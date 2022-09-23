Auto insurance requirements in Nebraska

Like most states, Nebraska requires all drivers to have car insurance that meets certain coverage minimums. Your policy must meet the following state minimums for liability insurance:[1]

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for one person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for two or more people

$25,000 in property damage liability coverage

In Nebraska, approximately 8% of drivers are uninsured.[2] As a result, the state car insurance requirements also include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This insurance reimburses you if you’re in an accident with a driver without insurance or with insufficient coverage.

Nebraska requires the following minimums for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage:[3]

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for one person injured in your vehicle in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage for all injuries caused in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver

Are Nebraska’s minimum insurance requirements enough coverage?

Nebraska’s minimum coverage requirements are comparable to the requirements of other states. But depending on your situation, you may need additional coverage. If you have a higher-value car, a loan, or a lease, you may need higher liability limits to protect yourself.

Nebraska drivers may benefit from adding the following coverages to their policy.

Collision coverage Nebraska has a fairly high car crash rate. Insurify found that it was No. 8 in the country in terms of car accidents. Collision insurance pays for the repairs of your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident that you caused.

Comprehensive coverage Nebraska is at risk of many natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, hail, and tornadoes. If these weather events cause debris to damage your car or flood damage, comprehensive insurance will help pay for the repairs.

To adequately protect your car, look into a full-coverage policy, which combines liability insurance with collision and comprehensive insurance.