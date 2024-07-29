How to Buy Home Insurance (2024)

1. Decide how much coverage you need

Most standard homeowner insurance policies provide four types of coverage:[1]

The structure of your home

Personal belongings

Liability protection

Additional living expenses (also known as loss of use coverage)

When it comes to the structure of your home, a standard homeowners insurance policy will cover disasters such as fire, hail, lightning, and explosions. Most standard policies won’t cover flooding or earthquakes. If you live in an area where your risk of these events occurring is high, consider getting additional insurance.

Make sure you have enough insurance to cover the costs of completely rebuilding your home. Some policies may limit your coverage amount to the cost of your mortgage.

To determine how much you need to cover your personal belongings, you can take an inventory of your personal possessions. You’ll then need to consider the following policy types:

Actual cash value: What your possessions are currently worth (taking depreciation into account)

Replacement cost: The cost to purchase new replacement possessions

In this table, you’ll find a deeper explanation of the coverage types you can have on your homeowners policy.[2]

Coverage Type ▲ ▼ Amount Covered ▲ ▼ What’s Covered ▲ ▼ Dwelling coverage Varies between companies Structure of your home Other structures coverage Varies between companies Garages, tool shed, gazebo Personal property coverage 50%–70% of the amount of insurance on the structure of your home; generally covers up to $500 per item Furniture, clothing, sports equipment, and other personal items

Trees, plants, and shrubs are also covered Personal liability coverage Typically starts at $100,000; recommended minimum of $300,000–$500,000 Lawsuits for bodily injury, property damage caused by policyholders or family members to other people

Damaged caused by pets Medical payments coverage Typically $1,000–$5,000 Bodily injury suffered by guests in your home, regardless of whether you’re liable Loss of use coverage Varies between companies Hotel bills, meals, and other living expenses

A few other types of homeowners insurance coverage that might be worth considering include:

Flood insurance While flood insurance coverage isn’t included under standard homeowners policies, it’s available as a separate policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and some private insurers. [3]

Guaranteed replacement cost coverage This policy will pay the costs to rebuild your home to the state it was before the disaster, even if it’s over the policy limit. This coverage is available through a limited number of insurers.