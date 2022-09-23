Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Oklahoma drivers pay an average monthly car insurance rate of $91 for liability-only coverage and $209 for full coverage, slightly less than the national averages of $103 for liability coverage and $206 for full coverage.
Oklahoma’s car insurance costs are less than the average rate nationwide likely thanks to its comparatively small population.[1] While Oklahoma’s auto insurance may be cheaper, your rates will depend on your policy type, city, age, and more.
To ensure you get the best rate for your needs, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before choosing a policy.
Quick Facts
Car insurance in Oklahoma costs an average of $1,801 per year.
Oklahoma is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Enid drivers pay some of the cheapest rates in Oklahoma.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Oklahoma
Liability rates start at $31 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by city
If you live in a high-risk city in Oklahoma, you’ll likely see your auto insurance premiums increase.
High-risk cities typically have large populations, increased accident and crime rates, or severe weather. For example, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Norma are some of the largest cities in Oklahoma, and as a result, drivers in those areas often pay the highest rates.[2]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by age
Your age has an effect on the likelihood you’ll file a claim.
For instance, younger drivers tend to have little or no experience on their driving record. In addition, they’re more likely to engage in risky and distracted driving. As a result, drivers younger than 25 may see expensive average annual rates, with teen drivers paying the highest.
On the flip side, insurance costs start to decrease as you gain experience behind the wheel. Senior drivers are an exception to this rule. Due to reduced physical functions that impair driving abilities, insurers see older drivers as a greater risk to insure. As a result, people in their 70s and 80s may see their insurance costs rise.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Oklahoma
Women and men may pay different rates on their insurance policy.
On average, women are more likely to practice safe driving, leading to fewer at-fault accidents, while men are more likely to engage in aggressive and risky driving. So, women typically pay less for car insurance coverage than men.
Age
Male
Female
16
$431
$352
35
$205
$186
50
$158
$151
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Oklahoma
If you have traffic violations on your driving record, you may pay higher rates for auto insurance than someone with a clean driving record.[3] Even a speeding ticket in Oklahoma can cause your liability insurance costs to increase.
The table below highlights how certain driving incidents can affect your rates in Oklahoma.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by marital status
You may pay lower rates than single drivers if you’re married. Married couples are eligible for savings like marriage, multi-car, and bundling discounts, resulting in reduced costs on their car insurance policy.
Adding good drivers to your policy can lower your overall costs, but if your spouse has a poor driving history or credit score, adding them may increase your rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$89
$202
Single
$93
$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Oklahoma car insurance rates by credit tier
Oklahoma insurance companies can consider your credit history to determine how likely you are to file a claim.[4] You’ll likely get competitive rates if you have a good credit score. On the other hand, you’ll probably pay expensive rates if you have a poor credit score.
The table below highlights just how much your credit can affect your car insurance rates.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$82
$185
Good
$91
$206
Fair
$100
$227
Poor
$146
$330
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Oklahoma car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Oklahoma.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $150 per month. You’ll pay an average of $91 per month for a liability-only policy and $209 per month a for full-coverage policy.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma?
Drivers can find the cheapest car insurance policies in Oklahoma through State Farm, with a monthly liability rate of only $31. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in Oklahoma, with a monthly liability rate of $38. Allstate is the third-cheapest insurer in Oklahoma, with a monthly liability rate of $42.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Oklahoma?
Yes. Population density, frequency of incidents, and weather conditions, among various factors, will affect your price. Your car insurance rates may increase if you live in a high-risk area.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Oklahoma?
It depends. While Oklahoma’s cheapest car insurance companies are State Farm, Allstate, and USAA, the best company depends on your unique situation. Consider company offerings, discounts, quality of customer service, financial strength, and other factors to find the right car insurance.
What are the car insurance requirements in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is a tort state, meaning you’re responsible for the other driver’s medical bills if you’re at fault in a car accident. This also means you must carry the minimum bodily liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage coverage.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is an SEO-savvy, personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.