Best Car Insurance in Nebraska (2025)

Nebraska drivers are fortunate to have many options when it comes to quality car insurance. But that can also make it tough to choose the right company. Insurify’s team of experts analyzed 50 of the top insurance companies to see which ones ranked highest for Nebraska residents.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance in Nebraska.
Best car insurance companies in Nebraska
The following car insurance companies are some of the best options if you’re looking for coverage in Nebraska.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$39/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 157 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (97)
Keith
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
My Experience with Auto Owners
I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.
Stephen
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost
I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.
Mary
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates
I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
0.5
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest average annual premiums of any car insurance company operating in Nebraska. You won’t sacrifice quality with its cheap car insurance rates since it gets consistently high ratings in customer surveys. But in case you plan on moving, be aware that it only operates in 26 states.
Pros
Cheap premiums
Rated No. 3 for customer satisfaction in the Central region by J.D. Power
Highly customizable policies and other insurance products
8.5 /10
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$53/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 406 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (215)
Michael
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Feeling Misled
Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
0.3
A.M. Best
A
Why we picked this company
In addition to auto and home coverage, American Family offers farm insurance. American Family offers piecemeal coverage options for your barns and other outbuildings, farm liability, tractors, other equipment, and even livestock. Non-farmers with families can also find cheap car insurance options with American Family, which has many teen-friendly discounts.
Pros
High J.D. Power rating for digital support
Many family-friendly discounts
No. 2 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Cons
Mediocre mobile app reviews on the App Store
AM Best financial strength rating is lower than some competitors
Not widely available if you move — especially on the East Coast
9.1 /10
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$70/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,610 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,292)
Ken
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
Tired of Paying for Car Insurance
My payments keep increasing, making it too expensive to maintain insurance coverage on my car.
Hank
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
Good
It was good, I just need cheaper insurance.
Betty
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
Fair
They do not offer discounts for an excellent driving record and top credit rating.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm underwrites one out of every five Nebraska drivers, making it the largest car insurance company in the state. Having that kind of reputation means you can count on State Farm to ensure you’re paid when you file a claim. The insurer offers good service, too, and it’s easy to get a free quote with a local agent or by entering your ZIP code online.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
9.3 /10
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$59/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,700 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (977)
Konrad
February 27, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Solid company.
Robert
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
More than 6,400 active-duty service members and 105,500 veterans — plus their families — call Nebraska home and are eligible for a USAA car insurance policy.
The offers very competitive rates, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your financial accounts. It even offers farm and ranch insurance, which many Nebraska residents may appreciate.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Full-service bank and insurance company
Highest rated for customer satisfaction in the Central region by J.D. Power
Cons
No branch locations in Nebraska
Requires a military affiliation
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
9.4 /10
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only
$151/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$275/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 130 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (78)
Douglas
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Good
Excellent customer service and claims processing.
Jim
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
It's Insurance and They're Proud of It
The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
0.61
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company
Amica may not have an office in Nebraska, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get good customer service as long as you’re willing to work online. Amica sells easy-to-understand policies featuring minimum coverage, plus various optional add-ons that other insurance typically doesn’t offer, such as credit score monitoring and no-deductible glass replacement.
Pros
Many coverages available
Few complaints with the NAIC
Highest rated for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
Cons
No offices in Nebraska
Mixed Android mobile app reviews
Doesn’t offer farm and ranch insurance
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Nebraska to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Nebraska
If you’re paying too much for insurance, here are some excellent ways you can get a lower rate:[1][2]
Choose a policy offering minimum car insurance coverage
If you have a paid-off car that you can afford to replace, you may not need to buy full-coverage car insurance. You’re only legally required to carry minimum car insurance, consisting of property damage and bodily injury liability coverage (plus protection from uninsured and underinsured motorists). These are cheaper car insurance policies, but they won’t cover your injuries or vehicle damage if you’re at fault in an accident.
Practice safe driving habits
Safe drivers pay lower rates than drivers with an incident on their record. They also save money from not having to file a claim or pay tickets and court costs. Even a single DUI conviction can raise your rates tremendously. Many insurers also offer extra discounts for drivers who go a long time without filing any claims or for taking safe driver courses.
Consider ratings and reviews from customers
Cheap car insurance is all well and good, but sometimes that comes with a trade-off when it comes to service. Larger companies typically have a wealth of reviews on Google and Yelp, and independent surveyors like J.D. Power and the NAIC can help you view collective data from customers.
Compare free quotes
The best way to get cheap car insurance is to compare free quotes from as many insurers as you can. Start with at least three insurers, but the more you can compare, the better. It’s usually a quick process to get a free rate quote by entering your ZIP code and some basic information on an insurer’s website.
But Nebraska residents pay lower average rates than the rest of the country. Liability insurance in Nebraska costs an average of $85 per month, compared to $105 in the rest of the U.S.
Full-coverage car insurance also typically comes at a low rate in Nebraska, too. The average monthly premium on a full-coverage policy in Nebraska is $178, compared to $197 in the U.S. as a whole.
Best car insurance in Nebraska FAQs
Keep this information in your back pocket as you gather quotes for your next Nebraska auto policy.
How much is car insurance in Nebraska?
Car insurance in Nebraska costs an average of $85 per month for liability coverage and $178 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
What are the best car insurance companies in Nebraska?
Auto-Owners, American Family, and State Farm offer the best minimum car insurance policies in Nebraska. USAA and Amica also offer good car insurance at a low rate.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Nebraska?
Nebraska drivers must have at least $25,000 in liability coverage per person for bodily injury in an accident (up to $50,000 total per accident) and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also have uninsured and underinsured motorist liability coverage.[3]
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
