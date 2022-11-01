Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Stamford, CT, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Stamford, CT
Insurance coverage in Connecticut is fairly expensive, but in beautiful Stamford, your premiums are more likely to be cheaper than the state average—and much more affordable than Bridgeport or Hartford. But which insurance companies have the best rates for Stamford drivers? Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance quote.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Stamford is $226 per month or $2,712 annually.
Car insurance in Stamford is $71 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Stamford on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance in Connecticut
Cheapest Car Insurance in Stamford, CT
What is the cheapest car insurance cost in Stamford?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Stamford, with rates starting at $146 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
These average car insurance quotes show you which insurance companies are offering Insurify customers the lowest premiums in Stamford. Travelers is the cheapest, while the average cost sits at $226. This means affordable auto insurance rates are in the cards for any Stamford driver. And if you think your premiums are high—just compare them to New York!
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$146
|Kemper Preferred
|$147
|State Auto
|$156
|Progressive
|$159
|Safeco
|$181
|Plymouth Rock
|$196
|Nationwide
|$236
|Liberty Mutual
|$255
|Stillwater
|$267
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$268
|Direct Auto
|$271
|National General
|$294
|Bristol West
|$362
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Stamford, CT
Cheap auto insurance is vital—there’s no doubt about it. But low rates can’t be all your insurance company offers. In this table, we compare average rates against an insurance company’s Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which takes into account financial stability, customer satisfaction, and other factors alongside low rates.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$236
|Safeco
|86
|$181
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$255
|Travelers
|80
|$146
|State Auto
|76
|$156
|National General
|58
|$294
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Stamford Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Connecticut car insurance, like all auto insurance, is priced by your estimated likelihood of getting in an accident, and your age group matters. So if you’re an 18-year-old driver with limited experience, you’ll be considered high-risk and pay higher insurance rates. Things get better as you get older, and if your marital status changes from single, that will help, too.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$563
|20s
|$332
|30s
|$227
|40s
|$235
|50s
|$225
|60s
|$186
|70s
|$194
|80+
|$211
Stamford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance agencies will charge you more for liability insurance if your driving record shows you’ve gotten in trouble on the road before, whether it’s car accidents, DUIs, or more minor infractions like speeding tickets. Keeping a clean driving record will help keep your car insurance coverage as cheap as possible, as you can see from average rates in Stamford.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$239
|Speeding Ticket
|$320
|At-Fault Accident
|$349
|DUI
|$476
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Connecticut
Stamford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies also set the premiums on your car insurance policy based on an estimate of your financial situation. They check your credit score to suss this out. This practice is banned in some states, but it’s a factor in Connecticut car insurance. Stamford drivers with excellent credit scores usually have cheaper insurance than those with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$216
|Good
|$259
|Average
|$281
|Poor
|$436
Stamford DMV Information
On Henry Street, just a block from the Metro-North stop, the Stamford Connecticut DMV office is a limited-service location. If you lose your license and need a duplicate or want to change your name or address, you can do it at the Stamford office, but for road tests, title and registration, and other DMV services, you’ll have to go elsewhere. The office is by appointment only.
Public Transportation in Stamford
Lock City has a trolley that makes 14 stops at notable places in the downtown area and serves commuters and tourists alike. Greyhound and Peter Pan buses can take you all over the tri-state area, along with Amtrak and Metro-North stops to get to New York. A strong bus network serves the city’s state roads on a relentless schedule.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Stamford
Connecticut car insurance is a vital part of your day-to-day life, especially if you commute to work. I-95 is a dangerous corridor, and you’ll want full coverage to protect you in an accident, along with an insurance agent you can trust. So, to find great cheap car insurance, you’ll have to look carefully—beyond the big national brands like State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO.
Insurify is built to find you cheap car insurance and saves you the time of getting insurance quotes from every individual company in the Stamford area. Spend just a few minutes, and you’ll have auto insurance quotes ready to click and buy. You can even toggle your deductibles and coverage options in real-time. Try it out!
For more detailed Connecticut city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
Stamford has cheaper car insurance than most big cities in Connecticut, so those moving from Bridgeport or Hartford will be excited to save money. The best way to find the cheapest insurance policy available to you is to compare car insurance quotes with Insurify.
Auto insurance premiums in Stamford cost an average of $226 per month. If you’re young—especially a 19-year-old or younger—and/or have a poor credit score or some infractions on your record, you’re likely to pay more than the average cost. Choosing your insurance coverage carefully, including your deductibles, can help manage your insurance rates.
Stamford drivers are viewed as more likely to get into an accident than drivers in other states and cities because of its proximity to one of the busiest cities in the world—New York. But Hartford and Bridgeport are more expensive than Stamford. If you bundle with renters or homeowners insurance, you’ll start saving money on insurance right off the bat.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022