Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and other moving violations can increase your insurance premiums. Driving under the influence can result in hefty fines and jail time, in addition to higher insurance costs.

Your car insurance premium may rise after an incident because insurance companies consider your driving record when setting rates. Insurers consider drivers with incidents on their records as higher risk than drivers with clean records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you’re caught exceeding the speed limit, you may receive a speeding ticket. Aside from the fine of the speeding ticket itself, you may also see a bump in your car insurance premium.

Insurers view speeding as risky, and rightfully so — speed has been a factor in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities for more than two decades, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[4]

Columbus drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $102 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 71 41 American Family 99 58 USAA 110 64 GEICO 114 65 Allstate 120 71 State Farm 123 73 Clearcover 136 96 Progressive 176 102 AssuranceAmerica 182 116 Safeco 190 84 Midvale Home & Auto 203 117 Farmers 206 119 Shelter 210 121 Liberty Mutual 268 142 Foremost 292 147 Dairyland 330 142 The General 382 148 Bristol West 412 190 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you get into an at-fault accident, your rates will likely increase. Though some states have “no-fault” rules, Nebraska isn’t one of them. Nebraska is an at-fault state. In an at-fault state, if you cause an accident, you’re financially responsible for the losses of the other driver. Fortunately, the effects of at-fault accidents on your rates diminish over time.

In Columbus, drivers with at-fault accidents average $236 per month for auto insurance. Below are some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 73 42 American Family 101 59 USAA 112 65 GEICO 117 67 Allstate 123 73 State Farm 126 74 Clearcover 139 98 Progressive 180 104 AssuranceAmerica 186 118 Safeco 194 86 Midvale Home & Auto 207 120 Farmers 210 121 Shelter 215 124 Liberty Mutual 274 145 Foremost 298 150 Dairyland 337 145 The General 390 151 Bristol West 421 194 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) in Columbus can result in fines, license suspension, and even jail time in some cases. Penalties for a DUI in Nebraska depend on your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level and if you have prior DUI convictions within the last 15 years. First-time offenders face a $500 fine and between seven and 60 days in jail.[5]

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI on your license in Columbus is $204. Here are some of the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 63 37 American Family 88 51 USAA 97 57 GEICO 101 58 Allstate 106 63 State Farm 109 64 Clearcover 121 85 Progressive 156 91 AssuranceAmerica 162 102 Safeco 168 75 Midvale Home & Auto 180 104 Farmers 183 105 Shelter 187 108 Liberty Mutual 238 126 Foremost 259 130 Dairyland 293 126 The General 339 131 Bristol West 365 168 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.