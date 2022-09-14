Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Woodstock, Georgia, sits just north of Atlanta, offering residents both a quick route into the capital and a quiet suburban town where they can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether they’re driving to a Falcons game or making a quick trip to Red Top Mountain State Park, Woodstock drivers pay an average of $213 a month for liability-only car insurance and $279 a month for full coverage.
Although Georgia law only requires liability auto insurance coverage, Woodstock drivers can look to both locally owned companies, like Mountain Lakes Insurance Agency, and nationally known insurance companies, like State Farm, to find a variety of coverage options to suit their needs.
Quick Facts
Woodstock’s average liability-only rates are 13% cheaper than the state average.
Woodstock has cheaper average car insurance rates than nearby cities like Marietta and Atlanta.
Georgia’s new legislation limits how much insurers can increase rates in the state.[1]
Find Car Insurance in Woodstock, Georgia
Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide free quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Woodstock
Woodstock drivers have dozens of options for car insurance, though not every insurer will meet your needs. Instead of looking solely at price, compare the coverage levels, discounts, and factors like customer service ratings to determine which insurer offers the best overall experience for your needs.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo
Georgia is one of the limited states that Auto-Owners operates in, allowing Woodstock drivers to receive the lowest average insurance rates available. It has a strong A++ financial rating from AM Best and offers various auto insurance products, including motorcycles, converted vehicles, and classic or antique cars. But it doesn’t have a centralized agent office, so the only way to secure a policy is through a local, independent agent.
Auto-Owners also has a significant number of complaints in Georgia compared to most other states it offers auto insurance in, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) consumer complaint index.
Pros
Mobile Response Vehicles and storm teams available
Highly rated claims service
Cons
More NAIC complaints in GA than most states
Customers can’t purchase a policy online
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
If you’re a rideshare driver in Woodstock, you may benefit from State Farm’s low-cost auto coverage options. It offers basic liability and full-coverage policies at a lower average rate than other Woodstock insurers, and you can easily add transportation network company (TNC) coverage to your policy.
While it does offer a number of coverages to protect your car before, during, and following a rideshare job, State Farm doesn’t offer gap insurance. So Woodstock drivers with brand-new vehicles may be at a higher risk of loss.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
COUNTRY Financial may not be as well-known as other insurers, but its 95-year history and A+ AM Best rating make it a strong contender for Woodstock drivers. Offering rates comparable to other insurers, COUNTRY Financial stands out with its diverse coverages, discounts, and products. Discounts are available for engaged couples, teachers, first responders, and students. But restrictions apply for legacy discounts.
Pros
Unique discounts
Diverse coverage options
Cons
No rideshare insurance in GA
Legacy discounts require multiple policies
Average customer service from the agent
Michael - December 27, 2022
Verified
Worked with them for many years; never had issues, and our agent always had our best interests at heart
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Woodstock
Liability car insurance covers the injuries and damages you cause another car or person in an at-fault accident. Georgia law requires liability insurance coverage, and all drivers must meet a specific level of bodily and property liability insurance. This coverage doesn’t pay for damages that you cause to yourself, your passengers, or your vehicle.
Here’s a look at the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Woodstock
Whereas liability insurance is a state requirement and covers the damages or injuries you cause others, full-coverage car insurance is optional and covers your vehicle’s damages and possibly your and your passengers’ injuries, regardless of fault.
Full-coverage insurance doesn’t have a set definition, though most insurers design this policy with a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Woodstock drivers who want coverage in the event of losing control of their vehicle, such as on the dangerous curves of Dupree Road, may want to add full coverage to their policy.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Woodstock.[2]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia is an at-fault state, and the basic coverages the state requires are property damage liability insurance and bodily injury liability insurance.
Here are Georgia’s minimum requirements for liability insurance:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
People in Woodstock can drive legally with only the minimum insurance requirements, but many choose not to because liability-only coverage doesn’t cover all types of damage. You may want to consider purchasing optional coverages for your policy, such as:
This covers rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs.
Towing and labor coverage
This covers costs for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.
Georgia House Bill 221
In May 2023, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to provide the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner the power to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect.
This new policy went into effect on July 1, 2023, and prevents insurers from taking advantage of drivers via a loophole that allowed them to raise car insurance rates as much as 25% during a single filing.[1]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Although Woodstock is just over 12 square miles in size, you can encounter a number of insurance-raising incidents in such a small area. These incidents can be speeding tickets and moving violations, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Essentially, if it can cost your insurer money, it can result in an increased premium.
