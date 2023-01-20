4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated January 20, 2023
Your home is more than an asset. You should be more than an asset to your home insurance company.
As most Americans’ most substantial investment, protecting your house is not as simple as just signing on the dotted line. Having sufficient insurance coverage from the right company gives homeowners a feeling of security. But how do you choose?
The best home insurance companies offer services and features that will allow you to build a policy to meet your needs for both now and the future. It’s also essential to choose a provider with a reputation for excellent customer service and financial stability so that if something goes wrong, you can count on them to fix it quickly and with minimal hassle.
With that in mind, Insurify set out to analyze major homeowners insurance companies and rank them with a single, multi-point score. The result was the Insurify Composite Score —a number that gives you an easy way to see which companies are the best for you before you need to use your policy. This scoring system makes it simple for you to find the best insurer and purchase the right policy, both for you and for those who count on you for financial support.
Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that reflect an insurance company’s quality, reliability, and health. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, NAIC complaint indexes, and user-generated company reviews. Insurify‘s data scientists took these variables, weighted them, and combined them into a single, easy-to-understand numeric score for each insurance company.
There are millions of insurance reviews on the internet – it’s hard to know which companies are actually the best. Luckily, Insurify has compiled scores from the best rating sources and calculated the Insurify Composite Score.
The editorial team at Insurify determines these unbiased scores and reviews with a unique rating formula. Taking into account publicly available reviews, claims payout rates, complaint indexes, financial strength scores, company reputation, and proprietary quoting data. Insurify’s team has weighed these elements and calculated the best home insurance companies listed here.
|Home Insurance Company
|Insurance Composite Score
|A.M.Best
|J.D. Power Out of 1,000
|Average Annual Premium
|COUNTRY Financial
|97
|A+
Superior
|840
|$1,150
|USAA
|96
|A++
Superior
|889
|$1,460
|Allstate
|92
|A+
Superior
|829
|$1,960
|Shelter Insurance
|92
|A
Excellent
|847
|$1,580
|Amica
|92
|A+
Superior
|853
|$780
|Chubb
|92
|A++
Superior
|896
|$1,800
|American Family
|90
|A
Excellent
|853
|$850
|Liberty Mutual
|89
|A
Excellent
|805
|$3,800
|Auto-Owners
|89
|A++
Superior
|847
|$1,600
|State Farm
|97
|A++
Superior
|836
|$3,000
Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of 2022
After crunching the data, these ten home insurance companies stood out as consistently providing the best or most affordable rates, excellent policy options, reliable customer service, and financial strength and stability. Purchasing a homeowners insurance policy from one of these companies will help to ensure that you’ll get the support and compensation you need to rebuild after a disaster. Policyholders love these companies.
Some homeowners insurance companies are best for certain types of homeowners. This can be geographically-based, home-value-based, or even demographic-based.
Top 10 Home Insurance Companies
Best Overall for 2022: COUNTRY Financial
Best for Military Families: USAA
Best for Discounts: Allstate
Best for Additional Coverage: Shelter
Best for Customer Service: Amica
Best for High-Value Homes: Chubb
Best for Customer Satisfaction: American Family
Best for Reliability: Liberty Mutual
Best for Standard Coverage: Auto-Owners
Best for New Homeowners: State Farm
Honorable Mentions
Best for Ease-of-Use: Lemonade
Best for Fast Quotes: Hippo
Best for Bundling: GEICO
Best for Midwesterners: Erie
Country Financial
Best Overall for 2022
Founded in
1925
Product highlights
COUNTRY Financial sells homeowners policies with basic coverage (for significant catastrophes like fire, theft, and the like); premier coverage (which adds in coverage for things like spilled paint and countertop burns); and combination coverage (which provides basic coverage on belongings and premier coverage on the home itself).
Available discounts
COUNTRY Financial offers multi-policy, safe heating systems, and home alarm system discounts on home insurance policies, among others.
Why COUNTRY Financial made our list
Rated among the best homeowners insurance companies in the nation, COUNTRY Financial has an excellent reputation for customer service, claims payouts, and industry rankings. With some of the cheapest rates available for standard homeowners insurance policies, they’re a reliable and sufficient insurer for American homeowners.
See More: Read our review of COUNTRY Financial Homeowners Insurance here.
