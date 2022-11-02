10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance (2022)

The Best and Worst Car Insurance Quote-Comparison Sites

With dozens of insurance websites at your fingertips, it can be overwhelming to pick the best insurance shopping experience. To help you choose, here’s a comprehensive list of the best and worst sites to compare car insurance quotes on.

Comparison Site Shopper Approved Reviews Trustpilot Reviews Real-Time Quotes Insurify 4.8 stars 3.4 stars 8 The Zebra 4.8 stars 4.1 stars 2 Gabi N/A N/A 1 Policygenius N/A 4.8 stars 0 Compare.com 4.8 stars 3.2 stars 0 SmartFinancial N/A N/A 0 Bankrate N/A 3.3 stars 0 QuoteWizard N/A 3.0 stars 0 ValuePenguin N/A 2.9 stars 0 Otto N/A 4.5 stars 0

1 Insurify

Insurify tops the list ranking as the #1 insurance comparison platform in the U.S. It’s quick, easy to use, and free.

Drivers love Insurify because it provides real-time quotes from top insurance companies. That way, you get legitimate rates from some of the most reputable insurers. The site offers quotes from a variety of providers in all 50 states.

How Insurify Works

You start by entering your ZIP code, car information, and driver details. You’ll then have to choose whether to add comprehensive and collision coverage. Next, Insurify asks for your name, birth date, and other information to match you with available discounts.

The form asks if you’re currently insured and a few questions about your driving history. Then, you’ll enter your email, phone number, and address to streamline the process and get accurate quotes from top insurance companies like Liberty Mutual and Nationwide.

Insurify partners with over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S., including both regional and big-name national providers. It can match you with personalized discounts and coverage options all in a matter of minutes. The site works well on mobile and desktop browsers, and also offers a user-friendly app.

In addition to using Insurify to compare quotes for car insurance, users can also compare quotes for home and renters insurance, all on the same comparison platform. Insurify has paired millions of drivers and homeowners with their perfect insurance policies.

Results

Insurify provided quotes from eight different companies. The site listed the name of the insurer and the quoted price, along with any reduced prices and available deals.

After comparing rates, you have the option to view more details about the offer and to continue the quote process with the company of your choice. Alternatively, you can purchase a policy on Insurify itself. The questionnaire is fast and simple, and Insurify users can secure coverage in two minutes.

Why You Should Trust Insurify

Founded in 2013, Insurify has built a reputation for pairing users with personalized and accurate real-time quotes sourced directly through its partnerships with America’s leading insurance providers, including Liberty Mutual, Travelers, Allstate, and Progressive.

In addition to its partnerships with top national and regional providers, Insurify also powers insurance comparison platforms for Toyota Insurance Management Solutions and Nationwide. Suffice to say, Insurify provides a legitimate, comprehensive insurance comparison platform recognized and trusted across America.

Top 5 Advantages of Insurify

Partners with most of America’s top national and regional companies Displays legitimate quotes in real-time Offers a quick sign-up process Protects your data so you’re not bothered by unsolicited phone calls Excellent mobile app experience

2 The Zebra

The Zebra is another auto insurance comparison site. It aims to simplify insurance by giving you real-time quotes. And, like Insurify, The Zebra is free to use.

You can get coverage no matter where you live—the site partners with more than 30 top providers and offers quotes in all 50 states. The company got its start in auto insurance. However, you can also use it to compare home, renters, and condo insurance policies.

How The Zebra Works

To get quotes from The Zebra, you have to first enter your zip code. You’ll then be directed to enter additional information, like whether you currently have car insurance and whether you own or rent your home.

After that, the site asks for information about your vehicle and insurance history before moving into questions about you and other drivers who may be on the policy. You also have the option to create an account and save your information for easier access next time.

Results

The Zebra delivered fewer results compared to the options offered by Insurify. Still, the auto insurance companies were reputable and included well-known names, like Liberty Mutual.

After comparing options and choosing an insurer, you click through to complete your quote with your preferred company. The Zebra transfers your data to the provider to streamline the process.

Pros Shows quotes in real time

Partners with reputable, well-known insurers Cons Users can’t complete their purchase on the site itself

3 Gabi

Gabi is an online insurance broker. The site lets you compare multiple quotes and offers policies in all 50 states. However, Gabi doesn’t offer a real-time experience. That is, someone from the Gabi team will send you a follow-up email with personalized rates within 48 hours.

The company works with over 40 insurers to help you find affordable car insurance. With Gabi, you’ll see policies from Travelers, Safeco, Clearcover, and Nationwide to name a few.

You can get quotes for landlord, renters, home, and umbrella insurance if you’re looking for additional coverage.

How Gabi Works

The first question Gabi asks when you request a quote is the name of your current insurer. Gabi then requires you to key in your phone number, where it sends you a six-digit verification code. Gabi also requires you to consent to marketing text messages, calls, and pre-recorded messages before continuing.

