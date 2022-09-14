Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having a moving violation on your driving record will cost you. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other infractions pay more for auto insurance than drivers with clean records. Insurance companies consider drivers with spotty records as being higher risk than drivers with clean records.

Drivers with moving violations on their records generally see their monthly rates increase from $123 to $167 in Fremont. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding increases your chances of getting into an accident and filing a claim with your insurance company. As such, insurers typically charge drivers with speeding tickets on their records more than drivers with clean records.

Even though you’ll pay more than someone without a ticket, rates vary between insurers, so it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes.

Fremont drivers cited for speeding pay $109 per month for liability coverage and $257 for full coverage, on average. Here, you can see the companies offering the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 55 33 American Family 78 45 USAA 87 51 GEICO 88 51 Allstate 94 54 State Farm 97 55 Clearcover 106 78 Progressive 138 79 AssuranceAmerica 146 93 Safeco 148 66 Farmers 160 93 Midvale Home & Auto 161 93 Shelter 163 96 Liberty Mutual 217 117 Foremost 248 117 Dairyland 265 115 The General 306 118 Bristol West 333 154 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay considerably more for coverage than drivers with a clean driving record. Your insurance company is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. Insurers increase premiums to offset the extra risk they assume.

Fremont drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $265 for full coverage, and $112 for liability-only car insurance. This table shows the companies offering the lowest average monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 57 34 American Family 80 46 USAA 90 53 GEICO 91 53 Allstate 97 56 State Farm 101 57 Clearcover 110 80 Progressive 142 82 AssuranceAmerica 152 96 Safeco 153 68 Farmers 166 96 Midvale Home & Auto 167 96 Shelter 169 99 Liberty Mutual 224 121 Foremost 257 121 Dairyland 274 119 The General 317 122 Bristol West 345 159 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

DUIs often have the most significant effect on rates compared to other moving violations. It’s not uncommon for your premiums to double after a DUI, and some insurers may drop you altogether.

A DUI conviction will push a Fremont driver’s monthly car insurance rates to $127 for liability-only coverage and $300 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how a DUI may affect your rates with different insurers.