USAA
Best for Military Families
Founded in
1922
Product highlights
USAA is a financial services provider that accepts only military members and ex-military households (widows, spouses, and other family members of USAA members can also join). Many of the company’s benefits are geared towards military personnel, such as uniform coverage for active duty or deployed members.
Available discounts
USAA offers loyalty, multi-policy, and home construction material discounts, among others.
Why USAA made our list
An iconic institution in the US, USAA offers active-duty military and veterans and their loved ones some of the most competitive homeowners insurance rates available to anyone, anywhere. Homeowners who meet the eligibility requirements for a USAA policy should seriously consider them. Between their excellent rates, valuable free services, and flexible coverages, it’s a no-brainer.
See More: Read our review of USAA Homeowners Insurance here.
Allstate
Best for Discounts
Founded in
1931
Product highlights
Allstate has homeowners, condo, landlord, renters, and mobile home insurance policies. Specific coverage options vary by state—for example, California homeowners can get a separate earthquake insurance policy attached to their basic homeowners policy.
Available discounts
Allstate offers new home, claim-free, and multi-policy discounts, among others.
Why Allstate made our list
Allstate offers policyholders plenty of online resources through their mobile app and an online portal. Their simple, standard policies are all-encompassing, giving homeowners peace of mind knowing they’re covered. With a wide variety of discounts, homeowners can save a lot on their policies. First-time homebuyers should seriously consider Allstate for its abundant informational resources.
See More: Read our review of Allstate Homeowners Insurance here.
Shelter Insurance
Best for Additional Coverage
Founded in
1945
Product highlights
Shelter Insurance offers both homeowners insurance and what it calls “dwelling insurance,” which provides basic, actual cash value coverage for your home and belongings. The company also has policies for mobile homes, apartment buildings, and condos.
Available discounts
Shelter Insurance offers new home, claim-free, and alarm system discounts, among others.
Why Shelter made our list
Shelter Insurance has a low percentage of negative customer complaints according to the NAIC index. There are numerous coverage options and discount combinations that allow policyholders to save on their homeowners insurance policy. Though Shelter is not available nationally, they’re an excellent option for Midwestern states.
See More: Read our review of Shelter Homeowners Insurance here.
Amica
Best for Customer Service
Founded in
1907
Product highlights
Amica has three different levels of home insurance coverage: standard (which includes structure, property, and detached structure coverage); extended (which lets you tack on additional coverage such as home business or valuable items coverage); and premier (with even more options, including credit card and computer coverage).
Available discounts
Amica offers alarm system, loyalty, and multi-policy discounts, among others.
Why Amica made our list
With an outstanding customer service reputation, cheap rates, and unique discount opportunities, Amica offers homeowners special features, unlike any other insurer. Known for their pain-free claims process, homeowners can see their claim turn to cash faster than the average turn-around.
See More: Read our review of Amica Homeowners Insurance here.
Chubb
Best for High-value Homes
Founded in
1882
Product highlights
Chubb has homeowners, renters, and condo insurance policies. It also provides extra coverage options, such as equipment breakdown and flood insurance policies. Chubb has a HomeScan program, which sends a thermographer with an infrared camera to scan your home for potential issues.
Available discounts
Chubb offers multi-policy, alarm system, and fire protection discounts, among others.
Why Chubb made our list
With specialty offerings for high-value homes, Chubb may not be for all homeowners. Those that meet their coverage criteria, though, should consider their identify theft monitoring and other valuable perks when considering signing on. With great coverage options and combinations, Chubb can help wealthier homeowners reach full coverage for their investments.
See More: Read our review of Chubb Homeowners Insurance here.
American Family
Best for Customer Satisfaction
Founded in
1927
Product highlights
American Family has homeowners, renters, mobile home, and condo insurance policies. You can also add coverage for home businesses, sewer back-ups, identity theft, and other potential problems not included in the basic policy.
Available discounts
Available discounts

American Family offers multi-policy, loyalty, and claim-free discounts, among others.
Why American Family made our list
American Family offers policyholders standard coverage options as well as unique add-on options. With a long list of available discounts and coverage levels, there is a combination for every homeowner.
See More: Read our review of American Family Homeowners Insurance here.
Liberty Mutual
Best for Reliability
Founded in
1912
Product highlights
Liberty Mutual has homeowners, renters, landlord, mobile home, and condo insurance policies. The standard policy includes structure, personal property, liability, and additional living expense coverage (meaning the cost of living elsewhere during repairs). You can also buy extra coverage options, such as valuables coverage and inflation protection.
