Homeowners Insurance for Senior Citizens: Consumer Guide

Updated July 16, 2021

Reading time: 6 minutes

Why you can trust Insurify

As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.

What should you consider when looking for homeowners insurance for seniors?

Homeowners insurance for seniors has special considerations, including coverage types, policy limits, protections, and discounts available specifically for senior citizens.

You worked hard to get where you are. The last thing you want to do is spend your golden years thinking about home insurance—retirement is for traveling, new hobbies, and enjoying family and friends, not worrying about home insurance.

That’s why we put together this guide to homeowners insurance for senior citizens. You’ll discover the common home insurance policy features you should look for, what discounts are available, and the best homeowners insurance companies for seniors.

Table of contents

Homeowners Insurance Policy Considerations for Seniors

Your home is likely your biggest investment. It makes sense to protect it with insurance. Even though homeowners insurance isn’t mandatory under state law, lenders can require it before issuing a mortgage.

But 56 percent of homeowners aged 60 to 70 years don’t bring a mortgage into retirement, according to a Retirement and Mortgages Survey by American Financing.

Still, it’s good coverage to have. Most homeowners policies are standard and include similar coverages regardless of how old you are. But you should consider policy options that may benefit seniors.

Mobility Modifications

Many seniors have special insurance needs that can impact their insurance protection.

For example, your insurer will need to know if you added a wheelchair ramp, stairlift, or other modifications to your home. By sharing the information with your insurance provider, you can make sure your policy coverage includes those alterations.

Deductible Waiver

A deductible waiver lets you off the hook from paying the deductible if you have a significant loss. For instance, if a fire destroys all or most of your home, your claim could be substantial. Your homeowners insurance company may offer to waive the deductible, allowing you to keep the cash in your pocket.

Protection for Full Cost

Protection for full cost is another important consideration for senior homeowners insurance. Many policies offer actual cash value (ACV), which typically doesn’t cover the total cost to replace items if you file a claim.

Upgrading to a replacement cost policy (instead of ACV) can help ensure you get the money you need to replace what you lost.

Identity Theft and Fraud Protection

Older adults are popular targets for identity theft. According to a U.S. Department of Justice report, 2.6 million seniors per year are identity theft victims.

While standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover identity theft, many insurers offer it as an add-on option.

Top Homeowners Insurance Discounts for Seniors

Age can be a factor in determining home insurance rates. Is home insurance for seniors more expensive?

Not usually. Your home’s location, age, construction type, and features typically influence the premiums more than the policyholder ’s age. Your claims history can also affect your homeowners insurance rate.

But there are several ways to save with home insurance discounts for seniors.

  • Mature Credit: Save 10 to 25 percent if you’re 55 years or older and retired. Homeowners companies offer “ retiree credits ” because retired folks tend to spend more time at home—so it’s easier to detect hazards.

  • Claims-Free Discount: Save up to 20 percent if you go a certain number of years without having a claim.

  • Loyalty Discount: Long-term customers can save on insurance premiums through an insurer ’s loyalty discount.

  • Gated-Community Credit: Living in a secure location could cut up to 20 percent off the cost of home insurance.

  • Homeowners Association Credit: Some insurers will give you as much as a 10 percent discount if you’re part of a homeowners association (HOA).

Other discounts you may qualify for include savings for non-smokers, smoke detectors, home security systems, or bundling discounts for combining your home and auto policy.

Condo Insurance for Seniors

Do seniors need homeowners insurance if they live in a condo? Yes! However, a condo insurance policy is different from standard homeowners coverage.

Condo owners have unique insurance needs. The condo association will have a master insurance policy covering the structure of the building and common areas.

How much condo insurance you need depends on the master policy. In some cases, it can cover part of your unit—although coverage is typically limited to original fixtures, installations, and appliances.

The master policy will not cover your personal belongings. A condo insurance policy for seniors can protect your furniture, clothing, electronics, and other items.

Renters Insurance for Seniors

Many older Americans move into senior living facilities. It can eliminate the stress of homeownership and improve quality of life.

However, just because you don’t have a home doesn’t mean you don’t need insurance—as long as you own items, you need coverage.

Senior living communities can provide many of your daily needs, but they do not cover your possessions against loss.

Renters insurance can be the answer if you rent a senior apartment, live in a senior community, or transition into a nursing home.

Best Home Insurance Companies for Senior Citizens

The best homeowners insurance company depends on your individual needs. For example, if you own many assets, you may want to go with a company that offers higher personal liability protection.

According to J.D. Power’s U.S. Home Insurance Study, the top home insurance companies are:

The same study found the best renters insurance companies:

J.D. Power based the study on overall customer satisfaction, including customer service, coverage options, price, billing process, policy information, and claims.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Home insurance isn’t usually more expensive for seniors. Other factors affect the premium you pay more than your age, including the insurance company and coverages you choose, the location, age, and building materials of your home, and whether the home has smoke detectors, burglar alarms, a wood stove, or a swimming pool.

  • Unfortunately, there isn’t one “best” home insurance company. The best home insurance depends on your home type, coverage limits, and insurance needs. Protecting your valuables is important, but so is the overall policy cost. To find the right coverage, consider getting home insurance quotes from multiple companies. That way, you can compare policy options and premiums.

  • Yes. AARP offers homeowners insurance from The Hartford, and AARP members can save up to 20 percent on a policy. While you can get a free quote without a membership, membership is required in most states to get coverage.

Get the Right Senior Homeowners Insurance Policy

Getting the right coverage can bring you peace of mind. Many factors go into choosing the right policy. The value of your home and possessions are only part of the equation—your lifestyle, home type, and location also impact your decision.

If you’re a senior citizen looking for home insurance, find the best policy by shopping around to compare home insurance rates. It will give you a good idea of insurance options and coverages available to you.

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

  • Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
  • No signup required

