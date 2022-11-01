Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia (2022)

Georgia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurers look at various different factors to determine your auto insurance rate, and your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors they consider. Generally speaking, drivers with clean driving records can expect to have access to cheaper car insurance rates than those with a history of driving violations. You can find more information below.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Georgia

Different auto insurance companies have different definitions of what a “good driver” is, but typically, it refers to a driver who has shown safe driving behavior and has a clean driving record. Good drivers can expect to have cheap car insurance coverage in Georgia. For example, average monthly costs with Progressive can go as low as $140.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $140 Travelers $171 National General $174 Liberty Mutual $210 State Auto $203 Bristol West $286 Midvale Home & Auto $220 Clearcover $242 SafeAuto $245 Everest National $393

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Georgia

Having a DUI on your driving history can significantly increase your car insurance costs. For example, an average monthly quote for drivers with a DUI from Everest National is $502—while it is just $393 for good drivers. Similarly, average monthly costs with State Auto jump from $203 for good drivers to $271 for drivers with a DUI. You can find more information in the table below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $175 Travelers $212 National General $243 Liberty Mutual $234 State Auto $271 Bristol West $326 Midvale Home & Auto $350 Clearcover $336 SafeAuto $335 Everest National $502

SR-22 Insurance in Georgia

If you get caught driving under the influence, you will likely be required to obtain a special SR-22 form before you can get back on the road. An SR-22 proves that you carry the minimum car insurance required by the state of Georgia and are financially responsible while driving. These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in Georgia:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Georgia

An at-fault accident on your driving record is another negative factor that can make your auto insurance policy more expensive. While some car insurance companies would not increase your car insurance quote by a lot—for example, Progressive only has a $14 jump—other providers, such as National General, can increase your premiums by $100 or more.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $154 Travelers $201 National General $321 Liberty Mutual $292 State Auto $348 Bristol West $393 Midvale Home & Auto $378 Clearcover $384 SafeAuto $364 Everest National $604

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Georgia

Having speeding tickets on your record is another factor that can drive your car insurance costs up. Georgia drivers with speeding tickets can expect average monthly quotes as low as $179 with Progressive and as high as $578 at Everest National. To compare, average monthly quotes for good drivers at Progressive and Everest National are $140 and $393, respectively.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $179 Travelers $223 National General $279 Liberty Mutual $285 State Auto $313 Bristol West $364 Midvale Home & Auto $348 Clearcover $336 SafeAuto $335 Everest National $578

