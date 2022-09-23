Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Updated
Table of contents
Nebraska’s population has grown in recent years: At the end of 2024, it was the 17th-fastest-growing state in the country.
If you’re a new resident in the Cornhusker State, you have a limited amount of time to register your vehicle and purchase the required insurance within the state. Otherwise, you risk steep penalties and fines.
Here’s what you need to know about Nebraska auto insurance laws.
Auto insurance requirements in Nebraska
Like most states, Nebraska requires all drivers to have car insurance that meets certain coverage minimums. Your policy must meet the following state minimums for liability insurance:[1]
$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for one person
$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for two or more people
$25,000 in property damage liability coverage
In Nebraska, approximately 8% of drivers are uninsured.[2] As a result, the state car insurance requirements also include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This insurance reimburses you if you’re in an accident with a driver without insurance or with insufficient coverage.
Nebraska requires the following minimums for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage:[3]
$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for one person injured in your vehicle in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver
$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for all injuries caused in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver
Are Nebraska’s minimum insurance requirements enough coverage?
Nebraska’s minimum coverage requirements are comparable to the requirements of other states. But depending on your situation, you may need additional coverage. If you have a higher-value car, a loan, or a lease, you may need higher liability limits to protect yourself.
Nebraska drivers may benefit from adding the following coverages to their policy.
Collision coverage
Nebraska has a fairly high car crash rate. Insurify found that it was No. 8 in the country in terms of car accidents. Collision insurance pays for the repairs of your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident that you caused.
Comprehensive coverage
Nebraska is at risk of many natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, hail, and tornadoes. If these weather events cause debris to damage your car or flood damage, comprehensive insurance will help pay for the repairs.
To adequately protect your car, look into a full-coverage policy, which combines liability insurance with collision and comprehensive insurance.
Penalties for driving without insurance in Nebraska
Nebraska requires all drivers to maintain car insurance that meets state requirements. If you operate a vehicle without coverage, you’re guilty of a Class II misdemeanor and face the following consequences:[4]
Suspension of your driver’s license, registration, and license plates
If convicted of driving without insurance, you’ll have to carry proof of financial responsibility, an SR-22 certificate, for at least three years after the violation.
If you’re new to Nebraska, you have 30 days to register your vehicle and purchase an auto insurance policy that meets the state’s requirements.
Other forms of coverage in Nebraska
Nebraska requires all drivers to have proof of financial responsibility. For most drivers, that requirement is fulfilled by maintaining a car insurance policy that meets the state’s liability coverage minimums. But you have other ways to meet those requirements:[5]
Bond: Bonds are issued by surety companies authorized to do business in the state. The bond must be conditioned for the payment of up to $75,000, and it must be filed with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Property bond: Another option is a property bond with at least two individual sureties who each own real estate within Nebraska — effectively two people who use their property as a guarantee. Their guarantee is submitted to the court and approved by a judge, and it states that you’ll pay up to $75,000 in damages if you’re in an accident.
Certificate of deposit: You can meet this requirement if you deposit $75,000 or more in cash or securities (investments) into an account under the custody of the state treasurer.
Certificate of self-insurance: People who own fleets of vehicles — 26 registered vehicles or more — can apply for a certificate of self-insurance. The application must show you have funds in reserve to cover any damages, and you’ll be issued an official certificate of insurance.
Nebraska insurance laws FAQs
If you’re shopping for auto coverage in Nebraska, the following information can help you select the right coverage.
Is Nebraska a no-fault state?
No. Nebraska isn’t a no-fault state. It’s an at-fault state, meaning the party responsible for the accident must cover the injuries of the other driver and their passengers if there’s a car accident claim.
What are the car insurance laws in Nebraska?
All drivers must have insurance or provide other proof of financial responsibility. Insurance policies must meet 25/50/25 coverage limits.
What is the grace period for car insurance in Nebraska?
After moving to Nebraska, drivers have a 30-day grace period to update their registration, title, and insurance.[6]
What happens if you get caught driving without insurance in Nebraska?
If you’re caught driving without proof of insurance in Nebraska, you risk suspensions of your license, vehicle registration, and license plate. Additionally, you’ll have an SR-22 requirement. Plus, you’ll have to pay reinstatement fees to lift the suspensions.
Can insurance companies in Nebraska take your credit history into consideration?
Yes. Insurance companies in Nebraska are permitted to use your credit in their insurance coverage decisions. They can use your credit to determine whether to issue you a new policy, renew an existing one, and decide the price of your premium.[7] In general, a better credit history will help you qualify for lower car insurance premiums.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
