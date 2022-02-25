Vermont Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Vermont
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Vermont is $576 per year and $48 per month. Vermont homeowners insurance rates are $822 per year less then the national average and about -59% more/less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Vermont the least expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Vermont is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Vermont in minutes.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$48
|Average Annual Premium
|$576
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|50th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Vermont
For homeowners in Vermont, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Vermont. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Vermont.
|Cheapest Companies
|Vermont Mutual
|$551
|Concord
|$661
|MMG Insurance
|$734
|Travelers
|$932
|State Farm
|$1,214
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Vermont
Are you new to Vermont, or have you lived in the region for years? You should know the housing market is a competitive one. With a small inventory of homes, Vermont is becoming a popular state. If you recently bought a house, you beat out thousands of homebuyers in this hot real estate market. Even if you have lived in your home for some time, you know it doesn't stop with your home's sale.
It would be best if you protected your home from the unknown. Most of the time, insurance coverage is a challenging landscape to navigate. There are considerations to take when finding the right home insurance policy. A covered loss, personal liability, protection on personal belongings, vandalism, theft, and tricky weather are a few. How do you find the best home insurance companies while saving money at the same time? From Burlington to Montpelier, there is insurance coverage for everyone in Vermont.
Read along as we cover how to find the best and cheapest Vermont home insurance.
Vermont Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Vermont costs $956 annually, and the median home value is $261,265.
While Vermont home insurance and living expenses are lower than the national average, home prices have been increasing steadily at over two percent per year since 2014. That means you should be saving more where you can. Luckily, you have Insurify to help you compare average costs so you can save where it counts.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Vermont by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Vermont Cities
Vermont home insurance prices are a lot like housing costs—they vary from place to place. The city or town you live in will change what you pay on your home insurance coverage. There are ZIP code variables that make prices unique, and nearby claims, extreme weather and disasters, home costs, and other risk variables determine your insurance costs. Your specific neighborhood can govern how much you pay on insurance products.
Rates in Vermont vary from somewhat low to high compared to the national average. The town you live in will make your home insurance costs higher or lower. Below are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Vermont for home insurance.
|City
|Burlington
|$353,322
|Winookski
|$288,624
|Montpelier
|$246,683
|Woodford
|$147,027
|Enosburg Falls
|$156,133
|North Bennington
|$179,073
What does home insurance cover in Vermont?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Vermont city level guides, check out these below.
Extreme Weather & Vermont Home Insurance Rates
Like most of New England, Vermont receives its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather events. In 2011, Hurricane Irene tore through Vermont. Houses and businesses were washed away or demolished. Personal effects vanished in an instant. Farms were devastated, and the environment has never been the same. In 1927, a flood destroyed 1,285 bridges and countless roads, highways, and buildings. Eighty-four residents were killed in this flood. Snowstorms also tend to affect Vermont, including the "Storm of the Century" in 1993. Burlington recorded a deep freeze of −12°F. The storm accumulated $9.9 billion in damages from the South all the way through the Eastern United States.
Vermont's standard homeowners insurance policy covers damage caused by hurricanes. But it does not cover flood damage, and a separate flood insurance policy is required. If you live in a flood-prone area, you need a different policy. The volume of claims and other extreme weather damage can raise premiums in your area. A local insurance agent can help you find a separate home insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program. This program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Damage from winter storms is typically covered, included the damages resulting from wind and falling objects. Policyholders like you need to be mindful of standard coverages. And you should always know what exactly is and isn't covered by Vermont home insurance. Read your policy to find out. Additional coverages may be necessary for many of these instances. Do you have valuable personal belongings? Or are you afraid your standard coverage will not be enough in extreme cases? It's worth discussing options with your local insurance agent.
Best Homeowners Insurance Companies in Vermont
The best homeowners insurance companies will cater entirely on you and your needs. You want to find the right insurance based on your lifestyle, personal property, property type, and home location. You may need add-ons, which deserve special considerations of their own. Financial strength is a great way to determine whether the Vermont home insurance companies you're comparing are worth purchasing. The financial strength rating is the ability of home insurance companies to pay out claims. You can easily find this by searching agency sites, such as A.M. Best. These agencies report financial strength yearly. Whether you choose State Farm, Vermont Mutual, or Allstate, you know that your home insurance choice is reliable.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Vermont
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Vermont.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Vermont
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$834
|Concord Group
|$928
|State Farm
|$1,214
|Travelers
|$792
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Vermont
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Co-Op Insurance
|$1,008
|MMG
|$588
|USAA
|$1,255
|Vermont Mutual
|$551
Save more green in the Green Mountain State.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Vermont
Low living expenses, outdoor activities, and magnificent scenery make the Green Mountain State a great home. As with the rest of New England, Vermont has its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather. And this makes a superior home insurance policy a must. Now you have a place to compare and get quotes to get the most out of Vermont home insurance.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Vermont. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bundling, also known as multi-policy, is available in Vermont. You can easily bundle home insurance with auto insurance to receive discounts from many insurance carriers. Try out bundling to see how much you can save!
Flood insurance is not included in the typical Vermont home insurance policy. It always helps to speak with your local agent about purchasing a separate flood insurance policy if your property is at risk.
Good financial strength is something that the best insurance companies have. Check accredited agencies, such as A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's, for credible ratings. J.D. Power also awards companies in customer excellence each year. You can quickly look at the top customer-rated companies on their websites.
