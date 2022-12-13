What is a Health Insurance Deductible?

What is a deductible in health insurance?

A deductible in health insurance is a set amount that the insurance company requires you to pay out of pocket before it starts covering your medical costs. After you’ve hit the deductible, the health insurance company will pay for a portion of your medical costs until you hit the out-of-pocket limits of your policy. However, you may still need to make co-payments when receiving medical services.

Many health insurance plans will cover certain services before you meet your deductible. For example, some plans will pay for a preventative checkup or disease management program before you pay the full deductible out of pocket.

Some health insurance plans include separate deductibles for portions of your medical costs. For instance, you might find separate deductibles for prescription drugs and medical visits.[2]

Individual deductible: What to know

If you’re the only person on your health insurance plan, you’ll have an individual deductible. As you incur medical costs, your insurance company will apply those amounts toward your deductible. When you reach your deductible amount, your insurer will begin covering your medical costs up to the limit of the policy.

Family plans can also have individual deductibles.

Family deductible: What to know

If multiple family members are on your plan, you’ll have a family deductible as well as an individual deductible for every member of your family. Every time one of the family members incurs medical costs, the out-of-pocket payment will apply to both their individual deductible and your family deductible.

For example, let’s say you pay $100 out of pocket for a doctor’s visit. The $100 payment will count toward your individual deductible and your family deductible.

Once you meet the family deductible, the insurance company will start to cover costs for everyone on your plan.[3]

