Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Long Island City, NY, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Long Island City is $366/mo. or $4,392 annually.
Car insurance in Long Island City is $17 more than the average cost/mo. in New York.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Long Island City on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Long Island City, NY
Though car insurance is more expensive than the national average in Long Island City, you can still find an affordable car insurance policy. Drivers have plenty of options to choose from, with many companies offering competitive rates, so make sure you take the time to compare quotes before choosing your insurance provider.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Long Island City, NY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Long Island City?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Long Island City, with rates starting at $205 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
It’s true that some companies cater to low-cost policies, but price doesn’t always indicate value. When evaluating car insurance quotes, always consider the full scope of a policy, including the deductibles, coverage limits, and policy perks such as roadside assistance. You may find a policy offering much better protection is just a few dollars more a month.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$205
|Progressive
|$343
|Liberty Mutual
|$440
|Nationwide
|$498
|Bristol West
|$818
|TSC Direct
|$94
|Safeco
|$289
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$301
|Plymouth Rock
|$304
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Long Island City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is one of the main factors that car insurance companies use to determine your risk[2]. That’s why people with clean driving records pay less than those with one or two incidents on their record. Car insurance companies tend to charge people with a history of DUI or at-fault car accidents the most, even for minimum coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$389
|Speeding Ticket
|$521
|At-Fault Accident
|$568
|DUI
|$774
High-Risk Car Insurance New York
Long Island City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score has a huge impact on your financial life, but did you know that it can also affect your car insurance rate[3]? Every year, drivers with scores over 720 (good to excellent credit) pay hundreds less than drivers with scores under 720 (average to poor credit). This is just one more reason to practice good financial habits every day.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$412
|Good
|$467
|Average
|$535
|Poor
|$829
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Long Island City
There are several strategies you can use to get cheap car insurance rates. First, always practice safe driving habits and obey traffic laws. This lowers the chance that you’ll get a ticket or make an at-fault insurance claim. Next, consider driving an older vehicle with good safety features. These generally cost less to insure than newer vehicles with car loans attached.
Beyond this, you should take advantage of all the car insurance discounts made available to you (don’t be afraid to review your policy with an insurance agent, either). Finally, make time to compare car insurance rates before you buy. You can get several free quotes with the tools at Insurify. Our quote comparison is easy and confidential and takes just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are two main strategies you can use to find your best car insurance rate. First, compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies every time you shop for car insurance. Second, always take advantage of discounts, especially bundling auto insurance coverage with home insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance needs.
The average car insurance premium costs $366 per month, or $4,392 a year, in Long Island City. That’s more than the average rate in the state. LIC drivers can lower their car insurance rates by raising insurance deductibles, taking advantage of car insurance discounts, switching to a liability-only policy on older cars, and comparing car insurance quotes before buying.
Your driving history has a significant impact on the price you pay for your car insurance premiums. People with clean records and no insurance claims get cheaper rates than people with traffic violations or claims in their recent past. Other factors, like the type of vehicle you drive and the number of miles you drive annually, can also influence your auto insurance rate.
Insurify Insights
How Long Island City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Long Island City, New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Long Island City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Long Island City
#62
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#111
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#23
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#24
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Long Island City drivers rank 131 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #131
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with an accident: 4.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Long Island City drivers rank 23 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Long Island City drivers rank 4 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with a reckless driving offense: 3.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Long Island City drivers rank 9 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with a reckless driving violation: 3.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Long Island City drivers rank 62 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with a speeding ticket: 7.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Long Island City drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with clean record: 82.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Long Island City drivers rank 4 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Long Island City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 5.21%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- dmv.org. "Driving Records in New York." Accessed July 21, 2022
- New York State Department of Financial Services. "Applying for Auto Insurance Application." Accessed July 21, 2022