Shop for Car Insurance in Woodstock, GA
Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide free quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Check your speedometer when you’re driving through Woodstock and any other Georgia city. Georgia assesses extra charges for drivers exceeding 75 to 85 mph on certain state roadways.[3]
Keep in mind that you don’t need to exceed the speed limit by very much to receive a speeding ticket. Even going a few miles over the speed limit could result in a ticket. Along with the penalty the officer assesses, your insurer may also increase your premium since speeding is a common factor in car accidents.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Woodstock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Car accidents are serious problems in Georgia; they’re a leading cause of death and hospitalizations in the state. Some yearly fatality rates in Georgia have even exceeded those in nearly all other states. However, a car accident doesn’t need to be serious to lead to a policy rate increase.[4]
Even if you’re involved in an injury-free fender bender or mistakenly back into a telephone pole, any at-fault accident could lead to an increase in your premiums. The more often your insurer has to pay out a claim, the more likely it is to raise your rates to compensate for losses.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Between 2017 and 2020, 1,626 Cherokee County drivers had their first DUI conviction; and 244 had a second or third DUI conviction, while 806 received either an administrative license suspension or an implied consent suspension.[5]
Hundreds of people in Georgia die during alcohol-related car crashes, which sometimes account for as much as one-fourth of all crash fatalities.[6] Drinking and driving, even when no accident occurs, is still a risky driving behavior that could cause injury or damage. Insurers often penalize DUI-convicted drivers with higher rates.
Here’s a look at the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Woodstock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Average car insurance rates usually decrease when adults near age 35 because their years of experience and potentially low claim rate demonstrate safe driving habits. But rates tend to rise around 75, as senior drivers have an increased likelihood of accidents due to declining health and medication use.[7]
Senior drivers tend to pay lower-than-average premiums compared to many other driving age groups, so seniors can still find affordable coverage, starting with the insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers ages 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers 20 and older.[8] Teens lack the experience and developed reaction times that many adults have; add in their overconfidence, increased distractions, and peer pressure, and it may further increase their likelihood of getting into an accident.
Although this generally leads to higher rates, young drivers could try to reduce their premiums as much as possible by staying on their parents’ insurance plan, driving a vehicle with insurer-approved safety features, and searching for eligible discounts, like good student and defensive driving programs.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Woodstock for teens and young adults.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock
Drivers can save money on car insurance and get the cheapest car insurance in Woodstock with a combination of strategies. Whether you commute to Atlanta for work or rarely take your car on I-575, consider these ways to get cheaper car insurance in Georgia:
Raise your deductible. Higher deductibles often lead to lower premiums. If you can afford a higher deductible when you file a claim, you can save money on your policy’s premiums.
Bundle policies. If you buy auto insurance and another policy with the same insurer, such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you can usually get a discount for both policies.
Qualify for discounts. Insurers often offer a long list of discounts that drivers can qualify for to save money on car insurance. Discounts include good grades, vehicle safety features, low mileage, pay in full, and more.
Reconsider coverage. If you drive an older-model vehicle, consider reducing optional coverages or removing them altogether. The more coverage you have, the more you pay for car insurance.
Keep in Mind
Multiple factors influence your rates, like your long-term driving record and the number of miles you drive each year. Talk to your insurer to discover ways you can save specific to your driving habits and coverage needs.
Compare Auto Insurance in Woodstock, GA
Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide free quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Woodstock car insurance quotes by credit tier
Many companies in Georgia, including auto insurers, can check your credit score and use the information to determine if you’re eligible for a policy and what the rate should be.[9] This is just one of many factors insurers use, but drivers with poor credit scores typically pay higher premiums than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Woodstock?
Compared to the national average, car insurance is more expensive in Woodstock. The average cost of car insurance in the city is $213 a month for liability-only car insurance and $279 a month for full coverage, while the national averages are $106 and $172, respectively.
But average monthly premiums in Woodstock are cheaper than the state average — car insurance in Georgia costs $243 a month for liability insurance and $350 a month for full coverage.
Car insurance in Woodstock is cheaper, on average, than in many other Georgia cities. This could be because Woodstock has fewer residents and fewer reported car crashes. For instance, the city of Marietta reported more than 4,500 car crashes in 2022, while Woodstock reported a little more than 1,400.[10]
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how Woodstock’s average full-coverage car insurance quote compares to quotes in other Georgia cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Woodstock is $213 a month for liability-only car insurance and $279 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Woodstock?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Woodstock include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.
But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare car insurance quotes from different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.
What factors influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock, GA?
Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Woodstock include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors in your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.
How much car insurance do you need in Georgia?
Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.
For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.