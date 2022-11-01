Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Connecticut
With its mix of coastal cities and rural towns, there’s a lot to discover in Connecticut. If you’re a Connecticut driver, the state law requires you to carry the minimum liability coverage and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. Whether you are shopping for the minimum coverage or full-coverage car insurance, Insurify can help you find the cheapest rates.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $297 per month, or $3,564 annually.
Kemper Preferred is the cheapest provider we found in Connecticut, with average premiums of $148 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Connecticut
How much is car insurance in Connecticut?
The average cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $297 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The key to finding affordable car insurance is getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers. In Connecticut, auto insurance rates can go as low as $148 or as high as $399, amounting to a $3,012 annual difference. You can find average rates for some of the cheapest auto insurance companies in Connecticut below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$148
|Travelers
|$158
|Progressive
|$168
|State Auto
|$170
|Safeco
|$195
|Plymouth Rock
|$213
|Liberty Mutual
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$259
|Nationwide
|$279
|Direct Auto
|$303
|National General
|$312
|Stillwater
|$321
|Bristol West
|$399
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Connecticut
You must carry both bodily injury liability and property damage liability car insurance to drive in Connecticut. A liability-only insurance policy can be as cheap as just $81 per month—or $972 per year—but it’s important to know that it only covers the damage that the other driver sustains in the event of a car accident, and you would still need to cover your own damage out of pocket.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$81
|State Auto
|$107
|Safeco
|$127
|Progressive
|$134
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$182
|Liberty Mutual
|$197
|Plymouth Rock
|$199
|Stillwater
|$224
|National General
|$240
|Nationwide
|$272
|Direct Auto
|$281
|Bristol West
|$314
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Connecticut
Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive than a liability-only auto insurance policy, but you can still find cheap coverage if you shop around. Comprehensive coverage and collision coverage will cover the damage to your vehicle in the event of an accident or theft.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$159
|Kemper Preferred
|$159
|State Auto
|$187
|Progressive
|$193
|Safeco
|$214
|Plymouth Rock
|$223
|Liberty Mutual
|$274
|Nationwide
|$281
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$283
|Direct Auto
|$321
|Stillwater
|$333
|National General
|$366
|Bristol West
|$453
Best Car Insurance in Connecticut
Some car insurance companies in Connecticut do more than just offer the best rates. Insurify uses the latest technology to research insurance providers and assign an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) to them. This score reflects the quality of service and auto insurance coverage that Connecticut auto insurance companies provide. Find the providers with the highest ICS below.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$279
|Safeco
|86
|$195
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$245
|Travelers
|80
|$158
|State Auto
|76
|$170
|National General
|58
|$312
Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance providers determine the cost of your car insurance policy by taking into account various factors, such as your age and vehicle model. Out of all of these factors, your driving history is one of the most important and can either increase auto insurance rates or keep them down. Good drivers with no accident history have access to the cheapest rates.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Connecticut
There is no standard definition of what a “good driver” is in Connecticut, and different insurance providers define it in different ways, but typically, it is a driver with a clean driving record going back a certain number of years. Good drivers in Connecticut can expect their average monthly car insurance quote to be as cheap as $142.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$142
|State Auto
|$144
|Travelers
|$151
|Progressive
|$164
|Safeco
|$182
|Plymouth Rock
|$203
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$228
|Liberty Mutual
|$240
|Nationwide
|$275
|Direct Auto
|$290
|National General
|$297
|Stillwater
|$325
|Bristol West
|$373
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Connecticut
Having a DUI on your record can cause your car insurance premiums to rise. For example, the average quote for a driver with a DUI with Safeco is $213 monthly, $31 higher than an average quote for a good driver. Similarly, a driver with a DUI can expect to pay $369 per month with Nationwide, $94 more than an average quote for a good driver with the same provider.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$120
|Liberty Mutual
|$179
|Safeco
|$213
|Plymouth Rock
|$239
|Direct Auto
|$255
|National General
|$288
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$325
|Bristol West
|$364
|Nationwide
|$369
SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut
If you have a DUI conviction on your driving record, you will likely need to get a special SR-22 form from your insurer to get back on the road. You will only have to pay a one-time fee to get your SR-22, but it will likely increase your car insurance premiums.
