Jackie LoVerme

About Jackie's expertise
Jackie joined Insurify in 2023 and runs the strategic partnerships team. She leverages more than two decades of experience to build relationships with business partners, open revenue streams for Insurify and partners, and help more people save money on insurance.
Jackie’s career stretches across edtech, safety science, travel, and more, including leadership roles at KAYAK, Finalsite, and StrongArm Technologies. She’s a graduate of Bowdoin, a competitive triathlete, an artist, and a mom of four.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here