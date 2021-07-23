Best & Worst Homeowners Insurance Companies That Don’t Require Inspection (2021)

How to Pick a Home Insurance Company

There are many variables to consider when choosing the right home insurance company. Maybe you want to bundle with your auto insurance, or maybe you want to make sure your backyard swimming pool is covered. Whatever your circumstance, it’s important that you thoroughly think through this decision instead of picking out of the insurance industry hat. There are a few main considerations all homeowners should think through before picking a property insurance company:

Affordable Rates

Finding cheap rates for your home insurance policy isn’t impossible, but can be challenging when you have your insurance agent in one ear and dozens of industry advertisements in the other. Press mute on all those outside sources and use an unbiased comparison site to ensure you’re finding the cheapest rates possible. You’ll notice some companies’ rates are consistently higher than the rest, and vice versa. Getting an affordable rate is a #1 priority for many homeowners when shopping for home insurance. Use an insurance quote comparison tool to see dozens of quotes in seconds.

Policy Options

Determining the right policy options for your unique situation should be an important consideration on your homeowners policy shopping list. You’ll want to think this through before committing to one home insurance company. This can be as simple as choosing a realistic deductible to as complex as determining the replacement cost of your belongings. Policyholders should check that their unique arrangement with a home insurance company matches their needs and expectations prior to committing. Policyholders will also have the option to lower their insurance premiums by bundling their home policy with their car insurance pol

Customer Service

It’s vitally important for homeowners to consider an insurance company’s customer service reputation when shopping around for home insurance. When something goes wrong, you want to be able to count on your homeowners insurance provider to have your back with prompt service and minimal hassle. The last thing you’ll want to do after disaster strikes is sitting on hold with a subpar customer service agent, only to be told more bad news.

Financial Stability and Brand Reputation

Let’s consider a hypothetical situation that hopefully never comes true. Your small town is hit by a natural disaster, everyone’s insured by the same local insurance company. With a whole town destroyed and thousands of insurance claims being filed, that insurance company will be drowning. When selecting a home insurance agency, you want to be positive that they could withstand such a disaster, in order for you to successfully receive your insurance assistance.

Brand reputation and recognition are also important to many homeowners. For instance, Hippo and Lemonade are millennial-focused home insurance providers marketed towards young, first-time homebuyers and renters with high expectations. More standard companies, like State Farm and Allstate are more well-established, traditional home insurance providers.

Whatever your preference, always compare quotes before settling down with one insurance company. You can easily compare quotes from multiple providers at once using Insurify.