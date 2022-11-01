Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Georgia
Whether you are traveling through the busy streets of Atlanta or exploring the Civil War’s historical sites, you need to have the state minimum required insurance coverage to drive in the Peach State. Shopping for cheap car insurance in Georgia is easy with Insurify, a comparison tool that helps you get instant access to the cheapest car insurance quotes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $354/mo.
Progressive is the cheapest provider in Georgia with average rates of $147/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Georgia
How much is car insurance in Georgia?
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $354 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Whether you are shopping for state minimum coverage or a full-coverage policy, auto insurance in Georgia doesn’t have to break the bank. According to Insurify data, car insurance costs in Georgia can go as high as $452 and as low as $147 per month, amounting to a $3,660 annual difference. This is why it’s important to shop around before choosing your provider.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$147
|Travelers
|$182
|National General
|$209
|Liberty Mutual
|$228
|State Auto
|$239
|Bristol West
|$311
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$257
|Clearcover
|$267
|SafeAuto
|$272
|Everest National
|$452
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Georgia
The law requires all Georgia drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage is normally also required by state law, but you can reject this coverage if you want to. According to Insurify data, you can expect to pay as low as $116 or as high as $217 per month for liability insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$116
|Travelers
|$131
|National General
|$145
|Liberty Mutual
|$152
|State Auto
|$168
|Bristol West
|$218
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$191
|Clearcover
|$197
|SafeAuto
|$201
|Everest National
|$271
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Georgia
The minimum required auto insurance coverage will likely not be enough to cover the cost of an accident. Liability coverage only covers the damage to the other driver’s vehicle, so you would have to pay for your vehicle repairs and medical expenses out of pocket. Consider getting comprehensive and collision coverage to protect yourself on the road.
Avoiding high out-of-pocket costs doesn’t have to be expensive. Find the average monthly costs for full-coverage car insurance (which includes both comprehensive and collision coverage) in Georgia below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$181
|Travelers
|$204
|National General
|$245
|Liberty Mutual
|$268
|State Auto
|$266
|Bristol West
|$367
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$285
|Clearcover
|$318
|SafeAuto
|$307
|Everest National
|$561
Best Car Insurance in Georgia
Insurify uses the latest tools and technology to gather data on the best auto insurance companies in the state of Georgia and calculate its Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which reflects the quality and reliability of an insurance provider. With an ICS of 97 and an average monthly quote of $267, Clearcover leads the list of the best insurance providers in Georgia.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$267
|Nationwide
|89
|$196
|Safeco
|86
|$272
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$228
|Travelers
|80
|$182
|State Auto
|76
|$239
|National General
|58
|$209
Georgia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurers look at various different factors to determine your auto insurance rate, and your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors they consider. Generally speaking, drivers with clean driving records can expect to have access to cheaper car insurance rates than those with a history of driving violations. You can find more information below.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Georgia
Different auto insurance companies have different definitions of what a “good driver” is, but typically, it refers to a driver who has shown safe driving behavior and has a clean driving record. Good drivers can expect to have cheap car insurance coverage in Georgia. For example, average monthly costs with Progressive can go as low as $140.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$140
|Travelers
|$171
|National General
|$174
|Liberty Mutual
|$210
|State Auto
|$203
|Bristol West
|$286
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$220
|Clearcover
|$242
|SafeAuto
|$245
|Everest National
|$393
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Georgia
Having a DUI on your driving history can significantly increase your car insurance costs. For example, an average monthly quote for drivers with a DUI from Everest National is $502—while it is just $393 for good drivers. Similarly, average monthly costs with State Auto jump from $203 for good drivers to $271 for drivers with a DUI. You can find more information in the table below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$175
|Travelers
|$212
|National General
|$243
|Liberty Mutual
|$234
|State Auto
|$271
|Bristol West
|$326
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$350
|Clearcover
|$336
|SafeAuto
|$335
|Everest National
|$502
SR-22 Insurance in Georgia
If you get caught driving under the influence, you will likely be required to obtain a special SR-22 form before you can get back on the road. An SR-22 proves that you carry the minimum car insurance required by the state of Georgia and are financially responsible while driving. These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in Georgia:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Georgia
An at-fault accident on your driving record is another negative factor that can make your auto insurance policy more expensive. While some car insurance companies would not increase your car insurance quote by a lot—for example, Progressive only has a $14 jump—other providers, such as National General, can increase your premiums by $100 or more.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$154
|Travelers
|$201
|National General
|$321
|Liberty Mutual
|$292
|State Auto
|$348
|Bristol West
|$393
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$378
|Clearcover
|$384
|SafeAuto
|$364
|Everest National
|$604
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Georgia
