple quotes in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
Nebraska drivers are required by law to maintain an SR-22 and the minimum state required auto insurance for a minimum of three years. Any lapse in coverage can result in a longer requirement period.
Your SR-22 won't be significantly impacted if you move out of Nebraska. In fact, you must transfer the remaining time left with the form to the new state. However, it is your responsibility to inform both your current and new insurance providers of your move so that they can make the proper transfer.
If you don't have a vehicle, you will still need to obtain and maintain an SR-22 in Nebraska for a minimum of three years. Instead of a standard SR-22, you will need a non-owner SR-22 form to show proof of insurance to the state when you go to get your driver's license reinstated.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.