These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in Connecticut:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Connecticut
An at-fault accident on your driving record is another reason why your car insurance premiums may be higher than average. According to Insurify data, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records can expect their monthly premium with Bristol West to go up by $113, rising from $373 to $486. This increase means a $1,356 jump in your annual rate.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$158
|Kemper Preferred
|$165
|Progressive
|$167
|Plymouth Rock
|$229
|Safeco
|$235
|State Auto
|$258
|Liberty Mutual
|$280
|Nationwide
|$293
|Stillwater
|$301
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$368
|Direct Auto
|$376
|National General
|$388
|Bristol West
|$486
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Connecticut
Speeding tickets can make your car insurance provider label you as a “high-risk driver” who is more prone to causing accidents and filing claims. Having a speeding ticket on your record can make your annual car insurance rates go up by $744 with National General and $432 with Safeco. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance with speeding tickets on your record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$182
|Kemper Preferred
|$196
|Travelers
|$212
|Progressive
|$213
|Safeco
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$249
|State Auto
|$273
|Nationwide
|$294
|Plymouth Rock
|$319
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$355
|National General
|$359
|Direct Auto
|$395
|Bristol West
|$469
Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most insurance providers use your credit history to determine your car insurance quotes as they rely on historical data which shows that drivers with lower credit scores file more claims than drivers with higher credit scores. As such, Connecticut drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay up to 55 percent more for car insurance than drivers with an excellent score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$214
|Good
|$228
|Average
|$266
|Poor
|$332
Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can expect the highest average car insurance rates in Connecticut, at $563 and $443 per month. This is because insurance providers think of less experienced drivers as “high-risk.” As you gain more experience on the road, your car insurance rates will become cheaper, going down to $186 per month for drivers in their 60s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$563
|Under 25
|$443
|20s
|$332
|30s
|$227
|40s
|$235
|50s
|$225
|60s
|$186
|70s
|$194
|80+
|$211
Car Insurance Rates in Connecticut Cities
Your car insurance quote depends on where in Connecticut you live. Hartford and Bridgeport residents can expect the highest average car insurance rates—$347 and $340, respectively—while West Hartford drivers have access to the cheapest rates, $208 per month. To find cheap car insurance regardless of where in Connecticut you live, use Insurify.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bridgeport
|$340
|New Haven
|$330
|Stamford
|$254
|Hartford
|$347
|Waterbury
|$322
|Norwalk
|$238
|Danbury
|$258
|New Britain
|$280
|West Hartford
|$208
|Bristol
|$253
Connecticut Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Connecticut is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Connecticut will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Connecticut.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Connecticut DMV Information
The DMV—or department of motor vehicles—is a government agency that is responsible for renewing vehicle registration and driver’s licenses, transferring ownership, canceling plates and registration, and more.
The Connecticut DMV is open by appointment only. However, it also offers many of its services online. For example, you can request a duplicate driver’s license and a duplicate non-driver ID, obtain your driving history, or change your address from your laptop.
Public Transportation in Connecticut
The most convenient way to get around the state and Connecticut cities is by car. However, Connecticut also has an extensive public transportation system to support alternatives to driving. There are local and express buses available as well as three rail lines to travel around the state.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Connecticut
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Connecticut, it’s important to explore your options. This is because no two auto insurance companies use the same algorithm to weigh factors such as your driving history and age to calculate your quote. As a result, your insurance premiums can be as cheap as $81 and as expensive as $563, depending on your unique circumstances.
Insurify is an AI-powered comparison tool that helps you get access to 10+ cheap and personalized quotes from the best car insurance companies in Connecticut in just a few minutes. Simply answer basic questions about yourself, your vehicle, and coverage preferences and compare your cheap car insurance quotes side by side until you find the best offer.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut
Yes, all Connecticut drivers must carry the state minimum required car insurance coverage. To drive legally, you need to have at least the minimum liability insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage (bodily injury only). However, if you are financing your car, your lending institution may require you to get full coverage or gap insurance.
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Connecticut is to get at least four quotes from different auto insurance providers. Instead of spending hours manually requesting quotes from different providers and then comparing them side by side to find the best one, use Insurify and get instant access to 10+ personalized cheap quotes.
No two drivers are the same, and car insurance quotes in Connecticut depend on various factors, such as your age, driving history, and the kind of coverage you are looking for. Mature drivers with a clean driving record can expect much cheaper car insurance rates than teen drivers with speeding tickets or at-fault accidents. Use Insurify to get your personalized quote today.
You can expect higher car insurance rates in Connecticut if you have DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on your record. Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can also expect to pay above average rates. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance in Connecticut, even if you are a young driver or don’t have a clean driving history.
No, Connecticut insurance laws do not require you to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. You are only required to carry the minimum liability and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage in bodily injury. If you are financing your vehicle, your lending institution may require you to get more coverage.
How Connecticut Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Connecticut below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Connecticut drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Connecticut
#50
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#49
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#46
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#45
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Connecticut is the #33 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #33
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Connecticut is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Connecticut is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Connecticut is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #47
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a rude driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Connecticut is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #50
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a speeding ticket: 4.1%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Connecticut is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #44
- Percent of drivers in Connecticut with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
