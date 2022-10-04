Best Rideshare Insurance in Georgia: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Rideshare Insurance in Georgia

Insurance companies don’t typically cover personal vehicles used for business use unless the policyholder has commercial car insurance.

That’s true when you’re driving for a rideshare service or even delivering for UberEats or Doordash. And while ridesharing companies provide some coverage for drivers and passengers, there are gaps in coverage that could leave the driver on the hook for certain damages. That’s why insurance companies created rideshare endorsements, which are cheaper than purchasing a separate commercial policy.

Uber and Lyft drivers rely on their cars for both their earnings and their personal needs, so having a robust insurance policy is of the utmost importance. Luckily, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg just to get the coverage you need.