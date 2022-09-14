Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Columbus residents pay less for car insurance than Nebraskans in other cities – the overall average cost of car insurance in Columbus is just $156. By comparison, the overall average for the state is $144.
Short commute times and comparatively low crash rates could contribute to the lower cost of car insurance in Columbus. Residents of Nebraska’s ninth-largest city spend an average just 12 minutes driving to work each day.[1] And the city had just two traffic fatalities in 2020, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation data.
Though car insurance in Columbus is cheaper than in some other Nebraska cities, finding the right coverage can still be challenging. To start, you’ll want to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers.
Quick Facts
Nebraska insurers can consider your credit history when determining your rates.
Columbus drivers pay a monthly average of $244 for full-coverage car insurance.
Nebraska is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Best car insurance companies in Columbus
The cheapest car insurance company may not always be your best option. Car insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates, such as your age, ZIP code, driving record, vehicle type, and even your credit score. Your rate will be different than every other driver, so it’s crucial to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best fit.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
American Family started in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1927 as Farmers Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Today, it offers coverage in 19 states.
American Family’s insurance products include auto, home, business, life insurance, and more. Available discounts include loyalty and safe driving discounts.
Pros
Various insurance products available
Higher-than-average auto claims satisfaction
Cons
Car insurance only available in 19 states
Discounts may not be available in all states
They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$81/mo
The oldest mutual insurer offering car insurance in the United States, Allstate first opened its doors in 1907. Today, it provides various insurance products, including auto, homeowners, personal liability, and marine insurance. AM Best gives it an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating.
Pros
Pay-per-mile coverage available
Superior financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Poor customer satisfaction rating
Average rates compared to other insurance companies
Good company, but costs more for premiums
Patricia - February 1, 2023
Verified
My rate for auto insurance jumped approximately $100 after six months and I was unable to get a satisfactory explanation.
Burl - January 30, 2023
Verified
They’ve given good service, but there were times when things could have been handled a bit more professionally.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
USAA began in 1922, when 25 Army officers came together to insure each other’s vehicles. USAA has kept that tradition, offering insurance coverage to current and former military members and their spouses and children.
USAA members can also take advantage of the company’s banking products, such as loans and credit cards.
USAA’s discounts include good driver and legacy discounts. Members storing their car during deployment or for other reasons may be eligible for a discount.
Pros
Perks for military members
Offers loans and credit cards
Cons
Only available to current and former military members, military spouses, and children
Limited number of physical locations
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
Nebraska law requires all drivers to carry liability-only car insurance. This coverage pays for the injuries and property damage of the other driver if you cause a car accident but not for your own injuries or vehicle repairs.
Liability-only insurance may make sense if an affordable monthly premium is your primary concern. Just know that only having liability insurance may result in higher out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident.
Columbus residents pay an average monthly rate of $69 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best rates for liability coverage in Columbus.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus
Full-coverage car insurance isn’t a specific type of insurance but instead refers to policies that include additional coverage beyond liability — typically, comprehensive and collision insurance. While liability insurance is mandatory in Nebraska, full coverage is optional.
Liability insurance helps protect the other driver if you’re in an accident. Full coverage protects you through collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision coverage pays for damages from collisions with other vehicles or objects, while comprehensive coverage protects against non-collision events like weather, theft, and vandalism.
Drivers who want the broadest protection and minimal out-of-pocket costs in the event of an incident should consider full-coverage car insurance. On average, full coverage costs Columbus drivers $2,924 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in Columbus.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning you’re financially responsible for car accidents you cause. Under Nebraska law, you must always have proof of financial responsibility in your vehicle. This can include proof of insurance that meets the state-minimum requirements or a $75,000 surety bond.[2]
Here are the minimum-coverage requirements in the state of Nebraska.[3]
If you want broader protection, consider purchasing additional coverages, such as:
Collision
Helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident or collision with an object like a tree or telephone pole.
Comprehensive
Covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision events like theft, vandalism, and weather.
Medical payments
Medical payments helps to cover medical care and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after a car accident.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance pays for roadside services, such as towing, fuel delivery, and tire changes.
Gap insurance
If you total your car, gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s value and the amount you owe on your loan or lease.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and other moving violations can increase your insurance premiums. Driving under the influence can result in hefty fines and jail time, in addition to higher insurance costs.
