Best Car Insurance in Nebraska (2025)

Auto-Owners, American Family, and State Farm offer the best car insurance in Nebraska.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Nebraska drivers are fortunate to have many options when it comes to quality car insurance. But that can also make it tough to choose the right company. Insurify’s team of experts analyzed 50 of the top insurance companies to see which ones ranked highest for Nebraska residents.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance in Nebraska.

Best car insurance companies in Nebraska

The following car insurance companies are some of the best options if you’re looking for coverage in Nebraska.

Auto-Owners: Best overall

Auto-Owners logobest overall
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$39/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 157 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (97)

Keith

February 23, 2025

Verified Review

My Experience with Auto Owners

I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.

Stephen

February 19, 2025

Verified Review

Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost

I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.

Mary

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates

I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest average annual premiums of any car insurance company operating in Nebraska. You won’t sacrifice quality with its cheap car insurance rates since it gets consistently high ratings in customer surveys. But in case you plan on moving, be aware that it only operates in 26 states.

Pros

  • Cheap premiums

  • Rated No. 3 for customer satisfaction in the Central region by J.D. Power

  • Highly customizable policies and other insurance products

Cons

  • Poor J.D. Power digital service rating

  • Must speak with an agent to get a quote

  • May need to find another insurer if you move

American Family: Best for ranch owners

American Family logoranch owners
User Reviews
4.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 406 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (215)

Michael

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Feeling Misled

Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.

Candace

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Ok

Too expensive!

Chris

January 6, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

My agent is terrific.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

In addition to auto and home coverage, American Family offers farm insurance. American Family offers piecemeal coverage options for your barns and other outbuildings, farm liability, tractors, other equipment, and even livestock. Non-farmers with families can also find cheap car insurance options with American Family, which has many teen-friendly discounts.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power rating for digital support

  • Many family-friendly discounts

  • No. 2 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Cons

  • Mediocre mobile app reviews on the App Store

  • AM Best financial strength rating is lower than some competitors

  • Not widely available if you move — especially on the East Coast

State Farm: Best for financial stability

State Farm logofinancial stability
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,610 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,292)

Ken

February 27, 2025

Verified Review

Tired of Paying for Car Insurance

My payments keep increasing, making it too expensive to maintain insurance coverage on my car.

Hank

February 27, 2025

Verified Review

Good

It was good, I just need cheaper insurance.

Betty

February 27, 2025

Verified Review

Fair

They do not offer discounts for an excellent driving record and top credit rating.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm underwrites one out of every five Nebraska drivers, making it the largest car insurance company in the state. Having that kind of reputation means you can count on State Farm to ensure you’re paid when you file a claim. The insurer offers good service, too, and it’s easy to get a free quote with a local agent or by entering your ZIP code online.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Highly rated mobile app on the App Store

  • Offices in nearly 20 Nebraska cities

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Gap coverage not available

  • Slightly fewer discounts than other insurers

USAA: Best for military members and veterans

USAA logomilitary members and veterans
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,700 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (977)

Konrad

February 27, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

Solid company.

Robert

February 25, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.

Suzanne

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.

They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

More than 6,400 active-duty service members and 105,500 veterans — plus their families — call Nebraska home and are eligible for a USAA car insurance policy.

The offers very competitive rates, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your financial accounts. It even offers farm and ranch insurance, which many Nebraska residents may appreciate.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Full-service bank and insurance company

  • Highest rated for customer satisfaction in the Central region by J.D. Power

Cons

  • No branch locations in Nebraska

  • Requires a military affiliation

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Amica: Best for customer service

Amica logocustomer service
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$151/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$275/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 130 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (78)

Douglas

February 17, 2025

Verified Review

Good

Excellent customer service and claims processing.

Jim

February 10, 2025

Verified Review

It's Insurance and They're Proud of It

The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.

Ed

December 23, 2024

Verified Review

Rates

Watch out for dramatic increases in policy rates.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.61
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Amica may not have an office in Nebraska, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get good customer service as long as you’re willing to work online. Amica sells easy-to-understand policies featuring minimum coverage, plus various optional add-ons that other insurance typically doesn’t offer, such as credit score monitoring and no-deductible glass replacement.

Pros

  • Many coverages available

  • Few complaints with the NAIC

  • Highest rated for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power

Cons

  • No offices in Nebraska

  • Mixed Android mobile app reviews

  • Doesn’t offer farm and ranch insurance

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Nebraska to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Nebraska

If you’re paying too much for insurance, here are some excellent ways you can get a lower rate:[1] [2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Choose a policy offering minimum car insurance coverage

    If you have a paid-off car that you can afford to replace, you may not need to buy full-coverage car insurance. You’re only legally required to carry minimum car insurance, consisting of property damage and bodily injury liability coverage (plus protection from uninsured and underinsured motorists). These are cheaper car insurance policies, but they won’t cover your injuries or vehicle damage if you’re at fault in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Practice safe driving habits

    Safe drivers pay lower rates than drivers with an incident on their record. They also save money from not having to file a claim or pay tickets and court costs. Even a single DUI conviction can raise your rates tremendously. Many insurers also offer extra discounts for drivers who go a long time without filing any claims or for taking safe driver courses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Consider ratings and reviews from customers

    Cheap car insurance is all well and good, but sometimes that comes with a trade-off when it comes to service. Larger companies typically have a wealth of reviews on Google and Yelp, and independent surveyors like J.D. Power and the NAIC can help you view collective data from customers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare free quotes

    The best way to get cheap car insurance is to compare free quotes from as many insurers as you can. Start with at least three insurers, but the more you can compare, the better. It’s usually a quick process to get a free rate quote by entering your ZIP code and some basic information on an insurer’s website.

Average cost of car insurance in Nebraska

Insurance costs have been rising across the country — including Nebraska.

But Nebraska residents pay lower average rates than the rest of the country. Liability insurance in Nebraska costs an average of $85 per month, compared to $105 in the rest of the U.S.

Full-coverage car insurance also typically comes at a low rate in Nebraska, too. The average monthly premium on a full-coverage policy in Nebraska is $178, compared to $197 in the U.S. as a whole.

Best car insurance in Nebraska FAQs

Keep this information in your back pocket as you gather quotes for your next Nebraska auto policy.

  • How much is car insurance in Nebraska?

    Car insurance in Nebraska costs an average of $85 per month for liability coverage and $178 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Nebraska?

    Auto-Owners, American Family, and State Farm offer the best minimum car insurance policies in Nebraska. USAA and Amica also offer good car insurance at a low rate.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Nebraska?

    Nebraska drivers must have at least $25,000 in liability coverage per person for bodily injury in an accident (up to $50,000 total per accident) and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also have uninsured and underinsured motorist liability coverage.[3]

