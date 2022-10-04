4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance in Georgia: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Updated October 4, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of rideshare insurance in Georgia is $365 per month.

  • All Georgia rideshare drivers must meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

  • Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.

Rideshare Insurance in Georgia

Insurance companies don’t typically cover personal vehicles used for business use unless the policyholder has commercial car insurance.

That’s true when you’re driving for a rideshare service or even delivering for UberEats or Doordash. And while ridesharing companies provide some coverage for drivers and passengers, there are gaps in coverage that could leave the driver on the hook for certain damages. That’s why insurance companies created rideshare endorsements, which are cheaper than purchasing a separate commercial policy.

Uber and Lyft drivers rely on their cars for both their earnings and their personal needs, so having a robust insurance policy is of the utmost importance. Luckily, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg just to get the coverage you need.

Rideshare Insurance Companies in Georgia

Many personal car insurance providers in Georgia offer rideshare coverage as an add-on. According to Insurify’s proprietary data, the following companies can offer the cheapest average premiums to Georgia rideshare drivers:

Georgia Insurance ProviderAverage Monthly Premium for Rideshare Insurance
Freedom National$158
Mile Auto$185
Liberty Mutual$234
National General$240
Elephant$248
Direct Auto$250
Safeco$270
Amigo$282
Clearcover$295

You can also find a policy with a rideshare endorsement from Allstate, Farmers, Progressive, State Farm, or USAA. With so many options for rideshare insurance, you’ll want to compare insurance quotes with Insurify. You can use our comparison tool to identify the cheapest deal in rideshare insurance. We’ll even factor in a homeowners discount if you’re eligible.

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Your personal insurance policy and the rideshare company ’s insurance will only cover you during certain stages of your job, leaving gaps in coverage where a rideshare endorsement is needed. Here’s what you can expect:

  • When you’re offline: When the app is off and you’re just headed to the grocery store, your personal auto insurance policy will cover you.

  • While you’re waiting for a request: When the app is on and you’re waiting for a ride request, Lyft and Uber both provide liability insurance by law. But the rideshare company ’s insurance plan doesn’t offer comprehensive or collision coverage during this time, leaving the driver on the hook for damages in an at-fault accident. That’s why a rideshare insurance policy is strongly recommended.

  • When you’re en route to passengers or completing trips: From the time you receive a request to the time you drop off a passenger at their destination, the rideshare company will provide:

  • Third-party liability insurance: This covers medical bills for injuries to other drivers and passengers as well as repairs for damage to their property in a car accident you cause.

  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury liability coverage: In the event of a hit-and-run or an accident caused by another driver without sufficient insurance, this coverage kicks in to pay for medical expenses and repairs for property damage.

  • Contingent comprehensive and collision insurance coverage: Uber and Lyft insurance will provide coverage for damages to your vehicle from an accident you cause or a non-collision event, provided that you have full coverage as part of your personal policy. However, these coverages come with a high deductible. Rideshare coverage can help pay the difference.

Georgia Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

Rideshare companies, also known as transportation network companies ( TNC ), in Georgia are required to provide certain coverages for drivers during different periods, according to House Bill 225. When a driver is waiting for a ride request, Uber and Lyft need to provide:

  • $50,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $50,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

As soon as a driver accepts a ride and until the customer is dropped off, Georgia law requires rideshare companies to provide at least $1 million in liability coverage for death and injuries and at least $1 million in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Regulations are similar in other states, including Utah, Missouri, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan, and Illinois, with slight differences in the amount of liability coverage required.

Georgia Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

Uber and Lyft each have their own requirements for rideshare drivers in Georgia. Make sure you and your vehicle meet the eligibility requirements and pull together the required documents before you sign up to drive.

UberLyft
Vehicle Requirements
  • 15-year-old vehicle or newer
  • 4-door vehicle
  • No cosmetic damage
  • No commercial branding
  • 2003 or newer
  • 4 doors and 5–8 seats
  • Valid license plate
  • Not an ineligible subcompact vehicle
Driver Requirements
  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Have at least one year of licensed driving experience (3 if you’re under 23)
  • Have a smartphone that can run the Uber app
  • Be able to pass a background check and driver screening
  • 25 years of age or older
  • Have a smartphone that can run the Lyft app
  • Be able to pass a background check and driver screening
Required Documents
  • Proof of registration
  • Proof of insurance
  • U.S. driver’s license
  • Proof of registration
  • Proof of insurance
  • U.S. driver’s license

Filing a Claim after an Accident As a Rideshare Driver in Georgia

If you get in a car accident in Georgia while driving for a rideshare company, there are a couple of steps you need to take.

  1. First, make sure everyone is safe and call 911 for emergencies.

  2. File a claim with the rideshare company. You can report an accident with Uber or Lyft directly from your account. The app will guide you through the process, including taking any necessary photographs.

  3. Contact your personal car insurance agent, or begin a claim from your insurance provider ’s app. You’ll need to provide information about the location, time, and weather during the accident and a copy of the accident report if the police were called.

  4. Schedule an appointment with the insurance adjuster, who will meet with you to assess the damage.

  5. Use the payout from your insurance company to get your car repaired. Keep in mind that you’ll still be responsible for covering your deductible.

Find Cheap Rideshare Insurance in Minutes

Not every insurance provider offers rideshare coverage, but you have plenty of options in Georgia. Some of your choices will offer lower premiums than others, so it’s important to compare quotes from several different insurers. This process could take time, but Insurify makes it easy and fast. You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history.

Be sure to check the box for rideshare insurance, and you’ll only see quotes that include the coverage. You can even play with your deductible and coverage limits until you find a policy that meets state requirements and still fits your budget. By identifying the cheapest provider for rideshare coverage, you could potentially save hundreds of dollars per year on car insurance.

Rideshare Insurance in Georgia: Frequently Asked Questions

  • Georgia does not require that Lyft and Uber drivers carry a specific rideshare policy, but they must meet the minimum state insurance requirements, which include: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage; $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage; $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage; $25,000 in uninsured motorist property damage with a deductible

  • According to Insurify’s proprietary data from more than 890 drivers, the average cost of a rideshare insurance policy in Georgia is $365 per month. While that’s pricier than other states, some providers can offer coverage as low as $158 per month, so it’s important to compare quotes.

  • Some of the most popular insurance companies to provide rideshare insurance in Georgia include State Farm, Allstate, American Family, Farmers, Progressive, Mercury, and USAA.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

