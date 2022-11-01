4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Over 205,000 people call "Ra-Cha-Cha" home, and driving is the primary mode of transportation. In New York's fourth-largest city, traffic can be hit or miss, but you can't miss locking in the right auto insurance policy for your unique driver profile.
Only 75 percent of Rochester households own cars. A big chunk takes public transit, but there's still enough busyness buzzing on the street to make a reliable car insurance policy worthwhile in this part of the Empire State.
Car Insurance in Rochester, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rochester, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rochester is $170 per month, or $2040 annually.
Car insurance in Rochester is $56 less than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rochester on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rochester, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Rochester
|GEICO
|$58 /mo
|Progressive
|$98 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$180 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Rochester, NY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Rochester. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$260 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$225 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$143 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Rochester
|$112/mo
|New York
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance bills shrink with age (for the most part) in Roc City. Why? Young drivers carry the lion’s share of risk because their immaturity and inexperience on the road are more likely to lead to accidents and claims. Teens pay the most, at $411, while those in their 20s pay $205 in average car insurance premiums. Insurance rates even out after young adulthood—with drivers in their 60s paying the least, at $132.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$412
|20s
|$206
|30s
|$163
|40s
|$219
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$139
|80s
|N/A
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving violations can increase your insurance rates by as much as 56 percent in Rochester. While drivers with no infractions on their record enjoy rates as low as $186 per month, drivers who speed or cause an accident experience increased rates of $260 and $205, respectively. A failure-to-stop violation carries the strongest financial penalties. In addition to any tickets or accidents resulting from this risky behavior, motorists who ignore red lights pay an average of $290 in insurance premiums per month. Insurance companies increase rates for these high-risk drivers to recoup future losses they predict will happen due to further insurance claims.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$187
|Speeding Ticket
|$261
|At-Fault Accident
|$206
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$291
Rochester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Similar to variables like age and ZIP code, insurance companies use an individual’s insurance scores to assess and price risk. It’s true that people are touchy about their financial information. Regardless, studies have shown that the way you manage your money (not how much you have) communicates a lot to the insurance company about the amount of risk they can assign you. Studies show that people who manage their finances well tend to manage other important aspects of their lives responsibly, including driving a car. In Rochester, motorists with an average credit score pay $203 for car insurance, while premiums for those with an excellent score average out to $128.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$129
|Good
|$182
|Average
|$204
|Poor
|$248
Find local Rochester agents
Lawley-Andolina-Verdi, LLC30 North Union Street,
Rochester, NY 14607
InsuranceTrak Services4515 Culver Rd \#206,
Rochester, NY 14622
Paris-Kirwan Assoc. Inc.255 East Avenue,
Rochester, NY 14604
Charles H Tuke Agency, Inc.3385 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road,
Rochester, NY 14623
Kristina M. Trovato Corporation1880 E Ridge Rd Ste 6B,
Rochester, NY 14622-2450
Vetter Insurance Agency, LLC1598 Penfield Rd Ste 2,
Rochester, NY 14625-2251
Akropolis Agency Inc1922 Chili Ave,
Rochester, NY 14624-3251
Jerome M. Marks Agency LLC120 Corporate Woods Ste 260,
Rochester, NY 14623-1464
Butler Insurance Services, Inc.3565 Latta Rd,
Rochester, NY 14612-2854
Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc. (Rochester)3252 Chili Ave,
Rochester, NY 14624-5402
Rochester, NY DMV Information
Rochester has four DMV spots to serve you across the city. The Henrietta, Irondequoit, and Greece locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Downtown is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All sites work by appointment only, which you can make online or by phone.
Public Transportation in Rochester, NY
Rochester has so many ways to get you from point A to point B. There's rail service provided by Louise M. Slaughter Rochester Station that goes to New York City, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Boston, and Chicago. Rochester has expressways, interstates, and loops that pump traffic through the cities like arteries. Rochester Public Transit operates the local buses. Ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft will help you skip the bus. And you can hail a traditional taxi like Airport Taxi Rochester and Rochester Taxi. Feel like a slower pace? You can take a ferry or even cycle with Zagster bikeshare.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rochester, NY
Rochester residents should get a price that will make them smile as wide as when they order a garbage plate. Before you drive out in the cold to pick up that delicious platter, you should serve yourself a good deal on car insurance. Try Insurify to enjoy the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When over 6 percent of drivers have no insurance, not to mention the insurance fraud, having the right protection's an easy decision. Insurify and deals go together like Boss Sauce and just about anything.
FAQs - Rochester, NY Car Insurance
New York is a no-fault state where insurance fraud is common. When people cheat the system, the cost gets passed along to all drivers. Another way of saying this is that insurers charge an increased premium in cities with higher risk.
If you want to minimize your monthly cost, get the state minimum insurance. It's the least amount of protection New York allows. If you're financing your vehicle, you may also need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to reduce your bill, raise your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Car insurance premiums differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for rock-bottom rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Rochester Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rochester, New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rochester drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Rochester
#66
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#42
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#49
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#18
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rochester drivers rank 33 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with an accident: 10.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rochester drivers rank 49 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Rochester drivers rank 76 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Rochester drivers rank 80 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Rochester drivers rank 66 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with a speeding ticket: 7.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rochester drivers rank 127 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #127
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with clean record: 74.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rochester drivers rank 90 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #90
- Percent of drivers in Rochester with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.85%