Available discounts
Liberty Mutual offers multi-policy, new home, and claims-free discounts, among others.
Why Liberty Mutual made our list
Known for their catchy jingles, Liberty Mutual offers more than just entertaining commercials. Their seemingly never-ending list of available discounts and endorsements allows for highly customizable policies, satisfying any homeowner’s needs.
See More: Read our review of Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance here.
Auto-Owners
Best for Standard Coverage
Founded in
1916
Product highlights
Auto-Owners has homeowners, condo, renters, and mobile home insurance policies. It works solely through independent insurance agents, arguing that this ensures a local, friendly face will help out if a customer needs to file a claim.
Available discounts
Auto-Owners offers multi-policy, good payment history, and protective devices discounts, among others.
Why Auto-Owners made our list
Don’t let their name trick you – Auto-Owners is one of the largest home insurance companies in the country. They offer policyholders perks from a long list of available discounts. They also have optional security coverage, a unique feature that’s hard to come by. With a high customer satisfaction rate and a low number of consumer complaints, Auto-Owners is an excellent choice for home insurance coverage.
See More: Read our review of Auto-Owners Homeowners Insurance here.
State Farm
Best for New Homeowners
Founded in
1922
Product highlights
State Farm sells homeowners policies as well as condo unit and renter’s insurance. It’s possible to apply and file claims online through its website; State Farm also has local agents in brick-and-mortar offices.
Available discounts
State Farm offers multi-policy, home alert, and roofing discounts, among others.
Why State Farm made our list
State Farm offers home insurance through its massive web of nearly twenty-thousand insurance agents. All standard coverages are covered through State Farm’s home insurance policies, but there is an abundance of additional supplemental coverage options to customize policies fully.
See More: Read our review of State Farm Homeowners Insurance here.
Honorable Mentions
While they didn’t make our Top Ten list this year, you should still consider the following homeowners insurance companies while you’re searching for the perfect fit.
Lemonade
Best for Ease of Use
Why Lemonade made our list
Lemonade offers homeowners all standard coverage options plus the unique perk of charitable giving with your policy – the company donates leftover cash at the end of each year. Their millennial-focused brand makes every step easy. From quoting to claim-filing, policyholders can complete all options from their convenient and easy-to-use mobile app.
Lemonade is a new-age brand focused on breaking the insurance industry. With their eye-popping low rates, it seems they’re doing just that.
See More: Read our review of Lemonade Homeowners Insurance here.
Hippo
Best for Fast Quotes
Why Hippo made our list
Hippo’s quoting process is streamlined and quick, making it easy to secure a policy in minutes, entirely online. Available in 31 states, Hippo’s standard, low-level home insurance policy is more robust than other insurers. Their typical package is anything but ordinary.
Hippo offers unique coverage combinations and boasts excellent customer satisfaction marks. Unfortunately, they don’t offer too many discounts to policyholders.
See More: Read our review of Hippo Homeowners Insurance here.
GEICO
Best for Bundling
Why GEICO made our list
The behemoth in the industry, GEICO, is a lot more than the king of witty Super Bowl commercials. Their wide array of bundling options allow you to pair your homeowners policy with just about anything else.
Since GEICO provides coverage to so many millions of Americans, they are uniquely positioned to offer policyholders some of the most competitive rates in the industry. They also have an easy-to-use mobile app and allow claims to be filed entirely online.
See More: Read our review of GEICO Homeowners Insurance here.
Nationwide
Best for Covered Losses
Why Nationwide made our list
Nationwide offers standard coverages more robust than the average policy. One of these unique features is law and ordinance coverage, which covers costs for upgrading a home to current building codes or rebuilding after an insurance claim.
Ironically, Nationwide does not offer coverage nationwide– homeowners in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Massachusetts will have to continue their search for a home insurance company.
See More: Read our review of Nationwide Homeowners Insurance here.
Erie Insurance
Best for Midwesterners
Why Erie made our list
For homeowners looking to bundle their home and auto policies, Erie offers excellent bundling discounts and highly customizable coverages. With higher than average customer satisfaction ratings and a low rate of consumer complaints, Erie policyholders get the best of both worlds – cheap rates and excellent service.
