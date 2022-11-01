4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterConnecticut
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterConnecticut

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Connecticut

With its mix of coastal cities and rural towns, there’s a lot to discover in Connecticut. If you’re a Connecticut driver, the state law requires you to carry the minimum liability coverage and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. Whether you are shopping for the minimum coverage or full-coverage car insurance, Insurify can help you find the cheapest rates.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $297 per month, or $3,564 annually.

  • Kemper Preferred is the cheapest provider we found in Connecticut, with average premiums of $148 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Connecticut

How much is car insurance in Connecticut?

The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $297 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The key to finding affordable car insurance is getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers. In Connecticut, auto insurance rates can go as low as $148 or as high as $399, amounting to a $3,012 annual difference. You can find average rates for some of the cheapest auto insurance companies in Connecticut below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$148
Travelers$158
Progressive$168
State Auto$170
Safeco$195
Plymouth Rock$213
Liberty Mutual$245
Midvale Home & Auto$259
Nationwide$279
Direct Auto$303
National General$312
Stillwater$321
Bristol West$399
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Connecticut

You must carry both bodily injury liability and property damage liability car insurance to drive in Connecticut. A liability-only insurance policy can be as cheap as just $81 per month—or $972 per year—but it’s important to know that it only covers the damage that the other driver sustains in the event of a car accident, and you would still need to cover your own damage out of pocket.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$81
State Auto$107
Safeco$127
Progressive$134
Midvale Home & Auto$182
Liberty Mutual$197
Plymouth Rock$199
Stillwater$224
National General$240
Nationwide$272
Direct Auto$281
Bristol West$314
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Connecticut

Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive than a liability-only auto insurance policy, but you can still find cheap coverage if you shop around. Comprehensive coverage and collision coverage will cover the damage to your vehicle in the event of an accident or theft.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$159
Kemper Preferred$159
State Auto$187
Progressive$193
Safeco$214
Plymouth Rock$223
Liberty Mutual$274
Nationwide$281
Midvale Home & Auto$283
Direct Auto$321
Stillwater$333
National General$366
Bristol West$453
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Connecticut

Some car insurance companies in Connecticut do more than just offer the best rates. Insurify uses the latest technology to research insurance providers and assign an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) to them. This score reflects the quality of service and auto insurance coverage that Connecticut auto insurance companies provide. Find the providers with the highest ICS below.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$279
Safeco86$195
Liberty Mutual82$245
Travelers80$158
State Auto76$170
National General58$312
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance providers determine the cost of your car insurance policy by taking into account various factors, such as your age and vehicle model. Out of all of these factors, your driving history is one of the most important and can either increase auto insurance rates or keep them down. Good drivers with no accident history have access to the cheapest rates.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Connecticut

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Connecticut

There is no standard definition of what a “good driver” is in Connecticut, and different insurance providers define it in different ways, but typically, it is a driver with a clean driving record going back a certain number of years. Good drivers in Connecticut can expect their average monthly car insurance quote to be as cheap as $142.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$142
State Auto$144
Travelers$151
Progressive$164
Safeco$182
Plymouth Rock$203
Midvale Home & Auto$228
Liberty Mutual$240
Nationwide$275
Direct Auto$290
National General$297
Stillwater$325
Bristol West$373
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Connecticut

Having a DUI on your record can cause your car insurance premiums to rise. For example, the average quote for a driver with a DUI with Safeco is $213 monthly, $31 higher than an average quote for a good driver. Similarly, a driver with a DUI can expect to pay $369 per month with Nationwide, $94 more than an average quote for a good driver with the same provider.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$120
Liberty Mutual$179
Safeco$213
Plymouth Rock$239
Direct Auto$255
National General$288
Midvale Home & Auto$325
Bristol West$364
Nationwide$369
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Connecticut

SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut

If you have a DUI conviction on your driving record, you will likely need to get a special SR-22 form from your insurer to get back on the road. You will only have to pay a one-time fee to get your SR-22, but it will likely increase your car insurance premiums.

