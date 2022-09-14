Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Fremont drivers pay an overall annual average rate of $1,478 for car insurance — less than Nebraska’s state average, according to Insurify data.
Although Fremont is the sixth-largest city in Nebraska, it has a population of just over 27,000 people.[1] Fewer drivers and less pedestrian traffic may help explain why insurance costs less in Fremont than the state average.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
Nationwide is one of the country’s largest insurers. It has an A+ (Superior) financial stability rating from AM Best. In addition to standard auto insurance coverage, the company offers several optional coverages, such as towing and labor, rental car, gap, and more.
Nationwide’s SmartMiles program also provides pricing based on how much you drive, which may help low-mileage drivers save. When you enroll in the SmartMiles program, you pay a monthly base rate plus a fee for each mile you drive.
Pros
No telematics device to install
Numerous available discounts and savings opportunities
Multiple options for customizing coverage
Cons
Slightly higher-than-expected number of customer complaints
Lower-than-average customer satisfaction ratings in the central region
Little transparency into who underwrites or backs its policies
Was very happy until I was told I would not be renewed as my agent was not with them anymore. I have to get a new agent and start as a new account after 50 years.
4.4
842
$37/mo
$65/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today its portfolio includes auto and other vehicle insurance products as well as homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.
State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company’s Drive Safe and Save program can help drivers save up to 30% based on how they drive. Customers even get a discount just for signing up.
Pros
Significantly fewer complaints than expected for the industry
Ranked among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Extensive network of local agents
Cons
No specialty coverages
No gap insurance
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
$79/mo
$205/mo
Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General offers competitively priced auto insurance for high-risk drivers and people with infractions on their record. The General offers multi-car, pay-in-full, good student, and other discounts to help drivers save.
The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a financial stability rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best.
Pros
Files SR-22 forms on behalf of policyholders
Mobile account and claims management available
24/7 claims reporting
Cons
Higher-than-expected number of customer complaints
Limited policy customization options
Mixed reviews for customer service
I can get insurance cheaper by 100 dollars elsewhere.
Robbalee - September 10, 2023
Verified
They are a good company.
Charles - July 11, 2023
Verified
I don't like the plan, but the rest of their plans are too expensive!!! I need full coverage.
Liability coverage pays for other people’s injuries and property damage if you’re at fault in an accident. However, it doesn’t pay to treat your injuries or repair your vehicle. Liability policies are often the most affordable on the market, and they do meet the state’s minimum-coverage requirements. On average, Fremont drivers pay $73 per month for liability-only car insurance. Check out the table below to see the insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability insurance in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fremont
Full-coverage car insurance is a popular term that typically refers to a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. While liability coverage helps protect the other party in an accident you cause, full coverage extends these protections to you and your passengers.
The collision component of full coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a crash. Meanwhile, comprehensive pays for damage due to non-crash-related incidents, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, or vandalism.
Drivers with new or high-value vehicles and people who can’t afford to pay for repair costs out of pocket typically benefit from having full coverage. Your lender may also require it if you have an auto loan or lease.
Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $173 in Fremont. The table below shows the insurers that offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver at fault in an accident is responsible for paying for the other party’s related injuries and property damage. If the driver has car insurance, the insurer will cover expenses up to the policy maximum.
Nebraska law requires drivers to maintain bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury limits in the amounts shown in the table below:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Maintaining the minimum coverage amounts listed above will help you avoid penalties for driving without insurance, but this level of coverage could still leave you exposed financially. To better protect yourself, you may want to consider these optional coverages,:
Collision coverage
This pays for repairs to your vehicle if you’re in a crash with another car or stationary object.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers repairs unrelated to a crash, such as falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This pays for the cost of renting a car while you wait for repairs to your vehicle.
Gap coverage
Guaranteed asset protection, also known as gap insurance, covers the difference between your loan/lease balance and the market value of your vehicle if the insurance company declares it a total loss.
Medpay/PIP coverage
This pays for you and your passengers’ accident-related medical bills.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having a moving violation on your driving record will cost you. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other infractions pay more for auto insurance than drivers with clean records. Insurance companies consider drivers with spotty records as being higher risk than drivers with clean records.
Drivers with moving violations on their records generally see their monthly rates increase from $123 to $167 in Fremont. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding increases your chances of getting into an accident and filing a claim with your insurance company. As such, insurers typically charge drivers with speeding tickets on their records more than drivers with clean records.
Even though you’ll pay more than someone without a ticket, rates vary between insurers, so it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes.
Fremont drivers cited for speeding pay $109 per month for liability coverage and $257 for full coverage, on average. Here, you can see the companies offering the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay considerably more for coverage than drivers with a clean driving record. Your insurance company is responsible for covering the other party’s damages and injuries when you’re at fault in an accident. Insurers increase premiums to offset the extra risk they assume.
