Planning a trip takes a lot of time and effort — not to mention a lot of money. And sometimes, a trip feels more like an investment than a getaway. So when things go wrong, it can cause a lot of stress — especially when there’s money at stake.

If you’re in the middle of planning an upcoming trip, you may have noticed opportunities to purchase flight insurance. It’s an added cost, so is flight insurance worth it?

As there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, here’s the information you need to answer that question for yourself.