Unlike most insurers, Erie offers policyholders coverage for stolen or lost personal belongings. Now that’s a perk!
You may have noticed the considerable variation in the cost of homeowners insurance policies for different companies. Though tempting, it’s essential to understand the offerings of each policy before jumping on the lowest possible premium you come across. Insurify can assist you in narrowing down what elements of your policy are more important than others, which can help you choose the best and cheapest rates for you. Most mortgage lenders require proof of insurance, but don’t get home insurance because you have to, get it because you want to! Here’s what it will protect.
What Homeowners Insurance Covers
Not all home insurance policies include the same things, but most will cover the following types of home-related issues. However, it’s a good idea to check your policy and confirm what it includes before you sign up.da
|Coverage Type
|What it Does
|Dwelling Coverage
|Protects homeowners from losses related to damage to the house itself, plus your home’s infrastructure, such as wiring and plumbing systems.
|Liability Coverage
|If someone is injured on your property, they may sue for damages. Personal liability coverage can help cover the costs of defending yourself from such a lawsuit; such coverage will often kick in if you damage someone else’s property.
|Guest Medical Coverage
|Someone injured on your property may be willing to forgo a lawsuit but still have medical expenses related to the injury. Guest medical coverage will kick in in this case and help cover those medical bills and related costs.
|Detached Structures Protects
|secondary structures on your property such as the garage, a fence, or even a shed. Detached structure coverage will cover any losses to these parts of your property.
|Personal Property Coverage
|If your house is damaged in a fire or flood, your possessions will probably also be damaged or destroyed. Personal belongings coverage covers the cost of furniture, clothing, and electronics.
|Loss of Use Coverage
|If you’re displaced because of damage on your property and need to live elsewhere for a while, loss of use coverage, also sometimes referred to as living expense coverage, will help pay for your housing expenses until you can return home. Replacement cost coverage is a form of this coverage category.
What Does Homeowners Insurance Not Cover?
As helpful as the best homeowners insurance policies can be, they don’t cover everything. You may be surprised by some of the most common gaps in the standard home insurance policy. The good news is that many providers allow you to buy additional policies as add-ons to cover these gaps. It’s essential to understand the exclusions of your policy, so there are no surprises if you ever need to file a claim.
Flooding
Wind Damage
Maintenance Neglect
Acts of War
Earth Movement
Simultaneous Events
Nuclear Accidents
Certain Dog Breeds
Factors that Affect Home Insurance Rates
Certain factors may raise or lower the premiums you’ll pay on your home insurance policy. Some of these things are not entirely within your control (for example, those related to your home’s construction). However, if you are aware of these factors, you can consider them the next time you’re shopping for a home. Lots of factors can affect your premium cost; home insurance rates will reflect these variables. A home insurance calculator can help you determine how much you’ll need to budget for your monthly homeowners insurance premiums.
Home’s Age
Older homes are more likely to have issues related to their infrastructure, such as problems with electrical wiring. As a result, your home’s age may affect the cost of your home insurance policy.
Location
Houses in areas prone to natural disasters or located far from the nearest fire department may be more expensive to insure than the average home. For instance, homes in Florida or Texas are more prone to flooding, thus increasing insurance rates there.
Risk Factors
Certain home-specific factors can increase the odds of a claim and make you look riskier in the insurance company’s eyes. For example, having a swimming pool on your property increases the risk of someone getting hurt, so it will likely raise your premiums. Non-conventional homes, like mobile homes, may pose unique risk factors to your home insurance company, which may impact premiums.
Deductible
The deductible on your insurance policy is the amount you have to pay out-of-pocket before your homeowners insurance coverage kicks in. A higher deductible means you’ll be shouldering more of the financial burden if you have to file a claim, so setting a high deductible will typically reduce your premiums, whereas a low deductible will raise them.
Type of Construction
Similarly, your home’s structure can affect your risk of specific disasters. For example, using premium roofing materials can better protect your home and get you a discount on your premiums.
Claims History
Like many insurance products, you can expect to pay more for home insurance if you file multiple claims per year.
Credit Score
Insurance companies typically look at credit score as a way to measure your overall trustworthiness, so having an above-average or below-average credit score can affect your homeowners insurance rates. But there are still options for homeowners with bad credit.
Coverage Amount
The higher the coverage amount you select on your home insurance policy, the higher your premiums will be.
