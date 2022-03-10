Policygenius Car Insurance Reviews: How it Works and How to Save (2022)

Buying insurance comes with a lot of options these days…and not just because there are 5,977 insurance companies in the United States.

Policygenius is an insurance comparison website (sometimes also known as an insurance marketplace or insurance broker) that claims it's the easiest way to buy insurance online.

Policygenius offers a comparison experience for car, home, and life insurance, along with other insurance coverage types at policygenius.com. The site also publishes articles and offers calculators and online tools in the insurance and personal finance space.

As yet another business dead-set on disrupting the insurance industry for the better, Policygenius helps users with a variety of insurance needs, promising to find and compare insurance quotes for several types of insurance. These types include auto insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, homeowners and renters insurance, and pet insurance.

Policygenius's pitch is all about ease of purchase, but Policygenius's car insurance comparison product lacks the instant real-time quotes of sites like The Zebra and Insurify, instead redirecting users to the site of a car insurance company with which Policygenius partners.

