Stillwater Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Stillwater Insurance Group is a national insurance company that offers a variety of policies, including home insurance, in all 50 U.S. states. While not one of the largest home insurance companies on the market, it stands out in a few key areas, including a wide array of discounts and optional coverages to enhance your insurance policy.
But Stillwater has mixed customer reviews, so be sure to shop around and consider all factors before purchasing a policy.
4.4/10
Not rated
A-
Stillwater Insurance Group launched in 2000 as the Fidelity National Property and Casualty Insurance Group.[1] The company started as a branch of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), a large commercial and residential title and mortgage services company.
When FNF decided to exit the property and casualty insurance space several years later, the current president and CEO organized investors to bid on it. They purchased the property and casualty division in 2012 and renamed it Stillwater.
Today, Stillwater operates in all 50 states and has its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. It provides homeowners, renters, condo, auto, business, landlord, and umbrella insurance.
Pros
Many discounts and optional coverages
Available in all 50 states
Excellent financial strength
Cons
No rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study
Few customer reviews and ratings
No earthquake or flood insurance
Stillwater home insurance coverage options
Stillwater offers all of the standard home insurance coverages you’ll need to protect your home and assets. Here are its main insurance policy coverages:
Dwelling
Your policy’s dwelling coverage protects your home and its attached structures, such as an attached garage. If your home is damaged or destroyed in a covered incident, you’ll have coverage up to your policy’s limits.
Other structures
This coverage pays to repair or replace other structures on your property that aren’t attached to your home, such as a detached garage or tool shed.
Personal property
Your personal property coverage pays for all of your belongings in your home up to your policy limits. You’ll typically have personal property coverage of up to 50% of your dwelling coverage.
Medical payments
This coverage will pay for the medical expenses if someone other than your household members is injured in your home.
Personal liability
Liability coverage pays for expenses for bodily injuries or property damage to someone outside of your family if a member of your household (including a pet) is responsible. It covers incidents both on and off your property.
Loss of use
If your home is damaged or destroyed and you have to leave during repairs, your loss of use coverage will pay for your additional living expenses and bills, including a hotel room or rental home, as well as other costs.
Optional Stillwater home insurance coverages
In addition to its primary coverages, Stillwater also offers a handful of optional coverages you can use to enhance your policy. Here are the policies available:
Animal liability: Your policy’s animal liability coverage pays for any bodily injury or property damage caused by your pet to someone outside of your household.
Identity theft expense recoupment: This coverage reimburses you for your financial losses if someone steals your personal information and uses it for fraudulent purchases.
Personal injury: Your personal injury coverage protects you if someone sues you for a personal injury, such as slander, defamation, wrongful eviction, etc.
Scheduled personal property: This supplemental coverage can insure valuable items, including jewelry or luxury items, that exceed your policy’s maximum dollar amount.
Special personal property: This coverage expands your policy, providing coverage for all perils rather than only those explicitly named in your policy.
Water backup: Your water backup coverage pays for repairs due to water damage from a clogged drain or sump pump.
Availability of Stillwater home insurance
Stillwater provides home insurance in all 50 U.S. states, meaning you can get a policy no matter where you live. Keep in mind that the coverage and discount options available may vary depending on which state you’re in.
How customers feel about Stillwater home insurance
Stillwater doesn’t have many customer reviews online, so it’s difficult to get a good idea of the company’s reputation. For example, Stillwater has an average rating of 3.1/5 stars on Trustpilot but with only two ratings.[2] On the Better Business Bureau website, the company has an A+ rating but an average review of just 2.15/5 stars.[3]
Several negative reviews discuss the company’s lack of responsiveness during the claims process or unfairly denying claims that should’ve been covered.
Stillwater industry ratings
Third-party organizations like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) rate companies based on factors like financial strength, customer satisfaction, and customer complaints.
Unfortunately, J.D. Power doesn’t include Stillwater in its rankings for home insurance customer satisfaction or for property claims satisfaction. You can see the company’s financial strength and complaint ratings in the table below.
AM Best
A- (Excellent)
Stillwater has an excellent ability to meet its financial obligations.
