Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Utica, New York (2023)

Central New York has lower car insurance prices than the rest of the Empire State.

Updated September 1, 2023

Utica is centrally located in New York, but its auto insurance rates fall well below the state average. Average rates for car insurance in New York are $436 for full coverage and $418 for liability only. But Utica drivers pay $310 for full coverage and $199 for liability only, on average. You may be able to reduce those rates even more depending on the choices you make.

Here’s what you should know about getting cheap car insurance in Utica.

Quick Facts

  • Rates in Utica are cheaper than the area surrounding New York City but more expensive than Rochester and Albany.

  • New York requires drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, which adds to the cost of auto insurance premiums throughout the state.[1]

  • New York allows insurers to review consumers’ credit scores when determining pricing.

Best car insurance companies in Utica

As you begin your search for car insurance, the quotes you receive will depend on factors such as your driving record, age, gender, marital status, and even your credit score. Comparing quotes from several companies can help you identify the best insurer for you, and the three companies listed below make an excellent starting point.

Best insurer for liability and full coverage: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$360/mo

Travelers Companies Inc. was founded in 1864. It was the first company to offer accident insurance and now offers just about every personal and commercial insurance product imaginable. It also offers some of the lowest rates for liability and full-coverage auto insurance in Utica.

Pros

  • Mobile app has high average reviews in the App Store[2]

  • Advertises 12 discounts for drivers

  • Robust auto insurance options for customizing coverage

Cons

  • Below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer rating[3]

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • General coverage not available in all 50 states

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 8, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Best insurer for customization: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$138/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$198/mo

Safeco was founded in 1923. The company was called General Insurance Company of America but has been Safeco since 1968. The company is now a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual and offers numerous insurance products beyond auto, including homeowners, renters, umbrella, pet, and commercial insurance coverage.

Safeco is known for its extensive coverage options that move beyond what many other insurers offer to include rental car reimbursement, new-vehicle replacement, 24-hour roadside assistance, and more.

Pros

  • Offers cash back for claims-free periods and diminishing deductibles

  • Connects you with a Guaranteed Repair Network to help you get back on the road

  • Many options to customize your car insurance coverage

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance claims

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service

Good company but still kind of expensive

Pennie - February 8, 2023
Verified

No issues with them, but I do wish it was less expensive.

Angelica - January 21, 2023
Verified

Best insurance I’ve ever had

Brent - January 20, 2023
Verified
Read our Safeco review

Best insurer for discounts: Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$128/mo

Nationwide opened for business in 1926. It began as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance company and became Nationwide in 1955. Today, it offers motorcycle insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance but specializes in auto insurance, home insurance, and life insurance.

While Nationwide’s rates are higher than some competitors, you can reduce your premiums by taking advantage of the company’s discount options, including SmartRide, multi-policy, SmartMiles, accident-free, and more.

Pros

  • Excellent reputation

  • Many additional optional coverages

  • Multiple discounts

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[4]

  • Coverage not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, or Massachusetts

  • Certain features not available in every state

Reliable when needed; will fight for you; good discounts for being a loyal customer. They’re on your side.

Alexander - December 4, 2022
Verified

Premiums are high and they dropped us after two claims.

Kenneth - November 26, 2022
Verified

They’re on my side!

Philomina - November 22, 2022
Verified
Read our Nationwide review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Utica

Liability-only car insurance protects you after an accident you cause by covering the repair and medical bills of the other party. But if your car is damaged, or you’re injured in an accident you cause, liability insurance won’t pay for those expenses.

Because liability insurance only covers one-half of an accident, rates are often cheaper. Below, you can see the average monthly rates for liability-only coverage in Utica.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA137
Safeco138
Midvale Home & Auto201
Liberty Mutual224
Progressive247
Erie332
USAA346
Bristol West397
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Utica

Full-coverage car insurance provides you the same protection as liability coverage, but it also covers injuries you sustain or damage to your vehicle in an accident you cause. This makes full coverage more expensive because it’s essentially covering all parties in an accident you cause. However, it could be a good option if you have a new car or a vehicle you’d struggle to replace if necessary.

