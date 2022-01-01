Partnerships

Why Insurify?

Insurify is an award-winning insurance agency which is transforming the future of insurance.

In just the last year, we have been awarded the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and have been recognized on the INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Insurtech TOP 100 Companies, and the Deloitte Fastest-Growing Companies lists. We are looking to expand our company by growing organically, and continuing to double year over year, and acquiring additional agencies to grow our team.

Join us if you’d like to be a part of a hyper growth company.

What Agencies Can Expect from Insurify:

Excellent reputation. Insurify has a strong standing with both our customers and our carrier partners.

Employee loyalty. Retaining talent and curating high employee satisfaction are top priorities for Insurify.

Administrative services. Centralized HR and administration are provided for acquired agencies.

Insurify is looking across the United States for quality insurance agencies with a book of personal and commercial lines to join our team.

Our process is quick, efficient, and confidential. It starts with an introductory interview between you and Insurify, signing an NDA, and reviewing your agency information to quickly provide feedback and recommendations for next steps. If we are aligned about working together, we will move quickly to due diligence and contract negotiations.

INSURIFY BY THE NUMBERS