After you verify your phone number, you’ll enter basic information about your address, vehicle, and driving history.

Alternatively, you can upload your current policy to the Gabi website, from which a Gabi team member will glean your information. They will then send you insurance quotes via email within 48 hours.

Results

Gabi only listed one car insurance quote, for Travelers, along with an ad for Progressive that displayed no price, despite advertising that it works with 40+ insurers.

Overall, Gabi doesn’t seem to provide much value or save you much time when shopping for auto insurance.

Pros Partners with well-known insurance providers

Captures your information from your current insurance policy Cons Doesn’t show that many quotes in real time

Takes up to 48 hours to email your quotes

4 Policygenius

Like Insurify and The Zebra, Policygenius is an online insurance marketplace. It helps you compare car insurance policies from multiple companies. In addition to auto insurance, the comparison site can help you get a great deal on home, disability, and renters insurance.

Policygenius claims to save drivers an average of $435 per year on auto insurance. The site also claims to save shoppers an average of 35 percent when bundling home and auto insurance through their platform.

How Policygenius Works

When you shop with the Policygenius marketplace, you start by entering your ZIP code. You’ll also choose whether you want to bundle your auto insurance coverage with homeowners insurance to qualify for additional savings.

The site asks about your current auto insurance company, policy length, and cost. It then asks you to list out every address you’ve lived at for three years before it moves onto details like claims history, driving record, name, and address.

You’re also required to put in your occupation, personal annual income, credit score, and vehicle make and model.

Results

Policygenius doesn’t display real-time prices when getting an auto insurance quote. Similar to Gabi, Policygenius offers to send you personalized quotes by email or phone.

One perk of Policygenius is that it specializes in comparing bundled home and auto insurance quotes. This focus can save homeowners time when shopping for coverage. It’s also a good bet if you’re looking to bundle policies, but it may not be the best choice when comparing auto insurance quotes.

Pros Offers quotes for bundling your car and home insurance Cons Doesn’t display quotes in real time

Long sign-up process

While Compare.com isn’t an insurance broker, it is an option for comparison-shopping online. The site says it works with over 50 auto insurance companies to help you find the best price. Partners include Travelers, Nationwide, USAA, and Elephant.

Compare.com generally has positive reviews from drivers who use the site to get quotes. However, there’s a key difference between this comparison tool and others—how it uses your data.

The company’s terms and conditions say that when you provide your phone number and click “continue,” you’re giving “consent to receive marketing calls and/or SMS text messages, including the use of pre-recorded messages.”

Put simply, Compare.com shares your phone number with its representatives, providers, and partners. The company’s list of partners includes All Web Leads, QuoteWizard, MediaAlpha, Hometown Quotes, and Avenge Digital.

And here’s the kicker: using this site means you give consent for calls and text messages even if you’re on a “do not call” list.

How Compare.com Works

To get a quote on Compare.com, you’ll enter your ZIP code and other identifying details, vehicle information, and driving history.

You must enter your email address to see your rates, but your phone number isn’t required. Remember that Compare.com will share your phone number if you provide it, which could result in numerous unwanted telephone calls and text messages.

Results

Compare.com provides options for minimum coverage, basic coverage, plus coverage, and premium coverage. Each level offers additional protection for you and your vehicle.

When shopping for car insurance through Compare.com, users don’t always get a quote. In this instance, no quotes were presented for any of the coverage levels. Compare.com’s quote list only presented one ad for Allstate, inviting users to get a quote from the insurance provider directly. Compare.com occasionally provides quotes instead of ads, depending on your location.

Users who click on the Allstate ad are sent to its website, where some of the information you shared with Compare.com is prefilled. However, you have to provide a lot of additional details before you can receive an actual quote from Allstate itself.

Pros Shows some quotes in real time

Partners with some well-known insurance providers Cons Doesn’t offer as many quotes as Insurify

Users get multiple phone calls and texts within minutes of signing up

Users can’t complete their purchase on the site itself

6 SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial offers more than auto insurance. You can also get home, life, health, Medicare, and commercial business coverage.

The company partners with over 200 insurance companies. SmartFinancial claims to sort through all 200 providers to find the best rates while also checking for discounts.

How SmartFinancial Works

After entering your type of car and answering questions about your driving history, you must enter a valid address and phone number to view your rates.

The online form was quick and simple to fill out. It is one of the most user-friendly options when it comes to online insurance comparison sites.

Results

After going through the process, SmartFinancial showed three results. Getting so few results was disappointing, considering the company claims to work with over 200 insurance companies. The results didn’t include car insurance premiums. It also didn’t show details about the amount of coverage or policy limits.

Each recommended car insurance company had a “view my quote” button to get more information. But clicking it redirects users to that provider’s website to complete yet another form to get a quote from that company.

