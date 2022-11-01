4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Driving in Tulsa doesn’t carry with it the same headaches as driving in larger cities. Still, studies show that traffic is only getting worse—so staying safe means keeping a close eye on your insurance policy coverages.
Even though Tulsans’ commutes are a full eight minutes shorter than the average American, they aren’t any more immune to accidents than the rest of us. That’s why, no matter where you live, a solid insurance policy is a must for every commuter.
Car Insurance in Tulsa, OK
The average cost of Oklahoma car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Tulsa, OK to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tulsa is $193 per month, or $2316 annually.
Car insurance in Tulsa is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Tulsa on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tulsa, OK
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Tulsa
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$55 /mo
|State Farm
|$85 /mo
|Travelers
|$183 /mo
|The General
|$243 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$274 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Tulsa, OK
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Tulsa. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$116 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$222 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$183 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$259 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$183 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Oklahoma Cities
|Oklahoma City
|$185/mo
|Norman
|$180/mo
|Broken Arrow
|$164/mo
|Lawton
|$149/mo
|Tulsa
|$168/mo
|Oklahoma
|$169/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oklahoma
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oklahoma roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oklahoma[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oklahoma is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Tulsa Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As the average car insurance rates in Tulsa demonstrate, younger drivers cost more to insure. The twentysomething crowd pays on average $257 in car insurance monthly—a full $67 more a month than their grandparents in their 60s. This cost difference can be partly attributed to the fact that with maturity comes wisdom (and fewer accidents). It is also because people in their 60s, on average, includes retirees who are also on the road less (which can equate to fewer accidents as well).
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$384
|20s
|$258
|30s
|$173
|40s
|$185
|50s
|$200
|60s
|$191
|70s
|$178
|80s
|$231
Tulsa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Tulsa drivers can enjoy their best insurance rates if they keep their record clear of accidents and other driving offenses (like running a red light or speeding). In fact, Tulsa’s clean-record crowd pays an average of $196 a month for car insurance. Compare this to a Tulsa driver with an at-fault accident on their record, and average monthly insurance rates skyrocket by 40 percent. This is one reason why drivers sometimes seek insurance companies that offer accident forgiveness—a program that “forgives” the first accident and prevents a spike in insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$197
|Speeding Ticket
|$256
|At-Fault Accident
|$276
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$226
Tulsa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many insurance companies, including those in Tulsa, use your credit score in calculating your monthly insurance premiums. Not fair? Maybe. But it’s true. Good thing there is something you can do about it. You can begin by checking your credit score to determine where you stand. A credit score of 700 or above is generally considered good. Tulsa drivers can keep their scores from dropping by paying all of their bills on time—including car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$240
|Good
|$219
|Average
|$202
|Poor
|$213
Find local Tulsa agents
LandesBlosch5506 S Lewis Ave,
Tulsa , OK 74105
Aldgate Insurance Services LLC601 S Boulder Ave,
Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74119
Rich & Cartmill Inc. - Tulsa2738 East 51st St \#400,
Tulsa, OK 74105-6227
Financial Advisor Network, LLC Dba Insurance Advisor Network4755 E 91st Street Ste B,
Tulsa, OK 74137
Bracken Insurance & Financial Services Inc9717 E 42nd St Suite 105,
Tulsa, OK 74146-3613
Charles G Harris Insurance Agency4724 S Union,
Tulsa, OK 74107
Waterman Insurance9407 E 39th Place,
Tulsa, OK 74145
Insurica Insurance Management Network of Tulsa406 S Boulder \#500,
Tulsa, OK 74103
Murphy & Associates Insurance Agency- Tulsa5555 E 71st St. Ste 6110,
Tulsa, OK 74136
Scoggins Insurance LLC11051 S. Memorial Ste. 200,
Tulsa, OK 74133-7358
Tulsa, Oklahoma DMV Information
Tag agencies are where it’s at if you are looking to register a vehicle in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Tax Commission administers the taxes and fees associated with the registration and tagging of vehicles. So if you are looking to register a vehicle in or around Tulsa, you’ll want to head over to your closest tag agency. Luckily, there are plenty—14 Oklahoma tag offices in Tulsa alone.
Public Transportation in Tulsa, Oklahoma
The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (a.k.a. MTTA or Tulsa Transit) is the public transit system operating buses and paratransit for Tulsa, Oklahoma. Other ways to get around in Tulsa include by cab or, if you’re downtown, by catching the trolley. Walking around downtown is also highly encouraged as is walking or biking along the Tulsa trail system. Uber and Lyft also operate in Tulsa.
For more detailed Oklahoma city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Since Tulsa commuters are getting to work a full eight minutes earlier than everyone else, what should they be doing with all that extra time? Finding better car insurance, that’s what!
Certainly, it’s always a good time to check to be sure you are getting the best deal on car insurance. Luckily for Tulsans, Insurify can compare hundreds of quotes from national and regional carriers in just minutes. Before your workday has begun, you’ll be on your way to a better, cheaper policy!
FAQs - Tulsa, OK Car Insurance
In Oklahoma, you can apply to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a classic vehicle license plate if your vehicle is 25 years old based on the date of manufacture. In general, you’ll also need to submit proof of liability insurance to register your vehicle unless it is not being operated on public streets or highways. If this is the case, you can complete an affidavit of non-use as part of the application process.
Besides keeping the best driving record that you can, you’ll find that insurers offer lots of discounts to get your policy down to a reasonable price. Some of these discounts include good student discounts, driver’s education discounts, and having a good credit score. What’s most important is that you are able to find and take advantage of all the discounts available to you. Another good way to save money on your insurance policy is to obey all traffic laws. Although accidents aren’t always avoidable, following the speed limit and keeping the rules of the road top of mind every time you get in your vehicle are the best ways to keep your driving record clean.
For racers and other car aficionados, adding elements here and there to make their ride more exciting is always fun. However, you should never assume that the modifications you’ve made to your car will be covered by your current insurance. Plus, if you don’t disclose modifications, your insurer has the right to cancel your coverage. Always be up-front with your insurer any time you decide to trick out your ride. If not, you could end up paying out of pocket for your claim—which really stings after all the money and work you’ve already invested in your vehicle.
Insurify Insights
How Tulsa Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tulsa, Oklahoma below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Tulsa drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oklahoma in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Tulsa
#23
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oklahoma
#21
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oklahoma
#22
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oklahoma
#1
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oklahoma
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tulsa drivers rank 25 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with an accident: 7.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tulsa drivers rank 22 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Tulsa drivers rank 25 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oklahoma, Tulsa drivers rank 28 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oklahoma, Tulsa drivers rank 23 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with a speeding ticket: 7.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Tulsa drivers rank 33 in clean driving records across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with clean record: 80.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Tulsa drivers rank 27 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oklahoma.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Tulsa with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.61%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oklahoma Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022