Other Structures Coverage: Everything You Need To Know

What’s Covered by Other Structures Coverage?

Other structures coverage covers all the built items on your property that aren’t covered by the dwelling coverage. This means there is some clear space between the other structures and your house. Covered structures typically include:

Fences

Detached garages

In-ground swimming pools

Gazebos

Guesthouses

Detached patios or dining spaces

Mailboxes

Sheds

Walkways and driveways

The other structures are usually covered for the same perils that your house is insured against, such as theft, fire, falling objects, and vandalism. Double-check your policy or ask an insurance agent to make sure you know which structures are covered and what they’re covered against.

There are a few things Coverage B never covers. It offers a lot of protection for other structures, but it does have its limits. For example, it won’t cover the contents of the structures, like the gardening equipment or sporting goods you keep in your shed. Those are usually included in Coverage C, personal property coverage. It also won’t cover any detached structures used for business purposes, and it typically excludes any farming or ranching activities or animals.

What does this mean? Some people have guesthouses on their property that renters can borrow through services like Vrbo or Airbnb or home offices where they do business. These spaces may not be included in Coverage B. If this is the case for you, look into a business or rental property endorsement for your policy to make sure you’re protected if there’s an emergency.

If you have an in-ground pool, you should also check with your insurer to see how and when they’re covered. Some insurers cover pools under dwelling coverage, while some cover it under other structures coverage. This is important because the limit of insurance on these two coverage areas is usually very different. Above-ground pools are often included in personal property coverage.