Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Although Woodstock is just over 12 square miles in size, you can encounter a number of insurance-raising incidents in such a small area. These incidents can be speeding tickets and moving violations, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Essentially, if it can cost your insurer money, it can result in an increased premium.

Shop for Car Insurance in Woodstock, GA Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide free quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Check your speedometer when you’re driving through Woodstock and any other Georgia city. Georgia assesses extra charges for drivers exceeding 75 to 85 mph on certain state roadways.[3]

Keep in mind that you don’t need to exceed the speed limit by very much to receive a speeding ticket. Even going a few miles over the speed limit could result in a ticket. Along with the penalty the officer assesses, your insurer may also increase your premium since speeding is a common factor in car accidents.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Woodstock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Hugo 83 70 Auto-Owners 118 84 COUNTRY Financial 127 90 State Farm 127 90 Allstate 138 99 USAA 146 106 Mile Auto 151 101 Progressive 184 124 GEICO 204 145 Direct Auto 225 169 Mercury 242 166 Elephant 252 180 Safeco 261 156 State Auto 287 182 Clearcover 289 176 AssuranceAmerica 291 168 Liberty Mutual 293 162 Midvale Home & Auto 300 222 National General 356 173 GAINSCO 373 189 Infinity 410 211 Foremost 415 317 The General 438 280 Bristol West 470 262 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Car accidents are serious problems in Georgia; they’re a leading cause of death and hospitalizations in the state. Some yearly fatality rates in Georgia have even exceeded those in nearly all other states. However, a car accident doesn’t need to be serious to lead to a policy rate increase.[4]

Even if you’re involved in an injury-free fender bender or mistakenly back into a telephone pole, any at-fault accident could lead to an increase in your premiums. The more often your insurer has to pay out a claim, the more likely it is to raise your rates to compensate for losses.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Woodstock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Hugo 87 74 Auto-Owners 124 89 COUNTRY Financial 133 95 State Farm 133 95 Allstate 145 104 USAA 154 111 Mile Auto 158 107 Progressive 194 130 GEICO 215 152 Direct Auto 237 178 Mercury 254 175 Elephant 265 189 Safeco 274 164 State Auto 302 191 Clearcover 303 185 AssuranceAmerica 306 176 Liberty Mutual 308 170 Midvale Home & Auto 315 234 National General 374 182 GAINSCO 392 198 Infinity 431 222 Foremost 436 333 The General 460 294 Bristol West 494 275 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Between 2017 and 2020, 1,626 Cherokee County drivers had their first DUI conviction; and 244 had a second or third DUI conviction, while 806 received either an administrative license suspension or an implied consent suspension.[5]

Hundreds of people in Georgia die during alcohol-related car crashes, which sometimes account for as much as one-fourth of all crash fatalities.[6] Drinking and driving, even when no accident occurs, is still a risky driving behavior that could cause injury or damage. Insurers often penalize DUI-convicted drivers with higher rates.

Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Woodstock.