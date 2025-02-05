Best Car Insurance in New York (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Finding the right car insurance can be tricky, as every driver has different priorities when it comes to what they want in a policy. On average, New York drivers pay per month $338 for liability coverage and $445 for full-coverage insurance. But you can potentially find lower rates by comparing quotes and coverage options from multiple insurers.
Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on various factors to determine the best and cheapest car insurance in New York. Here’s what you should know about your New York car insurance options.
Best car insurance companies in New York
New Yorkers have plenty of good car insurance companies to choose from, but some stand out from the rest. Below, you can learn about the five best auto insurance companies available in New York. The companies below all have solid financial strength and customer satisfaction rankings, affordable average premiums, and good coverage offerings and discounts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
7.6 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$161/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 1,718 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA
Drivers appreciate the competitive rates and helpful customer service but dislike the lack of communication and the recent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Reviews (483)
Robert
January 28, 2025
Verified Review
AAA Pricing Issue
The agent quoted me one price, but when it came time to renew, it was $100 more.
Billie
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
They have always been helpful.
Always great service.
Marlene
January 24, 2025
Verified Review
For many years, I have been a customer and quite pleased with AAA and their offerings. However, now I think they have reduced the reasons to be a member.
For many years, I have been a customer and quite pleased with AAA and their offerings. However, now I think they have reduced the reasons to be a member.
NR
NAIC Index
0.75
A.M. Best
A
Why we picked this company
CSAA is the best car insurance company in New York for drivers looking to save money. The insurance company offers the cheapest average rates in the state and provides drivers with some unique membership perks.
But you’ll need to be an AAA member to qualify for coverage. AAA memberships can cost as little as $4 per month, so it could be worthwhile to qualify for auto coverage.
Pros
Affordable coverage
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$191/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 784 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (408)
James
February 1, 2025
Verified Review
Fair
The cost is too high considering I have no claims.
Curtis
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company!!!
Excellent.
Patti
January 30, 2025
Verified Review
Beware
Be careful, they may cancel your policy without providing notice or an option to correct the issue.
822
NAIC Index
0.94
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Headquartered in New York City, Travelers is the best car insurance company in the Empire State for customer service. It has fewer complaints than average on the NAIC complaint index, and it has the second-highest J.D. Power rating in New York — behind only USAA, which is only available to military families.
Pros
Second-highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New York
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Below-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC
Cons
Rideshare insurance not available in New York
SR-22 insurance not available
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
811
IQ Score
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$248/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$376/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Drivers appreciate the professional service and accident forgiveness but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,009)
James
February 4, 2025
Verified Review
Happy Customer
It worked well for us. It's nice to know they are there when, and if, you ever need them.
Maia
February 3, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive is Expensive
Having been a loyal customer with them for over 5 years, I find Progressive too expensive to maintain anymore. They won't assist me in finding a cheaper price.
Brandon
February 3, 2025
Verified Review
Great Company, but Rates Climb Yearly
This is a great company, but the premiums increase every year. Despite being a loyal customer who has never missed a payment, I was told that my premium is non-negotiable. It seems that only new customers are offered lower policy rates.
811
NAIC Index
0.82
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is the best car insurance company in New York for drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurer offers 14 discounts — including bundling discounts — that drivers can potentially earn to save money on car insurance premiums. Progressive has numerous coverages and is a reliable company, making it a good option for many New York drivers.
Pros
Below-average number of complaints with the NAIC
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$348/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$526/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,680 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (965)
Kevin
February 1, 2025
Verified Review
USAA is More Than an Insurance Company
They really look out for their members!
John
January 27, 2025
Verified Review
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
891
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best car insurance company in New York for military families, active military members, and veterans. It offers various special coverages and discounts for eligible drivers. It’s an excellent choice for the more than 830,000 veterans in New York and qualifying family members.[1]
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Usage-based insurance available
Cons
Above-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Must be active military, veteran, or member of a military family to qualify
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$155/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$316/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,744 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the initial low prices, quick claims handling, and easy account access but dislike the significant price increases over time.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,598)
Margaret
February 4, 2025
Verified Review
Cold, Impersonal
The agent was distant and impersonal. The clerks did all the work.
Brenda
February 2, 2025
Verified Review
Not Satisfied, It's Too High
Their rates are too high.
Terry
January 21, 2025
Verified Review
It was a good experience.
I had to change my credit card details for auto payment online. The process went smoothly.
798
NAIC Index
3.95
A.M. Best
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance options for drivers in New York who want a flexible, customizable policy. It offers numerous specialty coverages, including car insurance for teachers, 24-hour roadside assistance, and original parts replacement coverage. But it does have a high number of customer complaints.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent)
Accident forgiveness available
Variety of unique coverages
Cons
Above-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Trustpilot rating of 1.1 out of 5
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New York to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in New York
Driving safely and comparing quotes are just two helpful ways you can secure quality coverage. You can utilize the following tips to find the best car insurance for your needs at an affordable price.
Keep your driving record clean driving
Maintaining a clean driving record is the best way to keep your car insurance rates low. Even one or two driving infractions can increase your car insurance premiums. Severe violations can even result in license suspensions, which makes finding suitable insurers more difficult in the future. Good drivers almost always pay the cheapest rates, so it pays to drive safely.
Apply for discounts
Car insurance discounts are your best friend when it comes to getting a good policy. Just about every insurance company offers various discounts, including ones for bundling policies. Consider available discounts when searching for an insurer. Even one or two discounts could make your policy more affordable.
Choose the right amount of coverage
Think about how you’ll use your car before selecting your coverage. If you don’t drive very much or have an old car not worth much, liability coverage might be sufficient. This could save you quite a bit each month. But if you drive daily in packed traffic, you should purchase full coverage.
Raise your deductible
Increasing your car insurance deductible usually lowers your monthly premium. If you can afford to pay a higher amount out of pocket in the event of a claim, it could be worth raising your deductible. Just know that you’ll be on the hook for that extra money before your insurer starts paying, so make sure you can afford it.
Compare car insurance quotes
Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy. Each insurer determines premiums differently based on various driving factors like age, location, and driving history. One insurer might offer you a cheaper rate than another for the same exact policy. It pays to take the time to compare rates and companies.[2]
Average cost of car insurance in New York
The average cost of car insurance in New York is $392 per month, compared to the national average insurance rate of $152. New York drivers pay an average of $338 per month for liability insurance and $445 for full coverage.
The average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance in New York actually decreased from December 2023 to June 2024 by about 1%. But New York is already one of the most expensive states for car insurance, so this minor decrease has little effect on the affordability of policies in the Empire State.
Best car insurance in New York FAQs
If you’re still not sure what to look for in a policy, check out this additional information about finding the best car insurance in New York.
How much is car insurance in New York?
The overall average cost of car insurance in New York is $392 per month. By coverage level, drivers pay $338 per month for liability coverage and $445 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in New York?
CSAA, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, USAA, and Travelers are the best car insurance companies in New York. Each company excels at different things, so the company that’s best for your neighbor may be different than the best insurer for you.
These companies are the best on average in New York, but every driver is unique, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from numerous companies before buying a policy.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in New York?
The required auto insurance coverage amount in New York is $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person ($50,000 for death of one person), $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident ($100,000 for death of two or more people), $10,000 in property damage liability per accident, $50,000 in personal injury protection per accident, and uninsured motorist coverage equal to your liability coverage amounts.[3]
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.