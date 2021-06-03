What is a 4-Point Inspection? Cost, Guide for Homeowners

Buying a house is a process. If you’ve gone through it, you understand the paperwork, inspections, and reports that becoming a homeowner can require. Depending on the home you purchase, your insurance carrier may need a 4-point inspection of the house.

Four-point inspection reports can influence your ability to get homeowners insurance. Insurance companies use the information to decide whether they will offer coverage for your property.

If you need home insurance coverage and want to get the best price, use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes and save money while protecting your house and family.