Here’s a list of full-coverage quotes from insurers in Utica.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA198
Safeco198
Midvale Home & Auto250
Liberty Mutual287
Progressive342
Travelers360
Bristol West458
Erie460
USAA479
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Utica car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in New York

If you live in Utica you’ll need to have liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and no-fault or personal injury protection insurance. Most states don’t require drivers to carry no-fault medical insurance, but New York does. If you were in a car accident, no matter whose fault it is, your car insurance would pay for the hospital bills and also replace your lost earnings and other expenses, such as medical care in the home.

But there are exceptions. If you were in a wreck due to drinking and driving, your no-fault insurance likely wouldn’t pay for your expenses.

The table below spells out the minimum car insurance requirements you’ll need to meet in Utica.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident
  • $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident
Property damage liability
  • $10,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP)

 

  • Reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses (in accordance with established fee schedules)
  • 80% of lost earnings from work, up to a maximum payment of $2,000 per month for up to three years from the date of the accident
  • Up to $25 a day, for up to a year from the date of the accident, to reimburse other reasonable and necessary expenses (such as household help and transportation expenses to/from medical treatment) resulting from the auto accident
  • A $2,000 death benefit (in addition to the $50,000 basic no-fault limit), payable to the estate of a person eligible for no-fault benefits who’s killed in a motor vehicle accident

But these requirements are just the minimum. They’ll prevent you from getting in trouble with the law, but there are plenty of situations that minimum coverage won’t protect you from, such as your car getting stolen or a tree landing on your parked car during a storm. 

For those cases, you may want to also purchase:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This covers you if your vehicle is damaged due to something that has nothing to do with a car wreck. For instance, if your car is stolen or damaged by an animal crossing the road, comprehensive insurance would pay for the repairs or for your vehicle to be replaced.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object. Remember, liability insurance covers the damage to the other vehicle in an accident, and if you hit a telephone pole or a tree, you’d have to pay for your own damages if you didn’t have collision coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Not everyone has a perfect driving record, and if you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on yours, your insurance premiums will probably go up. As a general rule, insurance companies believe that one incident could mean there will be more incidents to follow and hedge their bets by raising premiums. The good news is that, in most cases, if you can go a few years without an incident, those rates should come back down.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents affect your rates in Utica.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Utica takes speeding seriously. In recent years, the city has placed solar-powered smart speed-tracking devices in the city to get a sense of where the most speeding occurs.[5] If you get a speeding ticket in New York, your insurer may raise your rates. And if you have a ticket on your record already, you can expect to pay monthly rates similar to those listed below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA226156
Safeco226157
Midvale Home & Auto285229
Liberty Mutual327255
Progressive390281
Bristol West522452
Erie524378
USAA546394
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect your premiums to climb. Fortunately, however, your rates should decrease once the accident is off your record.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay in Utica with an accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA220152
Safeco220153
Midvale Home & Auto278223
Liberty Mutual319249
Progressive380274
Bristol West509441
Erie511369
USAA532384
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers view a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have a DUI on your record, your rates will almost certainly go up. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether. The table below shows just how much you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums with a DUI on your record in Utica.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA217150
Safeco217151
Midvale Home & Auto274220
Liberty Mutual314245
Progressive374270
Bristol West501435
Erie503363
USAA524379
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Auto insurers calculate premiums by looking at many different factors, and age is a particularly important one. If you’re 75 or older, your premiums will usually be higher than those of middle-aged people. This is because seniors are generally involved in more accidents and suffer more severe injuries when in a crash.

The table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance premiums in Utica.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA10774
Safeco10774
Midvale Home & Auto135108
Liberty Mutual154121
Progressive184133
Bristol West246214
Erie247179
USAA258186
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Many young drivers are skilled, but insurers still charge this group higher premiums than older, more experienced motorists. Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to reduce high insurance premiums, like staying on their parents’ policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model may lower premiums as well, and your insurer may give a student discount for good grades.

If you’re a teenager, or you have a teenager driving in Utica, this table shows what you can expect to pay, on average, for your insurance premiums.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA288199
Safeco288201
Midvale Home & Auto363292
Liberty Mutual417326
Progressive497359
Bristol West666577
Erie669483
USAA696503
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Utica

The rate you’ll pay for car insurance in Utica depends on many factors, some of which are out of your control. Comparing prices is an effective way to judge one insurer against another. But it isn’t the only thing you can do to lower your rates.