J.D. Power
Not rated
N/A
NAIC Complaint Index
8.34
Stillwater has a high number of complaints compared to other companies in the market.3
Stillwater home insurance discounts
Home insurance discounts can be an excellent way to help you save money on your premiums. Stillwater offers the following discounts:
Accredited builder
Up to 10%
Live in California home constructed by an accredited builder
Age of insured
Varies
Be at least 40 years of age on the last day of the calendar year
Automatic sprinkler
5% to 10%
Have automatic sprinklers in some or all of your home
Claim-free
Varies
Remain claims-free for a specific period
Gated community
5%
Live in California in a neighborhood with at least a six-foot fence and secured entrances
Home alarm protection
Up to 15%
Have fire- and burglary-prevention efforts in your home
Marital status
Up to 8%
Be classified as married, which can include someone living with their spouse or domestic partner or who’s widowed
Newly acquired home
Up to 10%
Live in a newly purchased home and purchase your policy within 30 days of the closing date
Roof type
Up to 15%
Have a hail-resistant roof or one made of clay, terra cotta, slate, concrete, or metal
Utility upgrade
Varies
Make certain updates to your utility systems, including plumbing, electrical/wiring, or heating/air conditioning
Stillwater insurance bundling options
In addition to its other discounts, Stillwater allows you to save on your premiums if you bundle your home insurance policy with your Stillwater auto insurance policy. You can add this discount when you initially sign up for your policy, when you renew your policy, if your policy is re-written, or using an endorsement within 30 days of your policy’s start date.
Stillwater’s bundling policy ranges from 2% to 5% of your premiums, depending on where you live. In most states, you’ll get a 4% discount for bundling your policies.
How to file a home insurance claim with Stillwater
If something happens to your home and you need to file a claim, there are three different ways you can do it:
Stillwater website: Log into your Self Service account on the Stillwater website, select “Claims,” and click “Report a Claim.”
Stillwater mobile app: Log into your Stillwater mobile app and follow the same steps you’d use on the Stillwater website.
Phone: Call 1 (800) 220-1351 and follow the voice prompts.
When filing a claim through any method, Stillwater recommends having your policy number, contact number, date of loss, location of loss, and a description of the event ready.
Once you’ve filed your claim, Stillwater recommends taking immediate steps to mitigate the damage and keep yourself safe. Make sure to save all receipts for any expenses during the claims process. You should also take an inventory and photos of the damage.
When you’re ready to start repairs, you can either get your own quote from an independent contractor or work with a professional credentialed contractor recommended by Stillwater.
Stillwater vs. other insurance companies
With many different home insurance companies on the market, it’s important to compare your options to ensure you’re finding the best option for your situation. Let’s see how Stillwater stacks up to a couple of other popular home insurers.
Stillwater vs. State Farm
State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the U.S., making up more than 17% of the market. It offers the same primary coverages as Stillwater but also offers inflation coverage, which helps your insurance policy keep pace with rising construction costs.
State Farm doesn’t offer as many discounts as Stillwater but has competitive premiums, with an average annual premium of $2,133 for $300,000 of dwelling coverage. It also has excellent customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power.[4]
Stillwater vs. Travelers
Travelers is another national insurance company. It ranks in the top-10 home insurance companies in the country in terms of market share. It has an average annual premium of $2,282 for $300,000 of dwelling coverage.
Travelers stands out in terms of its optional coverages. Its additional coverage options are similar to Stillwater’s, but Travelers also offers green home coverage and replacement cost/additional replacement cost on your dwelling and personal belongings. Travelers has fewer home insurance discounts than Stillwater but a decent lineup that includes a green home discount.
Stillwater home insurance FAQs
Are you in the market for home insurance and wondering if Stillwater is right for you? Here are a few more things you may want to know about the company.
Is Stillwater legitimate?
Yes. Stillwater is a legitimate insurance company that’s been around for about 25 years (including more than a decade under its current ownership). Though not as popular as many of the nation’s larger insurers, it offers legitimate insurance policies.
Is Stillwater good at paying claims?
Some of Stillwater’s online reviews complain of difficulty getting claims paid. But based on the company’s excellent AM Best financial strength rating, it should have no financial problem paying out its claims.
Is Stillwater Insurance part of GEICO?
No. Stillwater and GEICO are two separate companies. But the two companies sometimes do business together. For example, Stillwater is an affiliate of GEICO, meaning it sometimes underwrites GEICO’s home insurance companies. That said, Stillwater takes full financial responsibility for those policies.
How long has Stillwater Insurance been in business?
Stillwater was founded in 2000 as a branch of FNF under the name Fidelity National Property and Casualty Insurance Group. It’s been under its current name and ownership since 2012, when a group of investors pooled together to purchase the company.
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.