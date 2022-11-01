4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you squint just right, this genteel Georgia city will make you feel as if you’ve gone back in time with its famous architecture and a coastal expanse that goes on for miles.
But don’t close your eyes for too long. Besides the fact that there’s so much to see and do, paying attention to your surroundings is the number one rule for driving safely in Savannah. A close second? Having an insurance plan in place.
Car Insurance in Savannah, GA
The average cost of Georgia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Savannah, GA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Savannah is $268 per month, or $3216 annually.
Car insurance in Savannah is $21 more than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Savannah on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Savannah, GA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Savannah
|Progressive
|$144 /mo
|Travelers
|$161 /mo
|The General
|$214 /mo
|American Family
|$224 /mo
|Nationwide
|$234 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Savannah, GA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Savannah. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$274 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$274 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$252 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$281 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$191 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Savannah Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As the average insurance rates in Savannah demonstrate, young motorists pay more for insurance than their parents and grandparents. Why? Because more mature drivers are viewed by insurance companies as less risky to cover. In Savannah, drivers in their 20s pay nearly twice as much to insure their rides as those in their 70s ($429 versus $232, respectively). Though car insurance in your 20s is expensive here, rates do drop in your 30s and 40s by as much as $141 per month, on average.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$668
|20s
|$430
|30s
|$289
|40s
|$300
|50s
|$329
|60s
|$276
|70s
|$233
|80s
|$288
Savannah Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s easy to be charmed by this Southern city, but keep your eyes on the road. You’ll be happier with your monthly insurance premium if you keep your driving record clean in Savannah. Dangerous driving signals risk to insurance companies. So does submitting claims when you cause a wreck. Risk makes car insurance rates go up. In Savannah, drivers with an at-fault accident on their record can expect to pay an average of $391 for insurance monthly. Speed here, and insurance could cost you as much as $399 monthly. By comparison, the clean-record driver pays just $319 for the same coverage.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$320
|Speeding Ticket
|$400
|At-Fault Accident
|$392
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$353
Savannah Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Though there’s more to a credit score than just paying your bills on time, drivers who do are more likely to see the benefits of their credit scores when it comes to calculating insurance rates. A poor credit score affects your insurance rates like a poor driving record can. On average, Savannah drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay $188 in monthly car insurance premiums, while those with a poor credit score pay an average of $135 more for the same coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$331
|Good
|$372
|Average
|$331
|Poor
|$324
Savannah, GA DMV Information
In Savannah, you can use online services or the DDS 2 GO Mobile App to manage anything having to do with your driver’s license. That’s pretty convenient, considering most of us would rather be strolling the beach than standing in line. As far as titling and tags are concerned, residents must do business either online or in person with the County Tag Office. There are four tag offices serving Savannah residents. Check out Georgia DRIVES e-services for some easily accessible online options for renewing your vehicle registration, paying insurance fines, applying for a tag, and even getting the opportunity to receive tag expiration notices by email.
Public Transportation in Savannah, GA
You’ll be tempted to walk the miles of historic districts that Savannah has to offer, but your feet won’t be happy with you. Instead, try one of these transportation options: the free dot Shuttle, which circulates throughout historic downtown Savannah; the Savannah Belles Ferry, which takes you offshore for a unique city perspective; or local bus routes that take you to other points around the county. In addition to bikeshare and rideshare options, Savannah offers a variety of transportation-included tours,including trolleys, walking tours, horse-drawn carriages, Segway tours, and more.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Savannah, GA
Ghost and vampire tours around the historic city are also very popular activities to enjoy after the sun goes down—that is, if you like a good fright. What you don’t want is to have to hold your breath the next time you open your insurance bill.
Rest assured you can stroll around the city streets in peace (or even take a Segway if you want) because a much better—and less scary—option is just a click away. Insurify is the online comparison engine that drivers like you are turning to every day to find out almost instantly what their options are for competitive insurance rates. Unsatisfied with your current rate? Insurify makes it easy to shop around.
FAQs - Savannah, GA Car Insurance
Though Savannah is considered a relatively safe place to live, theft and vandalism can occur anywhere. The kind of insurance coverage that you’ll need in this case is called comprehensive coverage. The state of Georgia does not require it, but having this kind of coverage will give you peace of mind if you are worried about losing money due to theft, vandalism, or even “acts of God.” These include damage to your car caused by fire, wind, hail, and flood. Falling objects and hitting an animal is also covered under comprehensive coverage.
Georgia law requires a vehicle to be continuously insured. The Georgia Department of Revenue can suspend and revoke the registration of any vehicle in Georgia that is not continuously insured with mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance. If you are found to have a lapse in coverage, you must pay a $25 lapse of insurance fee within 30 days to avoid having your insurance suspended. If you don’t pay within 30 days, an additional $60 fee is tacked on.
Even though it’s easy to get carried away with yourself while having a good time in Savannah, you don’t want to face the severe consequences of a DUI in this town. If you are arrested for DUI, your license could be suspended, and you only have 10 days from the date of your arrest to request an administrative hearing before the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicle Safety to try to avoid that penalty. Additionally, you’ll be facing a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to 12 months in jail if this is your first offense. The minimum consequences for a DUI in Savannah are 24 hours in jail, which may still be waived, and a $300 fine.
Insurify Insights
How Savannah Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Savannah, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Savannah drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Savannah
#21
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#42
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#80
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#25
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Savannah drivers rank 98 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #98
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with an accident: 10.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Savannah drivers rank 80 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Savannah drivers rank 117 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #117
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Savannah drivers rank 133 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #133
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Savannah drivers rank 21 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with a speeding ticket: 13.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Savannah drivers rank 184 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #184
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Savannah drivers rank 93 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #93
- Percent of drivers in Savannah with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.64%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022