Your car insurance premium may rise after an incident because insurance companies consider your driving record when setting rates. Insurers consider drivers with incidents on their records as higher risk than drivers with clean records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you’re caught exceeding the speed limit, you may receive a speeding ticket. Aside from the fine of the speeding ticket itself, you may also see a bump in your car insurance premium.
Insurers view speeding as risky, and rightfully so — speed has been a factor in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities for more than two decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[4]
Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $102 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you get into an at-fault accident, your rates will likely increase. Though some states have “no-fault” rules, Nebraska isn’t one of them. Nebraska is an at-fault state. In an at-fault state, if you cause an accident, you’re financially responsible for the losses of the other driver. Fortunately, the effects of at-fault accidents on your rates diminish over time.
In Columbus, drivers with at-fault accidents average $236 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) in Columbus can result in fines, license suspension, and even jail time in some cases. Penalties for a DUI in Nebraska depend on your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level and if you have prior DUI convictions within the last 15 years. First-time offenders face a $500 fine and between seven and 60 days in jail.[5]
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI on your license in Columbus is $204. Here are some of the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age is an important factor for insurers when setting car insurance rates. Generally, rates decrease around age 35 and increase again at around age 75. One reason senior drivers pay higher rates is that they’re more likely to have health conditions that affect their driving capabilities, which presents increased risk to insurers.
Columbus seniors can find liability rates as low as $18 per month. Below are the average monthly car insurance rates for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers tend to pay higher-than-average car insurance rates due to their lack of driving experience. Additionally, statistics show teens are more likely to get into accidents than any other age group.[6] Because teens present a greater insurance risk, companies raise rates accordingly.
One way to minimize car insurance costs for your teen is to choose an insurer that offers discounts for young drivers, such as driver education and good student discounts. Teens can also keep rates relatively low by staying on their parents’ insurance policy.
On average, teen drivers in Columbus pay $124 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance rates for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus
Some ways you can find cheap auto insurance in Columbus include:
Comparing quotes: Prices and coverage options can vary significantly by insurer. Requesting quotes from a few different insurers can help you find the right insurance policy for your needs and budget.
Raising your deductible: Your deductible is the amount of a claim you must pay before insurance kicks in. For example, if your deductible is $500, raising it to $1,000 may lower your premium. Just make sure you can afford to pay your deductible amount out of pocket in the event of a claim.
Practicing safe driving habits: Drive safely by limiting distractions, adhering to speed limits, and giving yourself plenty of time to hit the brakes. Many insurance companies offer discounts to people who practice safe driving habits and maintain a clean driving record.
Here are the average monthly quotes for each of the following credit tiers:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?
The average price of full-coverage car insurance in Columbus is $244 a month, compared to the national average of $172 and the state average of $203. Auto insurance is typically cheaper in Columbus than in the cities of Bellevue, Lincoln, and Omaha.
Columbus has a small population of 24,195 in comparison to Omaha, which has 485,153 people. Columbus drivers have shorter commutes than Omaha drivers, with an average driving time of 12.1 minutes, compared to 19.3 minutes for Omaha drivers.[1][8] These factors likely contribute to Columbus’ lower auto insurance rates.
More cities in Nebraska
Here’s how other cities in Nebraska stack up to Columbus in terms of auto insurance rates.
Columbus car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Columbus.
How much is car insurance in Columbus?
Car insurance in Columbus costs $156 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $244 per month for full-coverage insurance and $69 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?
American Family is the best car insurance company in Columbus, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.1 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Columbus choices include Allstate and USAA.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Columbus?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with liability rates averaging $28. You can also find low rates with American Family and USAA, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $43, respectively.
What is the minimum car insurance in Nebraska?
All drivers in Nebraska must carry car insurance. You must have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Is Nebraska a no-fault state?
No. Nebraska is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning the driver responsible for an accident must pay for the damages. You can either pay out of pocket or go through your insurer.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Theresa Stevens is a personal finance writer based in Boston, Massachusetts. Her work has been featured in Forbes Advisor, Bankrate, and more. As a former financial advisor, she has first-hand experience helping people solve their money challenges. When she's not writing, you'll find her trying out new karaoke spots or planning her next trip abroad.