Fremont drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $265 for full coverage, and $112 for liability-only car insurance. This table shows the companies offering the lowest average monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
DUIs often have the most significant effect on rates compared to other moving violations. It’s not uncommon for your premiums to double after a DUI, and some insurers may drop you altogether.
A DUI conviction will push a Fremont driver’s monthly car insurance rates to $127 for liability-only coverage and $300 for full coverage. Check out the table below to see how a DUI may affect your rates with different insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age significantly affects the price you pay for car insurance. In general, drivers with clean records qualify for lower rates as they gain more experience. Insurers typically charge drivers age 25 and older less than young drivers.
These rates tend to stay low — as long as you drive safely — into retirement age. However, rates tend to climb again once drivers reach age 75 and above. This is due to decreased mental and physical faculties as part of aging and the increased likelihood of severe injury should a senior be involved in a car accident.
Car insurance for senior drivers in Fremont costs an overall average of $77 per month. The table below shows the rates different insurance companies charge seniors in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
On average, teens pay more for car insurance than any age group because they have the least driving experience. Teens are also more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors such as driving at night, distracted driving, and speeding.
However, teens may be able to reduce their rates by:
Staying on their parents’ policy. It’s almost always cheaper than purchasing a separate policy.
Being choosy about the car they drive. Policyholders who drive cars with higher safety ratings may pay less.
Getting good grades. Many insurers offer good student and other discounts aimed at helping younger drivers keep rates affordable. However, it’s up to teens and their parents to understand what discounts they qualify for.
Car insurance for teen drivers costs an overall monthly average of $221. The table below shows the rates you can expect to pay for teenage driver insurance in Fremont.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fremont
Insurance companies use many criteria to determine rates, including your driving record, age, the area you live in, and your credit score. While you can’t control all the factors insurers consider, you can do some things to keep your costs down, including:
Pay your bills on time. Nebraska auto insurers may use credit-based insurance scores when determining your premium. Drivers with high credit scores typically pay less for coverage than drivers with low scores. Paying your credit bills on time is one of the most effective ways to improve your credit score.
Slow down. Drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations pay more for coverage, on average, than drivers without these incidents on their record.
Bundle your coverage. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling auto coverage with other insurance products, such as motorcycle, home insurance, or renters insurance.
Shop around. Rates can vary significantly between insurance companies. Shopping around and getting multiple quotes can help you find the best rates. You can get information from individual insurers or an insurance-comparison website. You can also work with an agent to find the best coverage for your situation.
Fremont car insurance quotes by credit tier
Nebraska law allows insurers to consider driver credit scores when calculating insurance rates. In Fremont, drivers with poor credit scores pay nearly twice as much for coverage than drivers with excellent credit scores. The table below shows the average monthly quotes for car insurance by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Fremont?
Car insurance in Fremont is less expensive than the state average in Nebraska. A liability-only policy in Fremont costs an average of $73 per month, compared to $84 for the state. Full coverage averages $173, compared to $201 for the state.
Insurance premiums tend to be higher in areas with higher rates of accidents, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, or weather-related damage because drivers file more claims in these areas.
More cities in Nebraska
The table below shows how rates in Fremont stack up against other popular cities in the state. As you’ll see, rates in Fremont fall well below those of other Nebraska cities.
Fremont car insurance FAQs
Car insurance rates in Fremont are some of the best in Nebraska, but you learn more about further reducing your insurance expenses with the information presented below.
How much is car insurance in Fremont, Nebraska?
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Fremont is $123. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $73, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $173.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Fremont?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Fremont — $22 for liability-only car insurance. Fremont drivers can also find cheap rates with American Family and GEICO, which have rates of $30 and $34, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fremont?
Nationwide, State Farm, and The General rank as three of the top insurance companies in Fremont. Nationwide and State Farm have Insurify Quality Scores of 4.1 and 4.4, respectively. Both offer several discount options and have strong marks for financial stability. The General offers competitive coverage for drivers with a prior incident on their record who may not find coverage elsewhere.
Do you need car insurance in Nebraska?
Yes. In order to drive legally in the state of Nebraska, you must have at least liability insurance that meets the state’s minimum requirements.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Nebraska?
In order to drive legally in Nebraska, you must have coverage that at least meets the state’s minimum requirements. These requirements include bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, property damage liability of $25,000 per accident, and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jennifer Brozic is a content marketing writer, specializing in the financial services and insurance industries. She's committed to helping her clients create content that inspires people to take action. Her areas of expertise include insurance, financial planning & budgeting, building credit, loans, credit cards and more.