Policygenius Car Insurance Reviews: How it Works and How to Save (2022)

Updated March 10, 2022
Buying insurance comes with a lot of options these days…and not just because there are 5,977 insurance companies in the United States.
Policygenius is an insurance comparison website (sometimes also known as an insurance marketplace or insurance broker) that claims it's the easiest way to buy insurance online.
Policygenius offers a comparison experience for car, home, and life insurance, along with other insurance coverage types at policygenius.com. The site also publishes articles and offers calculators and online tools in the insurance and personal finance space.
As yet another business dead-set on disrupting the insurance industry for the better, Policygenius helps users with a variety of insurance needs, promising to find and compare insurance quotes for several types of insurance. These types include auto insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, homeowners and renters insurance, and pet insurance.
Policygenius's pitch is all about ease of purchase, but Policygenius's car insurance comparison product lacks the instant real-time quotes of sites like The Zebra and Insurify, instead redirecting users to the site of a car insurance company with which Policygenius partners.
How does Policygenius work?
Visitors to the Policygenius website will be greeted with a cheery graphic explaining the different insurance types they can compare on the site.
After clicking on "auto", users are first asked whether they would prefer to compare bundled home and auto insurance policies. If they choose to continue with the auto-only insurance comparison experience, users are prompted to enter basic information about themselves into a short online form, including their zip code, age, and how many vehicles they own.
Here's the thing, though: if users can't bundle their homeowners insurance with their auto insurance, whether because they don't own a home or simply prefer separate car and home insurance policies, they'll be sent to the site of a "trusted partner"––an insurance company––without the user actually receiving any custom quotes with actual pricing on the Policygenius site.
Read our take on the best and worst sites for comparing auto insurance to see how Policygenius stacks up.
Policygenius Reviews: Here's what customers are saying…
Policygenius is a well-regarded site with largely positive customer reviews. Policygenius has a 4.9/5 star rating on Google and a 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot, with customers like Steve Mayer complimenting the site on its strong customer service and ease of use when purchasing a bundled home and car insurance policy.
That said, a few customers have complained on Google about Policygenius's erratic customer service, long application process, and lack of real-time quotes, including Yogesh M and Andy Vays.
Policygenius also has a strong 4.71/5 rating on the Better Business Bureau website, and is an officially accredited business with an A- overall rating. While most of Policygenius's BBB reviews are positive––Kim B, for instance, compliments the company for saving her and her family "almost $300/month" on car and home insurance. That said, there are some more negative reviews. Rachel P., for instance, criticized the site for its lack of follow-up in providing quotes.
In all fairness, auto insurance is not the product darling of Policygenius. The site's main focus in terms of insurance options is life insurance and home and auto insurance bundles, and that shows. Millennial-focused finance sites, such as Money Under 30 and The College Investor, proved reviews from 85 to 92 percent positive, especially regarding the site's life insurance quotes comparison. The standout feature is the "Insurance Checkup" that can be used easily and without getting spammed for months. Customers can purchase both term and whole life insurance products.
This table shows Policygenius' official Insurify Composite Rating, based on a combination of reviews from aggregator sites:
Policygenius vs. Gabi
Policygenius and Gabi are similar in that both sites allow users to compare insurance policies for free. Both sites are also safe to use and well-regarded. Policygenius has a 4.9/5 customer rating on Google, while Gabi ranks at a just-slight-lower 4.8/5. But what are the strength and weaknesses of both companies?
Policygenius focuses on helping customers compare life and bundled home and auto insurance quotes, and its car insurance quoting process will just refer you to an insurer's website unless you bundle your auto policy with a home insurance plan. If you're seeking a life insurance policy, want to compare different life insurance companies, or are interested in a home insurance policy or a home-and-auto bundle, the site may be a safe bet. But if you're seeking a stand-alone auto insurance quote, you may not want to use Policygenius.
On Gabi, by contrast, customers can compare stand-alone car insurance policies, but they may have to wait up to 48 hours for a Gabi staff member to manually review their policy. If you're looking for up to 20 free, real-time quotes in just a few minutes, you may be better off with a competitor like Insurify or The Zebra.
Policygenius vs. Insurify
With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes—and quotes for other insurance products—side by side, with no email correspondence required. While users do need to enter an email, this information will never be sold or shared. Once you fill out our form, you will be redirected to a comparison roster with up to 20 competitive quotes from national and local insurance companies––with free quotes, real prices, accessed in just a few minutes. Insurify also lets users customize coverage amounts and hunt for discounts.
By contrast, users seeking car insurance on Policygenius's site won't receive quotes on the Policygenius site. Instead, they'll be redirected to the website of an insurance provider like Progressive or Liberty Mutual to begin the quoting process all over again.
While Insurify and Policygenius both let users compare home insurance quotes as well as car insurance quotes, Policygenius specializes in life insurance and in home and auto insurance bundles.
With an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.73/5 from 3000+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America. And unlike other quote comparison websites, Insurify never sells phone numbers or other private customer data to scammers or sends unwanted calls or texts. Insurify customers can expect to save up to $996 annually on their car insurance rates.
More About Policygenius
Policygenius was founded in 2014 by Jennifer Fitzgerald and Francois de Lame. Both are former consultants for McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting firm.
Policygenius has been featured in publications such as The New York Times and Business Week.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.