Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut (2022)

Connecticut Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance providers determine the cost of your car insurance policy by taking into account various factors, such as your age and vehicle model. Out of all of these factors, your driving history is one of the most important and can either increase auto insurance rates or keep them down. Good drivers with no accident history have access to the cheapest rates.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Connecticut

There is no standard definition of what a “good driver” is in Connecticut, and different insurance providers define it in different ways, but typically, it is a driver with a clean driving record going back a certain number of years. Good drivers in Connecticut can expect their average monthly car insurance quote to be as cheap as $142.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Kemper Preferred $142 State Auto $144 Travelers $151 Progressive $164 Safeco $182 Plymouth Rock $203 Midvale Home & Auto $228 Liberty Mutual $240 Nationwide $275 Direct Auto $290 National General $297 Stillwater $325 Bristol West $373

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Connecticut

Having a DUI on your record can cause your car insurance premiums to rise. For example, the average quote for a driver with a DUI with Safeco is $213 monthly, $31 higher than an average quote for a good driver. Similarly, a driver with a DUI can expect to pay $369 per month with Nationwide, $94 more than an average quote for a good driver with the same provider.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $120 Liberty Mutual $179 Safeco $213 Plymouth Rock $239 Direct Auto $255 National General $288 Midvale Home & Auto $325 Bristol West $364 Nationwide $369

SR-22 Insurance in Connecticut

If you have a DUI conviction on your driving record, you will likely need to get a special SR-22 form from your insurer to get back on the road. You will only have to pay a one-time fee to get your SR-22, but it will likely increase your car insurance premiums.

These are the insurance companies that offer SR-22 in Connecticut:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Connecticut

An at-fault accident on your driving record is another reason why your car insurance premiums may be higher than average. According to Insurify data, drivers with an at-fault accident on their records can expect their monthly premium with Bristol West to go up by $113, rising from $373 to $486. This increase means a $1,356 jump in your annual rate.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $158 Kemper Preferred $165 Progressive $167 Plymouth Rock $229 Safeco $235 State Auto $258 Liberty Mutual $280 Nationwide $293 Stillwater $301 Midvale Home & Auto $368 Direct Auto $376 National General $388 Bristol West $486

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Connecticut

Speeding tickets can make your car insurance provider label you as a “high-risk driver” who is more prone to causing accidents and filing claims. Having a speeding ticket on your record can make your annual car insurance rates go up by $744 with National General and $432 with Safeco. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance with speeding tickets on your record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $182 Kemper Preferred $196 Travelers $212 Progressive $213 Safeco $218 Liberty Mutual $249 State Auto $273 Nationwide $294 Plymouth Rock $319 Midvale Home & Auto $355 National General $359 Direct Auto $395 Bristol West $469

