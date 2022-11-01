4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Syracuse, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Syracuse, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Syracuse is $181 per month, or $2172 annually.
Car insurance in Syracuse is $45 less than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Syracuse on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Syracuse, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Syracuse
Insurance Provider in Syracuse
|GEICO
|$67 /mo
|State Farm
|$82 /mo
|Progressive
|$106 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$180 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Syracuse
|$109/mo
|New York
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Find local Syracuse agents
Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc300 S State St Suite 1000,
Syracuse, NY 13202
Salanger & Hayward Agency Inc.3700 James St,
Syracuse, NY 13206
Emery & Webb Inc.112 Dewitt St,
Ste 205a, Syracuse, NY 13203-2899
Robert L Kelly General Insurance Agency108 E Washington St Ste 1,
Syracuse, NY 13202-1610
Ellis, Moreland & Ellis Inc2005 W Genesee St,
Syracuse, NY 13219
Big I New York / IAAC5784 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 1,
Syracuse, NY 13214
IAAC, Inc5784 Widewaters Pkwy Fl 1,
Syracuse, NY 13214
Daniel J. Walker Insurance Agency, Inc.1759 W Genesee St,
Syracuse, NY 13204-1901
Cargian Agency Inc.1524 W Fayette St.,
Syracuse, NY 13204-2739
Shopiro Agency Inc.306 Hawley Ave,
Syracuse, NY 13203
FAQs - Syracuse, NY Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Insurify Insights
How Syracuse Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Syracuse, New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Syracuse drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Syracuse
#80
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#57
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#61
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#22
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Syracuse drivers rank 29 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with an accident: 10.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Syracuse drivers rank 61 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Syracuse drivers rank 69 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Syracuse drivers rank 70 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Syracuse drivers rank 80 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Syracuse drivers rank 110 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #110
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Syracuse drivers rank 105 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #105
- Percent of drivers in Syracuse with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.61%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
