Best Rideshare Insurance in New York: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated April 5, 2022
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Frequently Asked Questions
New York City rideshare drivers are required to carry commercial car insurance. Elsewhere in New York, drivers are only required to carry liability coverage, property damage insurance, and uninsured motorist coverage. Rideshare insurance is not required anywhere in the state, but is strongly recommended for all Uber and Lyft drivers.
The average monthly premium New York drivers pay for a full-coverage policy with a rideshare endorsement is a whopping $368 across hundreds of drivers. But your individual rate could be less than that. To find the best deal, check your rates with Insurify.
In New York, you have plenty of options for rideshare insurance providers. Companies offering rideshare coverage include GEICO, USAA, Progressive, Travelers, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.