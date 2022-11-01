Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Grand Island, NE, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $194 per month or $2,328 annually.
Car insurance in Grand Island is $5 less than the average cost of insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Grand Island on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE
An essential stop on I-80 between Lincoln and Kearney, Grand Island has a robust auto insurance market with an average cost of $194 per month, about the same as average rates across Nebraska. In this article, we’ll review which insurance companies are offering the cheapest car insurance rates and help you find the insurance policy that’s right for you.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE
What is the cheapest car insurance in Grand Island?
The average cost of car insurance in Grand Island is $194 per month, but we found quotes for as little as $108 per month with Progressive. Remember to always compare car insurance rates to find the cheapest available quote.
So which insurance companies are offering the best car insurance quotes in Grand Island? Here we have a list to get you started. The average auto insurance rates in this table give you a sense of which insurance agencies offer low costs for customers in Grand Island. Progressive consistently offers cheap quotes, at just $108 per month on average.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$108
|Travelers
|$123
|Clearcover
|$125
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$131
|Safeco
|$132
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$139
|Nationwide
|$157
|Liberty Mutual
|$157
|Bristol West
|$174
|Dairyland
|$179
|The General
|$184
|Stillwater
|$724
Best Car Insurance in Grand Island, NE
There’s more to an auto insurance policy than cheap auto insurance rates. Heaven forbid it comes time to make a claim and you can’t reach an insurance agent or the insurance company can’t pay out your claims. This is why we created the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), an index to help you compare average rates with financial reliability and customer satisfaction.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$125
|Nationwide
|89
|$157
|Safeco
|86
|$132
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$157
|Travelers
|80
|$123
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Grand Island Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teen drivers pay huge premiums on their car insurance policies compared to other drivers. Usually, they can’t bundle with home insurance or other insurance services, and providers consider them high-risk. Young drivers in desperate need of cheap auto insurance should pare down their coverage options and not get full coverage, especially if they drive a low-value car.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$347
|20s
|$220
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$165
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$130
|70s
|$126
|80+
|$126
Grand Island Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s safe to say you’ll get the cheapest car insurance you possibly can only if you have a clean driving record. Otherwise, it’s very hard to get a super-affordable auto insurance policy. You can see from this table that a DUI, car accident, speeding ticket, and other violations can be trouble for your premiums, especially if you’re buying a full-coverage policy.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$140
|Speeding Ticket
|$188
|At-Fault Accident
|$204
|DUI
|$279
Grand Island Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Generally, a good credit score will earn you cheap car insurance rates. Drivers with good credit scores usually pay cheaper premiums than those with bad credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$116
|Good
|$139
|Average
|$151
|Poor
|$234
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Grand Island
Going through individual insurance agencies for a separate car insurance quote probably requires more time than you want to spend to find car insurance. Insurify will search the Grand Island area for quotes specific to you and let you compare car insurance companies side by side.
For more detailed Nebraska city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap car insurance comes to those who source insurance quotes from as many insurance companies as they can, and not just the big guns like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO. You have to look for insurance providers you’ve never heard of, which is why Insurify is so great. Bundling with homeowners or renters insurance always helps, too.
Auto insurance rates in Grand Island run about $194 per month on average. This will vary by the coverage options on your auto insurance policy. Scroll to the first table from the top of this page for a list of average costs per month in Grand Island by insurance provider.
Insurance companies raise car insurance costs if the driver is considered high-risk. If you go beyond minimum coverage, auto insurance will be more expensive the higher the value of your car. Bundling with home insurance and other insurance policies can help lower your premiums.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