Homeowners Insurance Discounts
Discounts vary quite a bit from one company to another, but here are some of the most common discounts and how to qualify for them.
|Discount
|How it Works
|Multi-Product Discount
|Many insurance companies sell other products besides home insurance: auto insurance, life insurance, etc. Buying more than one type of policy from a carrier can get you a discounted “bundling” rate. Bundling your home insurance with car insurance can save you considerable time.
|Protective Device Discount
|Having a home security system, smoke detectors, deadbolts, and other protective devices may get you a discount.
|Claim-Free Discount
|If you’ve never filed a home insurance claim, you may be eligible for a discount.
|Exclusive Group Savings
|If you belong to specific organizations, such as AARP or are a member of certain professions, you may be eligible for a discount.
|Newly Purchased Home
|Being a first-time homebuyer or new homebuyer may earn you a discount—be sure to ask your insurance company.
|New/Renovated Home Discount
|Buying a brand-new home or extensively restoring an existing one may get you a deal on your insurance premiums.
|Early Shopper Discount
|Start shopping for home insurance before your current policy expires, and you may get this discount.
|Insured to Value Discount
|Setting your coverage level to 100% of the replacement cost of your home may make you eligible for a discount.
Homeowners Insurance Claims
Filing a home insurance claim is a stressful experience. First, if you’re filing a claim, it’s because something’s gone wrong with your home. And second, dealing with the paperwork and red tape often involved with insurance companies can be quite a hassle. That’s one reason why it’s so important to stick with insurance providers that get high marks in customer service. These companies make it as easy as possible to get through the claims process and get on with your life.
How to Choose the Best Home Insurance Company
Now that you’ve made it this far, you know the basics of homeowners insurance and what the best companies are for 2022. That means you know enough to make a wise financial decision about home insurance.
It might seem overwhelming, but cheap home insurance is never too far away when you�’re looking in the right places.
The next step is to collect quotes from some of those top-ranked companies and see what levels of coverage they’ll offer you for the price. Remember, pricing may vary from company to company, but a tool like Insurify will get you the best deal.
Remember: premiums, fees, and insurance options can vary widely from one company to another. Because different companies ask for further information from applicants, the same type of policy and coverage level could cost way more from one provider than another. Getting a range of quotes on the best kind of home insurance policy from the best providers in the market helps guarantee that you’ll be getting a great deal on protecting your home. Using the best quote comparison tool can help you with this.
There are tons of home insurance companies, from Erie to Farmers Insurance, Lemonade to The Hartford, or Nationwide; choosing can be tricky. Finding the best rates is easier than ever. Compare all your online quotes in one convenient place.
There’s a lot of noise in the insurance industry. Insurify can keep the extra stuff on mute and get you directly to where you want to be – covered! Cut your insurance costs and save with Insurify today.
Frequently Asked Questions
Use a free home insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare tailor-made, ready-to-buy home insurance quotes from top companies. Don't bother going from site to site—compare custom discounts and rates based on your needs, with just a few clicks. You can save up to hundreds on your home insurance premium and even buy 100% online.
Consider setting your home insurance policy deductible as high as possible. This will reduce your claim stress because it won’t be worthwhile to put in any claims for small damages, just ones that are so major they’ll exceed your high deductible. In effect, it turns your home insurance policy into a catastrophic coverage policy. However, it also means you’ll likely pay far less in premiums, which can save you money in the long run.
Whenever you get a new home insurance policy or renew an existing one, it’s essential to look at your coverage level and confirm that it’s high enough to cover the cost of rebuilding your home. Should you face a total loss, at least you won’t end up homeless because you don’t have the money to rebuild. If you’re not sure about the amount of coverage you’ll need, check with your insurance company—many have calculators and other tools available on their websites to help you figure out the best coverage level for you.
The more money and assets you have, the more vulnerable you are to lawsuits. While typical home insurance policies do offer liability coverage, those coverage levels may be unrealistically low for high net worth individuals. In that case, consider picking up an umbrella policy for extra coverage. An umbrella policy sits on top of your existing home insurance policy and kicks in where the basic policy’s coverage runs out. For example, if your home insurance policy covers liability expenses up to $100,000 and you get an umbrella policy with coverage up to $1 million, then the home insurance policy will pay for the first $100,000 in lawsuit expenses. At the same time, the umbrella policy will cover everything from $100,001 to $1 million in lawsuit expenses.
