Updated November 1, 2022
Lincoln has minimal public transportation, and while you can get around on foot or by bike for many errands, most Lincoln residents drive to work. To stay protected and legal on the road, it’s important for these drivers to maintain an active insurance policy.
Car Insurance in Lincoln, NE
The average cost of Nebraska car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Lincoln, NE to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lincoln is $150 per month, or $1800 annually.
Car insurance in Lincoln is $5 less than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lincoln on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lincoln, NE
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Lincoln
|Insurance Provider in Lincoln
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$28 /mo
|Allstate
|$57 /mo
|State Farm
|$64 /mo
|Travelers
|$99 /mo
|Nationwide
|$101 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lincoln, NE
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Lincoln. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$134 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$142 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$177 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$162 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$172 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nebraska Cities
|Omaha
|$133/mo
|Bellevue
|$124/mo
|Grand Island
|$102/mo
|Kearney
|$143/mo
|Lincoln
|$92/mo
|Nebraska
|$119/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Lincoln Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Lincoln’s teenagers might squeak out a car insurance payment with the money they make from a part-time job. What may be a problem for teenagers becomes doable for young adults in their 20s, at $235—a $140 per month savings. Prices continue to trend down as drivers get more years behind the wheel. Everyone 30 or older beats the state average of $199. Those in their 60s pay less than a third of what teens do.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$378
|20s
|$235
|30s
|$149
|40s
|$183
|50s
|$141
|60s
|$122
|70s
|$135
|80s
|$128
Lincoln Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Nebraskans have figured out that safe driving is also smart driving. The insurance companies like the idea and pass “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts on to people with clean records. Defensive driving helps people avoid accidents and an unwanted spike of over $85 per month or $1,020 per year. Contrast that with a failure-to-stop ticket, which only bumps the rate up by $22 per month. If there is an accident or violation on a driver’s history, after three years, it stops affecting car insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$175
|Speeding Ticket
|$238
|At-Fault Accident
|$262
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$197
Lincoln Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Along with most others in the U.S., the Cornhusker State allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor when setting rates. Many drivers can’t see the relationship between their credit score and their ability to drive, but the insurance companies argue otherwise. If that’s the case, why do people with good or excellent credit pay more than those with average credit? Drivers with better credit finance costlier cars and may buy higher coverage levels to protect their assets. That said, a move from poor credit to average credit saves $18 per month or more than $200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$199
|Good
|$195
|Average
|$168
|Poor
|$186
Find local Lincoln agents
Barney Insurance of Lincoln2855 S 70th St,
Ste 101, Lincoln, NE 68506
GTA Insurance Group - Lincoln4200 Lucile Dr,
Lincoln, NE 68506
Insurance Mart,
Lincoln, NE 68507
Zimmer Insurance Group3230 S 13th St,
Lincoln, NE 68502
Solid Ground Insurance, LLC6000 S 58th St Ste C,
Lincoln, NE 68516-3696
McCashland, Kirby & Associates8231 Northwoods Drive,
Lincoln, NE 68505
Farley-Wolf Insurance Agency7800 O St Ste 103,
Lincoln, NE 68510
UNICO Group, Inc.1128 Lincoln Mall,
Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68508
Mid-Alliance Insurance Associates LLC5600 S 48th St Suite 114,
Lincoln, NE 68516
Vrba Insurance Services8540 Executive Woods Dr,
Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68512-9209
Lincoln, NE DMV Information
When it comes time to register your vehicle or renew your driver’s license, the DMV in Lincoln can help with both, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember that you’ll need to provide proof of insurance when you register your vehicle or renew your registration. It’s easy to find the best rate and quickly apply for coverage with Insurify.
Public Transportation in Lincoln, NE
About 89 percent of Lincoln residents drive to work, commuting an average of 18 minutes to get there. The average household in Lincoln has two cars. The city operates the StarTran bus system, which covers much of Lincoln and has Saturday service, but only about 1 percent of residents use the system for the daily commute. Uber and Lyft operate in the city, and there are a couple of taxi services you can use to get around, but for most residents, having an insured vehicle will provide the most freedom.
For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Lincoln, NE
Having a car insurance policy is essential to driving safely in Lincoln. Fortunately, car insurance here is very affordable, and you can compare quotes from different providers to get a lower rate.
Nearly 7 percent of drivers in Lincoln do not have car insurance. They face hefty costs should they be involved in an accident. Don’t leave your family’s finances at risk. Nowadays, it’s quick and easy to get car insurance. You can use Insurify to compare premiums from multiple insurers all in one place so you can easily identify the lowest rate for the coverage you need.
FAQs - Lincoln, NE Car Insurance
Relatively speaking, car insurance in Lincoln is very affordable. The average policy costs $92 per month, less than half the national average. And some providers offer rates as low as $28 per month for drivers with a clean record. However, your individual premium will depend on several factors, including your age, gender, driving history, and credit score. The best way to find an affordable premium for the coverage you need is to compare customized quotes with an online tool like Insurify.
To drive legally in Nebraska, you’ll need at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 in property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage covering up to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. If you have a loan or lease your vehicle, you may be required to purchase comprehensive coverage. And even if you own your car outright, you should consider full coverage to protect your finances.
If you’re caught driving without insurance coverage in Nebraska, you’ll immediately lose your driving privileges and may have to pay up to a $100 fine. But the consequences could be much worse if you cause an accident while driving uninsured. The other driver could sue you for their damages and injuries, which can amount to thousands of dollars.
Insurify Insights
How Lincoln Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lincoln, Nebraska below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lincoln drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nebraska in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Lincoln
#7
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nebraska
#8
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nebraska
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nebraska
#6
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nebraska
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lincoln drivers rank 8 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with an accident: 10.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lincoln drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with a DUI: 2.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nebraska, Lincoln drivers rank 7 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nebraska, Lincoln drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with a reckless driving violation: 2.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nebraska, Lincoln drivers rank 7 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with a speeding ticket: 9.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lincoln drivers rank 4 in clean driving records across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with clean record: 75.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lincoln drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Lincoln with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022