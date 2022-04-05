Best Rideshare Insurance in New York: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

When the rideshare app is off, your personal comprehensive and collision insurance will cover you. But once you turn the app on and begin waiting for ride requests, your personal auto insurance policy won’t cover you. Transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft only provide third-party liability insurance during this time period. That only pays for damages you cause to another vehicle, not damages to your own.

That means you could be on the hook for damages to your vehicle in an accident you cause. Once you’re en route to a rider or on a trip, the TNC’s contingent comprehensive and collision coverage kicks in. That’ll cover you if you have a full-coverage personal policy, but it’ll leave you to pay a high deductible. Both Uber insurance and Lyft insurance have a $2,500 deductible.

Rideshare insurance is designed to fill those gaps, offering drivers the ability to use their personal vehicles for business purposes with full coverage. It ensures you won’t pay more than your personal deductible for repairs to your vehicle after an accident. Before you get started with the Lyft app or begin driving for Doordash, you should get a quote for rideshare insurance.