Pros Very quick sign-up process Cons Doesn’t display quotes in real time

Primarily displays ads

7 Bankrate

Bankrate is an online content hub that provides readers with guides and tools to help with all things personal finance, from mortgage rate calculators to credit card reviews. Now, users can compare car insurance quotes by using its online quote-comparison tool.

The comparison tool is powered by Bankrate’s corporate affiliate, homeinsurance.com, and while it offers a route to quotes from top companies, most quotes displayed to users are advertisements.

How Bankrate Works

Using Bankrate’s comparison tool is a little confusing. After filling out a basic questionnaire about yourself, your car, and your insurance history, you can either click “continue,” or choose to search directly with insurance companies like Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and Allstate.

The “continue” button will take you to a secondary form where you will fill out a few more questions about your vehicle. “Searching directly” takes you to a pop-up with advertisements.

Results

Bankrate’s comparison experience didn’t render any quotes. Instead, the site displayed ads directing users to insurance companies’ websites. Overall, Bankrate’s tool isn’t very helpful for comparing quotes.

Pros Partners with well-known insurance providers Cons Doesn’t display quotes, primarily displays ads

Users have to migrate to provider websites to get a quote

8 QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard started as a family-owned company in 2006. LendingTree bought the platform in 2018, and QuoteWizard is now a LendingTree company[2].

LendingTree is a well-known company that owns nine different brands, including CompareCards, DepositAccounts.com, Magnify Money, Student Loan Hero, and Ovation Credit Services.[3]

Here’s why it matters: the platform can share your information with LendingTree affiliates and network partners, financial companies, and other business partners.

If you use QuoteWizard, be aware that it may distribute your personal and contact information, which could result in unwanted telephone calls and offers in your mailbox.

How QuoteWizard Works

You can check rates from QuoteWizard online or by phone. The online process claims to give you a quote in a matter of minutes. You also have the option to speak to an agent by phone.

QuoteWizard asks for the information you’d expect: vehicle year and type, current insurance company, date of birth, name, and address. However, you must enter a valid phone number to continue with the quote process.

If you’re a homeowner, you have the option to bundle your homeowners insurance and get a multi-policy quote.

Results

QuoteWizard returned four results but didn’t list the rate for any of the four options. Instead, it offered a “view my rate” button to click through and continue the quote process.

The site requires you to reenter your information when visiting the recommended insurers. Filling out online forms can be rather tedious. Rather than saving time, QuoteWizard seems like an extra step when comparing insurance quotes. Most results were ads.

Pros Offers the option to speak to an agent Cons Doesn’t display quotes, primarily displays ads

Sells your information, resulting in unsolicited phone calls

9 ValuePenguin

ValuePenguin claims to help you “find clarity in your financial decisions.” The site goes beyond auto insurance and offers home insurance, health insurance, and credit card recommendations.

Like QuoteWizard, ValuePenguin is owned by LendingTree. It became part of the LendingTree family in 2019.

That means the same information-sharing applies—ValuePenguin can give your name, address, and other information to its affiliates, partners, and financial companies.

How ValuePenguin Works

ValuePenguin is unique in that it lets you pick your auto coverage level before starting the quote process. You can choose full coverage or liability only.

The form asks just three questions to begin: ZIP code, age, and whether you have insurance already. From there, you’ll enter vehicle details, driving history, your name, and your address.

The quote process is exactly like QuoteWizard—ValuePenguin has the same questions, form layout, and provider results. The similarity is likely because LendingTree owns both companies[4].

Results

ValuePenguin showed the same four results that QuoteWizard provided, and the experience was pretty much the same.

Users don’t get quotes or policy information. Instead, you must click “view my rate” and then visit the provider’s website to complete the process and get a quote. Overall, ValuePenguin showed ads, not actual quotes.

Pros Offers the option to speak to an agent Cons Doesn’t display quotes, primarily displays ads

Sells your information, resulting in unsolicited phone calls

10 Otto

Otto is a policy-comparison website claiming to use “cutting edge technology” to help save users money on their car insurance policies. It doesn’t offer up much information on its team, tech, or other details that help legitimize the product.

With a quick search, users can see that Otto has received quite a few negative reviews for its service, with many customers claiming that the website is a scam to gather users’ personal information.

How Otto Works

Using the Otto product is relatively simple. Similar to other car insurance comparison websites, users must fill out a short questionnaire about their vehicle, driving history, and insurance coverage needs. Otto requires users to create an account in order to view quotes.

Results

After completing the short questionnaire and registering with the website, Otto offered no real quotes. Instead, it displayed advertisements that redirected to other websites, including for home and life insurance quotes—not exactly what users searching for auto insurance need.

Otto is a lead-gen site that sends users to other websites instead of showing them the real quotes they were promised. Plus, there are no promises of data privacy or security addressed on the Otto website.

Pros Relatively short sign-up process Cons Doesn’t display quotes in real time

Lists options for life and home insurance, even if you’re just looking for car insurance

