>Car Insurance

How to Get Auto Insurance on the Weekend

Even though most in-person insurance agencies aren’t open on Saturday and Sunday, you can call or get a quote online if you need insurance on the weekend.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated August 7, 2024

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

You may find yourself in a situation where you need car insurance on the weekend. Maybe you’d like to buy or lease a car and you need proof of insurance. Or perhaps you want temporary coverage. Even though many major car insurance companies aren’t open on the weekends, it’s still possible for drivers to lock in coverage on Saturday or Sunday.

Here’s how you can get car insurance on the weekend.

Quick Facts

  • Nationwide, GEICO, and State Farm are three of the top car insurance companies that let you buy coverage on the weekend.

  • Depending on the auto insurer, you can buy an auto policy online, through a mobile app, or through an insurance broker or agent.

  • Temporary car insurance that lasts for a short time might be a good idea if you want to test-drive or only drive a car for short trips.

Can you get car insurance on the weekend?

Yes. You can secure a car insurance policy on the weekend in a few different ways. Many car insurers offer online services and 24/7 customer support that can help you buy a policy on Saturday or Sunday, outside of normal business hours. This is a huge plus, especially if you have a busy weekday schedule.

The following national insurance companies offer weekend services:

  • Allstate

  • GEICO

  • Liberty Mutual

  • Nationwide

  • Progressive

  • State Farm

Learn More: How to Get Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

Learn More: How to Get Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

How to get car insurance on the weekend

The best ways to buy car insurance on a weekend include purchasing coverage online or over the phone, adding it the week before, and contacting your existing auto insurer before the weekend to determine the best course of action.

The fastest option is to get coverage through an insurer’s website or mobile app.

Follow these easy steps to find and purchase coverage:

  1. Decide on the right coverage. First, think about the type of coverage you need. You may want basic liability coverage to meet the minimum requirements in your state, or you might prefer a more comprehensive policy.

  2. Research insurers. Do your research so you can determine the ideal insurers and type of auto policy for your unique needs. Consider premiums, coverage options, discounts, and reputation.

  3. Compare quotes. When shopping for coverage, you should always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Comparing all quotes at once can provide a good perspective on your average insurance cost options.

  4. Apply. After you decide on an auto insurance company and policy, it’s time to apply online or through a mobile app. You’ll have to share general information, like your ZIP code, home address, driving history, and Social Security number. You might also need to submit a copy of your driver’s license.

Shop for Car Insurance

Check quotes from multiple insurers in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Best insurance companies for weekend coverage

If you’re in the market for car insurance on the weekend, these three insurance companies are worth learning more about.

Nationwide: Best for online service

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo

Nationwide lets you buy an auto policy online through its website. The auto insurance company promotes its “instant car insurance online.” You can even download a proof of insurance card and print it out the same day of purchase.[1]

Pros

  • Numerous discount and savings opportunities

  • SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers)

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Some discounts and programs not available in all states

Read more driver reviews of Nationwide
Vicki - August 6, 2024
Verified

Good

It is very expensive!
Charles - August 6, 2024
Verified

Bad Service, Price Almost Doubled

We had a claim from July 17th, 2023 due to a storm, and as of this date, it's still not completed. The adjuster made an error by putting up the wrong size gutters and didn't replace the flashing because it was missed. We're still waiting.
Eduardo - August 5, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with their customer service

I tried to get assistance but was unsuccessful. Nobody answered on Saturday, not even the Spanish line. On Monday morning, the answering machine said someone would call back, but that was after waiting for four hours or more. I wonder if they are still in business.

GEICO: Best for mobile service

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo

GEICO has a robust mobile app you can use to receive a car insurance quote and buy a policy. A 24/7 virtual assistant is available to answer your questions and guide you through the process. You may also buy coverage through the company’s website at any time.[2]

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Read more driver reviews of GEICO
Donald - August 6, 2024
Verified

Vehicle Insurance

Fair pricing and professional.
David - August 6, 2024
Verified

Not Worth It

Stay away from them. It always seems to be your fault with them and they try to extract more money from you. Policyholders be warned.
Carmen - August 6, 2024
Verified

It's too expensive for the coverage provided, and there are no discounts for seniors who drive fewer miles.

It's too expensive for the coverage provided, and there are no discounts for seniors who drive fewer miles.

State Farm: Best for personalized service

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

State Farm has local car insurance agents throughout the country who can help you buy car insurance and figure out the ideal coverage for your budget and needs. Many of them offer after-hours and weekend appointments. You can also get a quote online at any time.[3]

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Gregory - August 6, 2024
Verified

State Farm is the best insurance company I've ever had for both car and renters insurance

Great! I couldn't ask for a better car and rental insurance company.
Vincent - August 6, 2024
Verified

Too Expensive

I wouldn't recommend using them.
Celia - August 6, 2024
Verified

Good

I found out at the age of 73 that I am having trouble affording it.

How to get car insurance for the weekend only

Also known as short-term car insurance, temporary insurance is an auto policy that lasts for a short period of time, like a few days, weeks, or months.[4]

Keep in mind that most reputable car insurance companies don’t offer coverage shorter than six months, so advertisements you might see about shorter policies might be scams.

If you’re interested in temporary car insurance, a pay-as-you-go insurer like Hugo may be a good fit. The company focuses on temporary, usage-based programs. You can secure a liability insurance policy for as little as three days and stop and start your short-term coverage as you need to.[5]

A short-term car insurance policy might make sense if you want to drive the car of a friend or family member during a short road trip or test-drive a vehicle. It may also be worthwhile if you plan to put your car into storage.

Find Cheap Auto Insurance

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Car insurance on the weekend FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about weekend car insurance.

  • Can you get car insurance online without talking to someone?

    Yes. In some cases, you can get a car insurance policy online without talking to an agent. Many companies offer this option on their website or through their mobile app.

  • Are car insurance companies open on weekends?

    Most car insurers have limited hours on the weekends. But you may still be able to buy an auto policy online or through their mobile app or a local agent.

  • Do you need auto insurance before purchasing a car?

    Yes. You need a car insurance policy before you take home a new car. It’s a good idea to shop for auto insurance coverage before you buy one. This way, you can start your policy as soon as you get your new vehicle.

  • What is the cheapest day to look for car insurance?

    Car insurance rates don’t change based on the day of the week. Auto policies don’t go on sale based on what day it is, so you can’t expect a lower rate and a chance to save money on a certain day.

  • Is there a grace period for car insurance in California?

    Yes. California does have a grace period for car insurance. Once you buy a car, you have 30 days to lock in car insurance coverage and provide proof of it.[6] You should always avoid a lapse in car insurance.

Sources

  1. Nationwide. "How to get a car insurance quote online."
  2. GEICO. "We Invite You to Download the GEICO App."
  3. State Farm. "Create an affordable price, just for you."
  4. Experian. "What Is Short-Term Car Insurance?."
  5. Hugo. "The future of car insurance."
  6. State of California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Financial Responsibility (Insurance) Requirements for Vehicle Registration."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate