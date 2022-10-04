Best Rideshare Insurance in Georgia: Quotes, Discounts 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Georgia is $365 per month.
All Georgia rideshare drivers must meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Rideshare Insurance in Georgia: Frequently Asked Questions
Georgia does not require that Lyft and Uber drivers carry a specific rideshare policy, but they must meet the minimum state insurance requirements, which include: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage; $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage; $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage; $25,000 in uninsured motorist property damage with a deductible
According to Insurify’s proprietary data from more than 890 drivers, the average cost of a rideshare insurance policy in Georgia is $365 per month. While that’s pricier than other states, some providers can offer coverage as low as $158 per month, so it’s important to compare quotes.
Some of the most popular insurance companies to provide rideshare insurance in Georgia include State Farm, Allstate, American Family, Farmers, Progressive, Mercury, and USAA.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.