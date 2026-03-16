Jackie LoVerme

About Jackie's expertise

Jackie joined Insurify in 2023 and runs the strategic partnerships team. She leverages more than two decades of experience to build relationships with business partners, open revenue streams for Insurify and partners, and help more people save money on insurance.

Jackie’s career stretches across edtech, safety science, travel, and more, including leadership roles at KAYAK, Finalsite, and StrongArm Technologies. She’s a graduate of Bowdoin, a competitive triathlete, an artist, and a mom of four.