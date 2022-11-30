What is Liability Car Insurance?

Types of liability auto insurance

Different types of liability insurance affect what your insurer will cover. Minimum requirements for liability insurance vary by state, so the following options may not be required in your state.

Bodily injury

If the other driver faces injuries from an accident that you cause, your liability insurance will cover things like their emergency room visit, CT scan, or an extended hospital stay. It also covers lost wages and legal fees if the other driver decides to sue you for their injuries and the impact it left on them.

If your policy includes your family members, bodily injury liability coverage also applies to any damage they may cause to someone else while driving your vehicle.

This coverage operates with per-person and per-accident limits. This means, if multiple people in the other car (or even a pedestrian involved in the accident) need medical care, your bodily injury liability insurance can cover costs for each person up to your coverage limit. The per-accident limit applies to how much your insurer will cover overall in an accident.

Property damage

In most cases, property damage in an accident occurs to the other person’s vehicle. Liability insurance covers the cost to repair or even replace their car if it’s totaled after the accident.

Property damage coverage also includes other structures such as a fence or phone pole, for example. The same per-person and per-accident limits apply for property damage coverage. This means, if you hit someone’s car which then damages a light pole, your insurance would cover repairs to both objects up to your coverage limit.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Personal injury protection or PIP coverage covers medical expenses regardless of fault. No-fault states require PIP coverage, so both drivers must contact and file a claim with their insurance companies regardless of who caused the accident.

In the 1970s, some states proposed legislation to introduce no-fault insurance to reduce claim delays and the number of cases that went to court. Types of coverage and limits vary, but in most states, PIP covers medical fees, lost wages, and ongoing care for accident-related injuries. Some PIP policies also cover the cost of hiring a person to perform the essential services that someone injured in an accident cannot perform.

Med pay

Medical insurance coverage, or Med Pay, is an auto insurance add-on that covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, even if you’re at fault. Specifically, this insurance covers costs for hospital visits and stays, doctor’s visits, health insurance deductibles, surgeries, and funeral expenses.

Some states that don’t offer Med Pay coverage require PIP instead, so depending on where you live, you’ll have one or the other. Compared to PIP coverage, Med Pay tends to be optional when offered and fails to cover lost wages and more. People might purchase this coverage to extend protection to their vehicle and medical expenses beyond basic liability coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

Uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance protects drivers involved in a hit-and-run or an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver. Unfortunately, some drivers still decide not to purchase auto insurance even though it’s required. Or, they may not have enough coverage to pay for the damage they caused. Many states combine uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance into one policy.

Uninsured motorist insurance covers medical bills for both you and your passengers and damages to your vehicle. Some states may not cover damage due to a hit-and-run, so you’ll need to check with your insurer and consider purchasing comprehensive coverage.