Here are some strategies you’ll want to keep in mind as you look for cheap car insurance:

  • Think about what you’re paying for. Liability-only coverage is less expensive than full coverage, but don’t entirely dismiss the latter option. For instance, if you’ve just purchased a new, expensive car or truck, liability insurance won’t cover repairs or replacement of the vehicle in many instances. Find the most affordable coverage that meets your needs instead of shopping solely based on price.

  • Consider your deductible. You may be tempted to choose a high deductible to lower your premiums, but keep in mind that you must pay your deductible before your insurer will supply coverage. If paying a high deductible would be tricky, you may want to pay higher monthly premiums and keep your deductible lower.

  • Look for deals. Asking your insurer or insurance agent if you can be steered to any discounts that will bring your rates down is always a smart idea. You can also inquire with your employer or other associations you’re affiliated with to see if they have any discount agreements with particular insurers.

Utica car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including New York, allow insurers to consider credit scores when pricing insurance premiums. Auto insurers have concluded that a person’s credit score is a sign of how likely they are to file a claim. As such, motorists who have excellent or good credit scores pay far lower insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.

The table below shows how Utica drivers’ credit scores can affect their insurance premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Utica?

It’s more expensive to pay for car insurance in Utica, New York, than in many other parts of the country. The U.S. national car insurance average is $170 for liability-only coverage, and full coverage costs $253.

Utica drivers pay $199 for liability-only coverage and $310 for full coverage, on average.

It’s always hard to pinpoint the exact reasons any community has high insurance rates. But the city is near the Adirondack Mountains (mountainous terrain is always rough on a car). The crime rate, which by many accounts is higher than the national average, also probably factors in.

While car insurance in Utica, New York, is more expensive than the national average, it’s one of the cheaper cities in the state to have car insurance, according to Insurify data.

Many other New York cities with far higher populations have average car insurance rates that are much higher than Utica’s. For instance, in Yonkers, you’ll pay $471 a month for full-coverage car insurance, a 52% jump over Utica. In Brooklyn, you’ll pay $623 a month — a 101% difference over Utica.

More cities in New York

The table below shows how car insurance in Utica compares to other cities across the Empire State. On average, drivers pay $310 a month for full-coverage car insurance in Utica.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Utica
Albany$257-17%
Bronx$60696%
Brooklyn$623101%
Buffalo$39026%
Jamaica$55880%
New York City$55077%
Rochester$303-2%
Schenectady$294-5%
Staten Island$52369%
Syracuse$3317%
Yonkers$47152%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Utica car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Utica, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Utica?

    Car insurance in Utica averages out to $199 per month for liability-only coverage and $310 for full coverage. While these rates are higher than the national average, they’re lower than those paid in many other communities in New York.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Utica?

    Travelers, Safeco, and Nationwide rank as the top insurers in New York. Travelers and Nationwide both have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, at 4.2 and 4.1, respectively. Travelers and Safeco are also the only two insurers offering average monthly rates at or below $200. Finally, all these insurers offer several discounts and optional coverage options.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Utica?

    Car insurance in Utica is affected by many things, including its close proximity to the Adirondack Mountains. The city also has a higher-than-average crime rate and a higher cost of living than many other communities across the country.

  • How much car insurance do you need in New York?

    In New York, you must maintain minimum bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident. You must also carry $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident. You must also carry property damage liability of $10,000 for property damage for a single accident. Finally, you must also carry personal injury protection coverage amounting to reasonable and necessary accident-related medical and rehabilitation expenses.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. New York State Department of Financial Services. "Shopping for Auto Insurance." Accessed August 10, 2023
  2. Apps.apple.com. "Travelers Mobile." Accessed August 11, 2023
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Travelers Companies Inc.." Accessed August 11, 2023
  4. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Claim Satisfaction Rises on Combination of Soaring Vehicle Values and Growth of Straight-Through-Processing Claims Management, J.D. Power Finds." Accessed August 11, 2023
  5. CNYhomepage.com. "Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’." Accessed August 11, 2023