Having speeding tickets on your record is another factor that can drive your car insurance costs up. Georgia drivers with speeding tickets can expect average monthly quotes as low as $179 with Progressive and as high as $578 at Everest National. To compare, average monthly quotes for good drivers at Progressive and Everest National are $140 and $393, respectively.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$179
|Travelers
|$223
|National General
|$279
|Liberty Mutual
|$285
|State Auto
|$313
|Bristol West
|$364
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$348
|Clearcover
|$336
|SafeAuto
|$335
|Everest National
|$578
Georgia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies can also take into account your credit score to determine your car insurance premiums. Typically, drivers with excellent and good scores have access to the cheapest rates. In Georgia, drivers with an excellent credit score pay about 19 percent less for car insurance than drivers with an average credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$296
|Good
|$315
|Average
|$368
|Poor
|$458
Georgia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is another factor that can increase your car insurance rates. Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 pay significantly more on average than more mature drivers in their 50s and 60s—$604 and $490 per month, respectively. As you gain more experience on the road and have your driver’s license for longer, your premiums will start to go down.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$604
|Under 25
|$490
|20s
|$387
|30s
|$272
|40s
|$271
|50s
|$256
|60s
|$239
|70s
|$252
|80+
|$270
Car Insurance Rates in Georgia Cities
Your car insurance rates depend on where you live in Georgia and can vary significantly from city to city. Atlanta drivers can expect the highest average car insurance costs—$383 per month, or $4,596 per year—and Athens drivers have access to the cheapest rates, $232 per month, or $2,784 per year. To find cheap car insurance in any city in Georgia, compare quotes.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Atlanta
|$382
|Augusta
|$243
|Columbus
|$253
|Macon
|$296
|Savannah
|$302
|Athens
|$232
Georgia Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Georgia is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Georgia will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Georgia.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Georgia DMV Information
The DMV—or the department of motor vehicles—is a state-level government agency that is responsible for a variety of services that are related to cars and other motor vehicles, such as vehicle registration.
Georgia has two agencies that perform the duties of the DMV, the Department of Driver Services and the Motor Vehicle Division of the Georgia Department of Revenue. The Department of Driver Services is responsible for driver’s licenses and permits, while the Motor Vehicle Division handles vehicle registrations and license plates.
Public Transportation in Georgia
The best way to get around Georgia—including the major cities, such as Atlanta—is by car. However, there is still some public transportation available, such as the MARTA train and bus system.
Before you can start exploring Georgia by car, you need to have proper insurance coverage. To find cheap auto insurance in Georgia, research which companies offer discounts. Some companies may give you a lower rate if you bundle your car insurance policy with another insurance policy, such as your homeowners or renters insurance.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Georgia
Shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Georgia. Different auto insurance companies use factors like your driving record, age, and credit score differently to calculate your car insurance quote, so it is important to see what your options are before committing to one provider.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you must carry the minimum required bodily injury and property damage liability coverage in Georgia. You are also required to carry uninsured motorist coverage, but you can reject this coverage in writing. However, it’s important to know that the minimum required coverage will likely not be enough to cover the costs of an accident. Consider getting a full-coverage policy.
Shopping around and getting at least four quotes from different car insurance providers is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Georgia. However, requesting quotes from different auto insurance companies can be time-consuming and stressful. Instead of spending hours gathering data, use Insurify to get instant access to accurate and cheap quotes today.
How much your car insurance costs depend on various factors, such as your age, your credit score, and your driving record. On average, car insurance rates can go up as high as $604 and as low as $116 in certain circumstances, so it’s important to shop around and see what cheap coverage options are available for your unique situation.
Having DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on your driving record can drive your car insurance costs up significantly. Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can also expect higher car insurance costs. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance from the best auto insurance companies in Georgia, even if you have factors that are impacting your insurance costs.
No, you are not required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) in Georgia. You are only required to carry liability and uninsured motorist coverage. Whether you are shopping for the minimum required or for full coverage, Insurify can help you find the cheapest deal.
Insurify Insights
How Georgia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Georgia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Georgia
#14
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#9
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#33
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#50
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Georgia is the #5 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Georgia is the #33 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #33
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Georgia is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #6
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Georgia is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #4
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with a rude driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Georgia is the #14 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #14
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with a speeding ticket: 10.4%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Georgia is the #20 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #20
- Percent of drivers in Georgia with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