These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in Connecticut:

GEICO
GEICO
USAA
USAA
State Farm
State Farm
Allstate
Allstate
Nationwide
Nationwide

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Connecticut

An at-fault accident on your driving record is another reason why your car insurance premiums may be higher than average. According to Insurify data, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records can expect their monthly premium with Bristol West to go up by $113, rising from $373 to $486. This increase means a $1,356 jump in your annual rate.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$158
Kemper Preferred$165
Progressive$167
Plymouth Rock$229
Safeco$235
State Auto$258
Liberty Mutual$280
Nationwide$293
Stillwater$301
Midvale Home & Auto$368
Direct Auto$376
National General$388
Bristol West$486
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Connecticut

Speeding tickets can make your car insurance provider label you as a “high-risk driver” who is more prone to causing accidents and filing claims. Having a speeding ticket on your record can make your annual car insurance rates go up by $744 with National General and $432 with Safeco. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance with speeding tickets on your record.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Stillwater$182
Kemper Preferred$196
Travelers$212
Progressive$213
Safeco$218
Liberty Mutual$249
State Auto$273
Nationwide$294
Plymouth Rock$319
Midvale Home & Auto$355
National General$359
Direct Auto$395
Bristol West$469
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Most insurance providers use your credit history to determine your car insurance quotes as they rely on historical data which shows that drivers with lower credit scores file more claims than drivers with higher credit scores. As such, Connecticut drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay up to 55 percent more for car insurance than drivers with an excellent score.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$214
Good$228
Average$266
Poor$332
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Connecticut

Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can expect the highest average car insurance rates in Connecticut, at $563 and $443 per month. This is because insurance providers think of less experienced drivers as “high-risk.” As you gain more experience on the road, your car insurance rates will become cheaper, going down to $186 per month for drivers in their 60s.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$563
Under 25$443
20s$332
30s$227
40s$235
50s$225
60s$186
70s$194
80+$211
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Connecticut Cities

Your car insurance quote depends on where in Connecticut you live. Hartford and Bridgeport residents can expect the highest average car insurance rates—$347 and $340, respectively—while West Hartford drivers have access to the cheapest rates, $208 per month. To find cheap car insurance regardless of where in Connecticut you live, use Insurify.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Bridgeport$340
New Haven$330
Stamford$254
Hartford$347
Waterbury$322
Norwalk$238
Danbury$258
New Britain$280
West Hartford$208
Bristol$253
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Connecticut Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Connecticut is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Connecticut will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Connecticut.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.

Connecticut DMV Information

The DMV—or department of motor vehicles—is a government agency that is responsible for renewing vehicle registration and driver’s licenses, transferring ownership, canceling plates and registration, and more.

The Connecticut DMV is open by appointment only. However, it also offers many of its services online. For example, you can request a duplicate driver’s license and a duplicate non-driver ID, obtain your driving history, or change your address from your laptop.

Public Transportation in Connecticut

The most convenient way to get around the state and Connecticut cities is by car. However, Connecticut also has an extensive public transportation system to support alternatives to driving. There are local and express buses available as well as three rail lines to travel around the state.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Connecticut

When shopping for cheap car insurance in Connecticut, it’s important to explore your options. This is because no two auto insurance companies use the same algorithm to weigh factors such as your driving history and age to calculate your quote. As a result, your insurance premiums can be as cheap as $81 and as expensive as $563, depending on your unique circumstances.

Insurify is an AI-powered comparison tool that helps you get access to 10+ cheap and personalized quotes from the best car insurance companies in Connecticut in just a few minutes. Simply answer basic questions about yourself, your vehicle, and coverage preferences and compare your cheap car insurance quotes side by side until you find the best offer.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut

  • Yes, all Connecticut drivers must carry the state minimum required car insurance coverage. To drive legally, you need to have at least the minimum liability insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage (bodily injury only). However, if you are financing your car, your lending institution may require you to get full coverage or gap insurance.

  • The best way to find cheap car insurance in Connecticut is to get at least four quotes from different auto insurance providers. Instead of spending hours manually requesting quotes from different providers and then comparing them side by side to find the best one, use Insurify and get instant access to 10+ personalized cheap quotes.

  • No two drivers are the same, and car insurance quotes in Connecticut depend on various factors, such as your age, driving history, and the kind of coverage you are looking for. Mature drivers with a clean driving record can expect much cheaper car insurance rates than teen drivers with speeding tickets or at-fault accidents. Use Insurify to get your personalized quote today.

  • You can expect higher car insurance rates in Connecticut if you have DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on your record. Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can also expect to pay above average rates. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance in Connecticut, even if you are a young driver or don’t have a clean driving history.

  • No, Connecticut insurance laws do not require you to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. You are only required to carry the minimum liability and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage in bodily injury. If you are financing your vehicle, your lending institution may require you to get more coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Connecticut Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Connecticut below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Connecticut drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Connecticut

#50

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#49

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#46

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#45

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Connecticut is the #33 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #33
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with an accident: 8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Connecticut is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #46
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a DUI: 0.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Connecticut is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #48
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Connecticut is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #47
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a rude driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Connecticut is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #50
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a speeding ticket: 4.1%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Connecticut is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Connecticut

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterConnecticut